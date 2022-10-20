Jay Craven: Does Shakespeare Matter?

Rock star Jackson Browne generously performed a Burlington concert in July, to support our new KCP film, “Lost Nation,” that tells an 18th century Vermont story focused on Ethan Allen and poet Lucy Terry Prince. Jackson’s concert exceeded expectations. The film is now being edited and we’ve shot several additional scenes this fall in Barnet and Peacham.
I was invited to join Browne for dinner, before our July show, and I was looking forward to visiting his Flynn Theater dressing room, alongside Jackson’s longtime friends and my NEK neighbors, Ariel and Crystal Zevon. I had no idea what we’d discuss but I was sure it would be interesting.
“I’ve been reading about Shakespeare’s treatment of tyrants and tyranny,” Jackson said, right off the bat to get a conversation started. “I got a book by (British Shakespeare scholar) Stephen Greenblatt and he talks about how Shakespeare’s England was riddled with political turbulence, partisanship, corruption…and vain tyrants that inspired him to create fictional tales and characters. They still resonate today.”
That’s the thing about Shakespeare. His plays remain timely and relevant. Shakespeare’s “King Lear” and “Macbeth” remain a gold standard for probing abuses of power – and Goldblatt clearly relished the chance to dissect the Bard’s “Richard III” for its “pathologically narcissistic and supremely arrogant,” king whose “limitless self-regard” and demand for “absolute loyalty” was just the starting point. King Richard “is not merely indifferent to the law;” writes Greenblatt, “he hates it and takes pleasure in breaking it…What he likes to talk about is winning.”
During the 1960s, playwright Barbara Garson spoofed Shakespeare in her take down of Lyndon Johnson in her play, “MacBird.” Several theater artists lampooned President Nixon as Richard III. Some see parallels between Shakespeare’s tyrants and today’s power hungry rulers, across the globe. It’s strangely (though only modestly) comforting to know that people have battled and survived corruption through the ages.
Our KCP Presents performance series will stage Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” next Thursday evening at St. Johnsbury Academy and again Friday morning for 500 area high school students. We’re pleased to be working again with the nationally-acclaimed Acting Company that has produced dozens of America’s finest actors, from Kevin Kline and Patti Lupone to Jeffrey Wright, Keith David and Frances Conroy.
The economics of touring professional theater are daunting – and The Acting Company has not been on the road for a few years. We’re glad they’re back. We believe that we need to do everything we can to expose North Country high school students to Shakespeare – even if only once or twice. And we depend on adults to attend the public evening show, to make the economics work. “Romeo and Juliet” will cost us nearly $20,000 to produce.
“Romeo and Juliet” also remains very timely – as it grapples with the dangers of social division and a world too caught up in its own power machinations to even recognize budding young love. Its poignant tale pivots on the power of hatred – a theme that sadly remains current.
The measure of art comes from its ability to endure. “Romeo and Juliet” was written around 1595 and Steven Spielberg just made a new version of the classic powerhouse film, “West Side Story,” that was a re-telling of Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers.
In film or theater, every new production, even a re-make, has the potential to be fully new, based on its cast and artistic direction. The racially diverse cast for The Acting Company’s St. Johnsbury production of “Romeo and Juliet” promises surprises, even for people who have seen it many times. The play’s imaginative and award-winning director, Leah Gardiner, has won a prestigious Obie and her work is known for its “incisive clarity” (The New York Times) with physicality and text. She holds an MFA from the Yale School of Drama, and her work has played at New York’s Public Theater, Playwright’s Horizons, Atlantic Theater Company and Manhattan Theater Club, Berkely Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and many others.
One of the driving reasons that we and our friends at Catamount Arts produce the KCP Presents series is to bring people together for unusual and stimulating in-person experiences of shared community. Central to this is our desire to include and engage young people. When we bring professional productions of Shakespeare to town, we do it primarily for the young people we can bring to the theater, through their schools. But we depend on our community’s adult population to join and support us – to help us provide this valuable and enduring gift.
We think you’ll have a good time.
Catamount Arts and Kingdom County Productions are offering $10 ticket coupons to anyone who buys a regular ticket to see “Romeo and Juliet” that will play at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy. The coupons can be used for any future show, for yourself or a gift to others. Info and tickets are available at www.kcppresents.org.
