Jay Craven: Goin Fishing Part II… Grandpa Phil Recalls War Hitch

In his last chapter, Jay talked about his grandfather, Phil Hatch who, with his grandmother, raised him for four years after his parents split up. Phil had taken Jay fishing at a pond in Flourtown, Pennsylvania where there Cisco’s Bar and Grille bar sat next door. His grandfather talked frankly about his drinking that day – and he gave himself an insulin shot in plain sight. Back home, Phil would sometimes start drinking early in the day and then sing Broadway showtunes, for everyone’s entertainment, especially his own. It was an eye-opening experience for his seven-year-old grandson.
Phil seemed quite comfortable, that day at the fishing pond – and bar - talking about his drinking. He even saw it as a problem, though not one he was prepared to tackle. But he wanted me to know about it, maybe as a cautionary tale. And he wanted me to have an honest look at him and his life.
“I may not live long,” he said to me, as we sat that day, after fishing, at Cisco’s Bar and Grille. “Which is why we’re getting to know each other now.”
“What’s wrong with you?” I said. “Besides drinking a lot of whiskey?”
“That’s probably the main thing,” Phil said. “And it’s too late to stop. Plus, it’s how I live and what I do. Don’t get on your high horse about it. It will only make things worse.”
“Why?” I asked. “Is drinking bad?”
“Of course it is,” Phil said. “It wrecks everything. But you’d drink a lot of liquor, too, if you’d seen what I’ve seen.”
“I’m sure I would,” I said. “What have you seen?”
“Enough to make you break down and bawl your eyes out,” he said. “Starting with almost two years in the trenches, in France, during World War I.
“What did you do in France?” I asked.
“Everything,” Phil said. “Try running out onto the battlefield with busted stretchers to bring back what was left of dead and wounded soldiers.”
“No thanks,” I said. “Did you carry a gun?”
“A pistol,” Phil said. “Don’t ask me what I did with it – or what the men looked like, fighting drunk, when they ran into a flood of artillery fire. Or buckled over or blown to bits when I hauled them back to the trenches. Or the nights we got no sleep. Or the poison mustard gas or poor bastards who died screaming at night from their injuries and every disease known to man.”
“I guess drinking was a good idea, back then,” I said.
“Never ask a survivor of a war how they survived,” Phil said. “That’s their business.”
“I won’t ask anyone,” I said. “It sounds like it’s best to forget it.”
“You can’t,” Phil said. “I think about it every day. Just don’t do what I did – and go into a war that had no reason in the first place. Except to get weapons makers rich and lay the groundwork for World War II. Ten million dead on the battlefield. Another ten million civilians. Ask your teacher how many poor American mules were bred in Kansas, just to be shipped off to Europe to carry gear and pull wagons through three feet of mud.”
“It’s no fair to the mules,” I said. “They didn’t know what they were getting into.”
“They took artillery fire and gas attacks along with the rest of us,” Phil said, as he signaled to the waitress for another drink.
I figured we’d be there in the bar for a bit longer, so I ordered another root beer, too. “Are you unhappy, Phil?”
“What the hell kind of question is that?” he said. “It’s the way of things. You’ll make your way into the world – and you’ll have your own set of problems to work out. Maybe you’ll get lucky and see the world make itself better. World War I made things worse.”
“Thanks for sticking with me at the pond,” I said. “You could have gone straight to the bar.”
“I thought about it,” Phil said.
“I would have been OK,” I said. “I know how to swim.”
As we walked out of Cisco’s Bar and Grille, the bartender waved. “You fellas fishermen?”
“No,” said Phil. “We’re from Plymouth Meeting.”
What my grandfather said didn’t make sense. After all, we did come there to fish, or at least I thought we did. But I knew Phil to be someone who said what he wanted, when he wanted. He could be untamed and impulsive. He even had a horn installed in his car that made a sound of “ah-yooo-gah” and drew attention to us whenever he used it, which was more often than I would have.
As we got to the car by the pond I packed my fishing pole and tackle box into the trunk. I kept my tin pail with the fish and worms up front. Phil climbed into the driver’s seat. “I’m just going to take a minute,” he said. Then he leaned back and, almost instantly, fell asleep.
I sat quietly, watching Phil and deciding he was OK but just needed to doze. Then I looked out the car window at kids and their dads fishing. They seemed to be having fun. After some time at the water’s edge, pretty much everyone walked over to Cisco’s Bar and Grille. I imagined the conversations they were having inside, and how Jim Cisco had a good idea when he stocked his tiny pond with trout.
