Editor’s note: Jay has been reflecting on experiences from the pandemic, the re-opening and now our cautious return to “normal.” He has described how, after more than a year without a car, he snagged an instant rebate on a Chevy Bolt electric car. Jay was learning the ropes on how to effectively drive an electric car – when he hit a snag.
By the way, there’s an electric car parade and fair on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Marty’s First Stop in Danville. The parade starts at Marty’s on Route 2 at 9:45 a.m., will go into town, circle the Danville Town Green and return to Marty’s where EVs will be set up for customers to check out until 2 p.m.
OK. I love my electric car and accept that this is still coming up to speed, especially around the issue of fast charging station. The new infrastructure bill being debated in Congress is supposed to add several hundred thousand stations. That will probably solve any problems. In the meantime, we need to conduct some detective work as we navigate the region. Once we know the lay of the land, it’s great. We don’t easily forget where to charge up.
So, getting back to my adventure, I was now sitting in Norwich, faced with the reality of the next leg of my journey to the Hyannis, Massachusetts ferry landing. I had planned to be there by 3 p.m. – but it was now 7:30 p.m. and I was still in Norwich. I’d be lucky to get to Boston and find a place to stay – and get an early start on Saturday morning. If I could find a fast charging station before I ran out of juice.
I had not been able to find a level 3 fast charger in the White River/Hanover area. There were plenty of level 2 chargers but I didn’t have the five hours I’d need to get enough juice to make it to Boston. I looked at my PlugShare app and it said I wouldn’t find a Level 3 charger until I got to Manchester, New Hampshire. I didn’t have enough electrons to get me that far – but I had no choice but to try, anyway, by driving slowly and using every downhill slope to strategically pump energy back into my batteries.
I set out on I-89 toward Manchester and found that if I drove at around 35 mph I could beat the projections on the center screen on my dashboard that registers each tenth of a mile gained or lost by the driver’s driving style. By driving slowly, I racking up saved mileage – slowly but surely. Cars zoomed by and many of them honked or angrily shot their middle finger at me, for driving at a crawl in the right lane. But there was nothing I could do.
A heavy downpour started around New London and lasted for a half hour. I used my windshield wipers and watched the dashboard screen carefully. The wipers used practically no energy. Neither did the radio. Then, I pulled into a rest area to check my PlugShare app for the charging station in Manchester, to get the precise coordinates and put them into my GPS. I noticed on the page for this particular charger a note from motorist who had stopped to use it the day before. “Charger malfunctioned. No charge possible.”
My heart sank. Was this true – that the only fast charger I had located was not working? I called the number for EVgo, the company that operates the station. I was on hold for 10 minutes but, as always, the person on the line was very helpful. “Yes,” he said. “It appears that charger needs to be repaired. We hope to get to it within the next three days.”
“The next three days?” I said. “I need a charge now – and it’s the only Level 3 charger within my range. And I’m driving very slowly to even get there. What should I do?”
“Let me see,” the attendant said. “Can you hold?”
“Absolutely,” I said. “I am driving 35 miles per hour, hoping I’d make it to Manchester. This Level 3 charger is my only hope.”
“Hang on,” the attendant said. Then the line went dead.
Frustrated and aware that time was passing, I resumed my drive, slowing even further and milking every downhill slope for every kilowatt I could pump back into the car. After about five miles I got a call on my cell phone and switched it to the on board phone speaker. It was the EVgo attendant that had spoken with me a few minutes earlier. Thank God.
“I think I’ve found you a Level 3 charger,” he said. “One that’s not on the map.”
“Why isn’t it on the map?” I said.
“I don’t know,” the attendant said. “All of this is still a work in progress.”
“Ya think?” I replied. “Sorry, I don’t mean to be snarky. It’s just been a long day and I have only had my car a few weeks. I screwed up this morning and had to drive back home after starting my journey – and found myself short of energy. I was surprised to find so few Level 3 fast chargers – anywhere.”
“Like I say,” the attendant said. “We’re getting there – but it takes time. But I think I found a charger in Bedford, New Hampshire. It’s run by a company, Electrify America that is not shown on the maps. I’ll text you the address.”
The street address for the Bedford charger appeared on my phone screen.
“Thanks very much,” I said. “But I am not enrolled in their system so I don’t have an app to pay for their electrical power.”
“You don’t have to be signed up with them,” the attendant said. “They’ll take your credit card.”
“Wow,” I replied. “This is my lucky day.”
“You’re not there, yet,” the attendant said. “Drive slowly. Conserve power. And good luck.”
I continued at my snail’s pace. In fact I saw a couple of snails pass me on I-89. And I made it to Bedford – a miracle – with just 4 miles of range left on my dashboard screen. But the address was unclear – and wasn’t really a street address. It was the huge Bedford Mall.
I had no choice. With four miles left, I drove slowly and blindly around the mall, figuring that, hopefully, there would be a charging kiosk at the mall but not knowing where in the sprawling mall I’d find it. After about 15 minutes of cruising in a fresh downpour, I saw what looked like a kiosk in the parking lot. It was lit up and I slid into a parking spot next to the robot-like machine emblazoned with neon announcing “Electrify America.” I felt like a man on a desert finding water,
I stepped out of my car in the pouring rain. It was now 10:30 p.m. I took the plug from the kiosk and stuck it into my charging port. Nothing happened. I then backed up a bit and tried another plug. Nada.
Standing in the rain, I searched the machines and found a phone number. I wrote it down and sat back in my car to call. I spent a few minutes on hold. Then, a friendly voice came on.
“I’m at Electrify America at the Bedford, New Hampshire mall – and I am nearly out of power and the chargers don’t work. What am I doing wrong?”
“Let me check,” the attendant said. A few minutes later, she came back on the line. “Those machines need maintenance,” she said. “Sorry.”
“I am completely stranded,” I said. “I must get a charge – now.”
“There should be two more chargers on the machine adjacent to where you are,” she said. “Move your car and see if they work.”
“Can you stay on the line?” I asked.
“Sure,” the attendant replied. “Take your time.”
That’s one thing about all of the operators I’ve contacted at the charging companies. They are all extremely patient – and helpful.
I switched on what little power I had left, backed out of the spot and noticed that another car was already in the adjacent spot. But one charger appeared to still be available and I sidled up to it. I took the plug from the machine and put it into my car.
“OK,” I said. “I’m plugged in.”
“Tell you what,” the operator said. “We’ll give you this charge for free.
Suddenly a surge of power rose in the charger. I could hear it come to life. The dashboard indicator on my Bolt lit up. The car was charging. I don’t know if I’d ever felt so relieved.
To be continued.
