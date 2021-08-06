Jay has been reflecting on experiences from the last fourteen months. He has described how, early in the pandemic, he and his wife, Bess, took a Sunday drive that ended up destroying his low-slung Mini Cooper. After more than a year without a car, teaching online and working to prepare his next film, he found himself needing transportation.
After going for 15 months without a car, during the pandemic, I started to need to go places. I pretty much decided to buy a used Mini Cooper and told the dealer that I’d be in for a test drive to seal the deal.
Still, the idea of an electric car was bobbing around in the back of my head. Last year’s wildfires out West added to my sense that people need to do what they can to reduce consumption of fossil fuel. The problem was cost – and range. The least expensive electric cars I saw cost about $30,000 and could only travel a hundred or so miles on a charge. I’d never paid that much for a car and, in Vermont, I’d go nuts, having to stop and juice up before I could drive home from any distance of more than 50 miles.
The cheapest group of electric cars that could travel 250 miles or more cost $39,000 or more. The federal government offers $7500 rebates (plus up to $2500 from State of Vermont, based on income) on electric car purchases but the two most popular models, Chevy Bolt and Tesla 3 had already exhausted the number of rebates (220,000 each) that were available to them. Plus, $39,000 minus $7500 was still too much – and I wouldn’t see the rebate until I filed my taxes next year.
My computer strangely knows what I’m thinking – so it started pegging electric car ads at me. One of them offered a $13,500 instant rebate for the purchase of a Chevy Bolt. I called the dealer and found out that the offer was legit. I test drove it – and was hooked. I got a 2.5% car loan for five years and now own a blue 2021 Chevy Bolt that gets 250 miles on a charge.
I expected that there would be a learning curve to all this. I had no idea about the specifics of driving an electric car but I asked the salesman a few questions before I buzzed out of the lot. “What about heating and air conditioning?” I asked. “Won’t they reduce my mileage, if I use them?”
“Sure,” said my salesman. “Just dress a little warmer in winter. Plus, you’ve got a heated steering wheel and seat.”
He made it sound like no big deal – and I thought for a minute about two Plymouth Valiants and a green VW bug I drove during my early years in Vermont, before I graduated to seven year-old Saabs. None of those early cars had much heat and the VW had none at all. The doors on it wouldn’t close tight, either, so I had to connect the right and left side doors by Bunji cords that stretched in front of me while I drove. They worked fairly well, but the doors would swing wide open whenever I took a corner. I had a friend at the inspection garage who looked the other way.
So, I figured I could cope with the heating and air conditioning issue – and if I wasn’t driving too far and had energy to burn, I could use them whenever I wanted. Last week, I was drove with my windows open on a scorching hot day. And I needed to conserve power. But it was so hot that my cell phone stopped operating and flashed a warning signal that it had overheated. I turned on the AC for about 10 minutes and it was back to normal. I figure I lost about 3 miles of driving range.
My life has changed now that I’m driving an electric car. I think about conservation pretty much the whole time I’m driving. That’s because the car plays games with me. The information panels on the center dashboard constantly tell me exactly how much energy I’m consuming. For starters, it registers the miles I gain or lose, from the estimated available range, based on my driving. If I go light on the acceleration pedal, I gain miles and beat the estimated range that’s available on a charge. If I want to keep up with people driving 75 on I-91, I lose miles and will need to charge up sooner.
The information panel on the dash also rates my technique, based on how conservatively I drive. If I coast and don’t floor it going up hills, I am rewarded with points – and a driving cost of about 3-4 cents a mile. Not bad. If I’m in a hurry to get to a meeting in Burlington, I’ll burn up kilowatts and get an ever-accumulating negative rating on the panel, which also rates the terrain (always a negative figure in Vermont with all of its hills) and climate (based on whether I use any heat or AC).
When I coast or apply the brakes, the car generates electricity into the batteries – so I can beat the number of miles I expect to travel on a charge. If I work at it, coasting down hills and accelerating only sporadically on straightaways, I can actually get from Peacham to Montpelier on zero net energy consumption. I can’t accomplish that driving back, however.
The car doesn’t handle like my Minis did – but I find satisfaction from approaching each drive as a challenge to conserve electricity. I used to sometimes drive too fast, burning up the hi-test gas that Minis require. I now work to just sip kilowatts, to extend my range.
Bess and I drove to New Haven, Connecticut and then caught the Metro North train to New York. We stopped once, in Brattleboro, for a fast charge that cost about $8. We had a pleasant walk around town and grabbed lunch while we waited for the car to charge. And we drove to Cape Cod, stopping at a Whole Foods store in Arlington, outside of Boston, for a fast charge there. We had to wait for about 20 minutes in both places, for the car in front of us to finish.
The fast charge, itself, took about 40 minutes. If I charge on my 120 volt regular home system, a full charge from near empty will take 36 hours or more. Green Mountain Power, for one, offers customers a Level 2 charger for free (customer pays installation). I think a full-level 2 charge will take about 10 hours. I’m hoping to get mine installed next week. Electricians are busy.
I’ve developed driving rhythms and am figuring out how much energy I’ll need and where I can charge up. Everything seemed to work great. Until it didn’t.
To be continued…
