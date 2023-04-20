Jay Craven: Film ‘Citizen Ashe’ Tells Story Of Tennis Star, Civil Rights Icon Arthur Ashe
Jay Craven

Toward the end of the new documentary film “Citizen Ashe,” Barack Obama says that, growing up during the 1970’s and 80’s, he looked to powerful role models in both boxer Muhammad Ali and tennis star, Arthur Ashe. Coming of age in an era of progress in civil rights, both athletes achieved extraordinary prominence in their respective sports, and both addressed themselves to the larger issues they saw in play, around racial justice – and more.

