Jay Craven: Film ‘Citizen Ashe’ Tells Story Of Tennis Star, Civil Rights Icon Arthur Ashe

Toward the end of the new documentary film “Citizen Ashe,” Barack Obama says that, growing up during the 1970’s and 80’s, he looked to powerful role models in both boxer Muhammad Ali and tennis star, Arthur Ashe. Coming of age in an era of progress in civil rights, both athletes achieved extraordinary prominence in their respective sports, and both addressed themselves to the larger issues they saw in play, around racial justice – and more.
Directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard and produced by CNN Films, “Citizen Ashe,” shows Arthur Ashe’s start in tennis as a six-year-old and tracks his rising prominence and increasingly powerful voice for human dignity, as he charted his journey. The recent 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination got me thinking about Ashe as one of the many people who ascended due to space that King opened for American Blacks.
In 1965, Ashe was ranked number three player in the U.S. and, in 1975, he was ranked as the world’s top tennis player by leading sports journalists. Ashe won three tennis Grand Slams and become the only Black man ever to win top honors at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Ashe gained prominence as a socially-engaged voice on civil rights, largely because he appealed to white Americans, due to his polished demeanor, on and off the court. This contrasted with his superstar contemporaries, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe, the notorious “bad boys” of tennis who were known for cocky, self-centered behaviors, emotional outbursts on the court and frequent arguments with umpires. Both were superb players, although, it was the unruly Connors, 10 years younger, that Ashe defeated at Wimbledon.
Ashe didn’t always follow a conventional path, either in tennis or in the public spotlight. He ignored the boycotts against apartheid in South Africa, for example, seeing his decision to play there as effective way than staying away, to speed integration and foster respect for his role. The outcome was mixed - he was a visible advocate for South Africa’s majority Black population. Nelson Mandela later publicly embraced Ashe as a force against apartheid and called him “my brother.”
Tragically, while still in his 40’s. Arthur Ashe contracted AIDS, apparently due to a blood transfusion he received while undergoing heart surgery. His diagnosis propelled him into new and effective activism around AIDS, that lasted until he died from the disease at the age of 50.
The anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination provides a focused opportunity to reflect on the state of racial progress and justice in our country. King gave his life to advance this cause - and he was remarkably effective at changing our conversation about race in America. He was not entirely “popular” during his lifetime, but his persistent non-violent crusade resulted in substantial changes to racial segregation in voting rights, education, economic opportunity and more. Surely, there is much to still achieve – but King’s towering commitment and sacrifice endures.
One of MLK’s impacts was to open doors in various sectors of our society for African Americans to succeed - to become role models and find new opportunities to express themselves broadly. One American who gained this new opportunity was Arthur Ashe.
I recently spoke with retired Black tennis professional, Art Carrington, who is featured in the film. Carrington runs the Carrington Tennis Academy based at Hampshire College in western Massachusetts, and he’s president of the New England Tennis Association. He is also a prominent tennis historian. He frequently played, toured, and practiced on the same circuit as Arthur Ashe. And he has been on the courts with players including Bjorn Borg, Vitas Gerulaitis, Rod Laver and others. He coached Vera Zvonareva, who under his tutelage became the number 2 women’s tennis player in the world.
As with Arthur Ashe, “tennis gave me a world,” Carrington says.
