Jay Craven Film Plays Aug. 11 At The Colonial
A scene from Jay Craven's film "Jack London's Martin Eden," showing Aug. 11 at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. (Courtesy photo)

BETHLEHEM, NH — Jay Craven’s new feature film, “Jack London’s Martin Eden,” will play at The Colonial Theatre Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Director Craven will introduce this special screening and lead a post-film discussion.

