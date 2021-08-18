Editor’s note: Jay has been reflecting on experiences from the last 18 months – the pandemic, the re-opening and now our cautious return to “normal.” He has described how, early in the pandemic, he and his wife, Bess, took a Sunday drive that ended up destroying his low-slung Mini Cooper. And how, after more than a year without a car, he snagged a $13,500 instant rebate on a Chevy Bolt electric car. Jay was learning the ropes on how to effectively drive an electric car – when he hit a snag.
I look forward to each time I step into my metallic blue Chevy Bolt and squeeze the ultra-simple gear shift. It’s less complicated than turning on a washing machine. Then I click into reverse to back up, assisted by the crystal-clear TV screen on my dashboard.
I shift into “D” for drive and roll down my driveway, quiet as a church mouse. There’s no spark to ignite, no gasoline to burn and no engine roaring to life. Just an uncomplicated, nearly silent acceleration forward or backwards. And if your electricity is produced using renewable sources, no real carbon footprint, except for the manufacture of the car.
With about 250 miles of range, per full electric charge, I figured I could go anywhere and do anything. I could surely get to Boston (175 miles) or Hartford (196 miles) on a full charge, even though highway driving tends to consume a bit more energy, especially if you want to flow with the pack of gas guzzlers that swoosh by at 80 or 85mph. My car has plenty of power to go fast – but I try not to. But the long upward inclines on I-91 do consume a bit more power and can reduce your range. The key is to back off the accelerator on the long downward stretches, to get back a few miles and stay close to your projected available range.
There’s a rhythm to driving an electric car and, after a month or so of driving, I felt I had pretty much gotten the hang of it. I was having fun and this all worked great.
Until it didn’t.
Look, I fully admit that the calamities I encountered, during this recent long excursion, were my fault. Call them my “learning curve.” Here’s what happened.
I needed to travel to a Saturday memorial event for a dear friend on Nantucket, where I have shot all or part of several recent films. On Friday, en route to the island, I arranged a Hanover lunch meeting with travel business owner Scott Milne, who had asked me to lead a fall theater excursion of Vermonters to London. We needed to discuss the timing and whether we should move the trip to October 2022, given Covid concerns in London.
Scott and I had tried to meet on three previous occasions and one of us had to cancel, each time, when other demands cropped up. I wanted this meeting to happen – and then drive toward Boston and the Nantucket ferry in Hyannis.
I had a full battery charge when I pulled out of my driveway. It was a sunny day, not too hot or humid – I didn’t think I’d need to use any air conditioning, which eats up a bit of power. Not a lot, but I avoid it if I can. Come winter, I don’t know what I’ll do. Maybe wear an extra pair of socks.
I pulled onto I-91, headed south, and settled into a cruising speed of around 60 mph. I was on time – but I had no extra minutes to spare. Plus, I had to conserve energy for the long trip toward Boston, where I knew of a fast-charging station at the Whole Foods store in Arlington. I felt confident I’d have the power to get there.
Around the time I traversed the gentle slopes flanking the Wells River exit, I realized that my phone was missing. I was sure I had put it in my computer satchel - but it wasn’t there. I pulled over, searched the car from top to bottom, then started talking to myself.
“I’ll call Scott and tell him I have to drive back home to get my phone – that I’ll be a half hour late. No, I can’t do that. I don’t have my phone. Plus, I don’t know his number because it’s on my phone. OK. No cell phone. But this is a short trip. I’d make just one call home, anyway. I’ll leave the phone and send an email.”
Content that I could still make the trip, without my phone, I pulled back into the southbound lane. Then I remembered a new fact of life with my electric car - my electrical charging apps are on my cell phone. Without them, I can’t juice my Bolt.
So, I kept driving to lunch in Hanover and eating up electrical power, knowing I’d have to then drive back home, 110 miles or so, round trip – after lunch.
At lunch, I acted like nothing was wrong and we decided to postpone the London theater trip for a year. Scott’s son dropped by to say hi and we talked about my boys. But all the time I was agonizing about having to drive all the way back home – and start over – having wasted 110 or more miles of driving range.
I took a deep breath. This was going to be a longer day on the road than I had anticipated. I had hoped to get to the Hyannis ferry by 4pm. I’d now be looking at the 7pm ferry, if no more problems cropped up. Which they did.
Back home, I quickly found my cell phone, sitting on top of the black rain jacket that I’d pulled out at the last minute before I left. I got back into my car. Except that instead of having 238 miles available to me, like I did that morning, I had just 98 miles, given the previous trip and some faster uphill highway driving on my return trip home. And by the time I’d hit White River for the drive down I-89 toward Boston, I might have just 40 or so miles of juice left.
I’d need to find a fast-charging station near White River. I looked at my three car-related apps – one each for the charging companies Charge Point and EV GO – and the “non-partisan” Plug Share app that is supposed to point you to any charger run by any company. I saw lots of Level 2 chargers scattered around – but it could take me seven or eight hours to get the energy I’d need just to get to Boston.
I found what appeared to be the one and only Level 3 fast charger in the area, supposedly sitting on Ballardvale Drive off the Interstate in White River, Jct. I pulled off the highway and slowly cruised to where my GPS said I could find the charger. It was a gas station.. So, I stopped.
I asked the station attendant if there was a place where I could charge my electric car.
“Nope,” he said. “Not here. And not anywhere I know. Not unless you mean next door out behind the Hampton Inn. They’ve got something there in the dirt behind the building but I don’t know what it is. It might be what you’re looking for. But you can’t prove it by me.”
More encouraged than I had been all day, I slowly cruised the parking lots and behind the Hampton Inn, looking for a charger “somewhere in the dirt.” I went down three side drives and, finally, I saw a lone charging kiosk at the edge of a clump of scrub pines.
I pulled to a stop, got out of my Bolt and walked to the familiar green and white EV GO charging machine. I took the big plug out of its holster and walked to my charging port – but something was wrong.
My heart sank. The only fast-charger on the map – and it was the wrong plug and wouldn’t fit my car. I had just 42 miles of range left – not enough to climb the New Hampshire hills that awaited me on I-89 and get me to the charging station I knew, outside of Boston.
To be continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.