Editor’s note: This week, Jay concludes an episode from a memoir he’s writing. It takes place as he’s headed home from a Cape Cod camp he attended, as a 6-year-old, during the summer that his parents split up. His mother got on the bus, unexpectedly, at Sturbridge Village – and before they headed to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt homestead in Hyde Park, New York. After that, the tour bus set out for Philadelphia, where Jay went to live with his grandparents.

After we completed our rounds at Sturbridge Village and I got accustomed to having my 26-year-old mother suddenly appear back in my life, our travel group set off for the Franklin Delano Roosevelt homestead along the Hudson River in Hyde Park, New York.

We toured FDR’s home and grounds on a sunny late August afternoon. I especially liked Roosevelt’s immaculate horse stables and his living room with its dark wood, small desk, fireplace and hundreds of books. My mom explained to me that FDR’s wife, Eleanor, was still alive and had a house just down the road.

“She didn’t want this to be her home,” my mother said. “Because FDR’s mother also lived here.” Then Pippa said that my grandfather, Phil Hatch, had worked for Roosevelt and was in charge of the food the government sent to U.S. soldiers fighting in Europe and Asia during World War II.

“That sounds like an important job,” I said, thinking again about how I missed the Horn and Hardart Automat in Philadelphia and wondering how soldiers got their meals. My father had been in the Navy and I was pretty sure I’d join the Army or Navy, mostly for the cool uniforms. If soldiers got macaroni and cheese or coconut custard pie like the dishes we could get from the Automat, that would pretty much seal the deal for me.

“Your grandmother yodeled at FDR’s second Inaugural Ball,” said Pippa.

“Why?” I asked.

“I don’t know,” my mother said. “Maybe she’d had too much to drink. She just stood on her chair and yodeled. Geema worked in government, too. She worked for Senator Tom Connelly from Texas.”

Our trip to see FDR’s place was the first time I remember being told any family history. I liked hearing more about my grandparents. As we finished our visit to FDR’s Hyde Park and boarded the bus for the last leg of our journey, Pippa filled me in on her plans for my brother Keith and me that, maybe coincidentally, also involved my grandparents.

“When we get back to Pennsylvania,” Pippa said, “you’ll start living with Geema and Phil,” she said. “Keith, too.”

“I’ll visit as often as I can,” she said, “but you won’t always see me around since I’ll have an apartment in Philadelphia.”

“What about Dad?” I asked. “Will he also have an apartment, too? Will you see him? And will I see him?”

“I don’t know where you father is,” said Pippa. “No one does.”

I suddenly felt a bit like FDR, with family members living in other places. Except Roosevelt had his mother living in his house even after he married his wife. I wouldn’t have my mother living with me at all, except for when she would stop by to visit or chat.

But I liked my grandparents a lot so the idea of living with them felt OK, especially since I couldn’t imagine any alternative. Plus, having seen FDR’s home and knowing that my grandfather Phil worked for him, I could ask my grandfather what Roosevelt was like up-close.

My exposure to presidents and politics was pretty limited at this point. The previous year, while in first grade and living with both actual parents, I was put to the test when older boys at our school bus stop accused two other first graders and me of supporting Adlai Stevenson for President.

They would taunt us about Adlai, and sing a nasty song about him. I felt pretty dumb even though I didn’t really know anything about Stevenson. But I listened to the song they’d sing at us, to the tune of “Whistle While You Work” and from the Disney film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The bullies sang it over and over until the bus arrived:

“Whistle while you work, whistle while you work,

Eisenhower’s got the power, Stevenson’s a jerk.”

The song was catchy, even if it was directed against me. Now that I was going to live with my grandfather Phil who was one of the guys on FDR’s team, I was hoping that he could help me sort out the presidential politics that were fast becoming a test of character for first and second graders living outside of Philadelphia.

As we headed down the turnpike to Philadelphia and then to my grandparents’ house, I was upset at the idea that no one knew where my father was or when I might see him. I hoped my Dad was OK and it was still OK for me to like him. Especially since I’d never known any reason to dislike him in the first place.