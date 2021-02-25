Jay Craven: “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops” Dramatically Shows the Potential for Change

Last spring and summer, when America was vibrating under the stress and backlash to police shootings, I wished that everyone could watch Jenifer McShane’s powerful documentary film, “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops” – that takes us inside the day-to-day experiences of two San Antonio, Texas police officers whose specialty is de-escalation of street encounters with people in distress.
People seem to agree that innovative approaches to community policing are needed. And that, in an ideal world, law enforcement officers would have skills to recognize and compassionately respond to a variety of mental health behaviors in order to keep the peace and avoid needless violence. Ernie and Joe show how this is possible and highly preferable to the awkward and too-often tragic encounters we’ve come to see on the TV news.
This film provides an intimate portrait of these two police officers. We see their sense of humor with each other and their deep commitment to their work. We join them on patrol, right into thorny encounters with vulnerable individuals who need to be “talked down” from potentially dangerous confrontations. We observe two cops who avoid thinking the worst – and are able to make the best of bad situations.
My son, Jasper, got his start in journalism right here at the Caledonian Record, when he was barely 13 years old. This paper took a chance on him – and he went onto study journalism in college. He now works as a freelance journalist whose specialty is military veterans.
Jasper recently spoke with Joe Smarro, one of the film’s stars, for a piece he wrote for The New Republic. Smarro is a Marine veteran of the war in Iraq and he suffers from PTSD resulting from his military service. He openly acknowledges his condition – and the challenges he faces.
Smarro manages his condition, partly through his work, which includes training fellow police in de-escalation, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention.
“Policing is not combat, it’s not a war,” said Smarro. “It’s an entirely different world, an entirely different mindset. Yet the preparation is parallel to the military.”
Ernie and Joe show how people in crisis are often more of a danger to themselves than anyone else. They believe that an effective police officer’s job is to protect those people – from themselves.
“You might be broken, but you’re fixable,” says Smarro’s partner, Ernie Stevens to a woman contemplating suicide in the film. He succeeds in calming her down and remains connected to her after their encounter, checking in on her whenever he can. This caring approach has a huge beneficial impact.
“On average, in a police academy in this country, they spend 60 hours or more learning how to shoot a gun, and they spend eight hours on mental health and communication,” Smarro says in the documentary. “We need to shift that.”
It’s hard not too see Ernie and Joe’s confident non-violent approach to these charged situations as anything less than heroic. Because, of course, they often face potential danger. But they’re smart and brave when they could easily panic. They know they have the upper hand without having to act precipitously. They quickly assess what they’re up against and they determine how to respond quickly and effectively, yes, but without escalating tensions to a point of no return.
Jen McShane’s illuminating and compassionate film captures vivid moments and action – and it has become a model for law enforcement officials who want to change their approach. Vermont attorney general TJ Donovan saw the film when it was screened last year in Burlington and he immediately asked director McShane to bring it back to Vermont for screenings to police-in-training – and police already on the job.
“Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops” will stream March 4-7 through the Billings Farm and Museum’s Woodstock Vermont Film Series. An interview with director Jen McShane will also be available at the Film Series website – and it will include participation by Vermont metal health practitioners. Tickets and information are available at https://billingsfarm.org/filmseries/
