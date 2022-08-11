Jay Craven: Going Fishing Part 1… The Greatest Living Murdoch

I’m away for the end of this week, scouting performances for our KCP Presents series and showing my film, “Martin Eden,” at the fabulous Cape Cinema in Dennis, Mass., with its spectacular and otherworldly Rockwell Kent mural emblazoned across the ceiling. It’s worth the price of admission just to see the mural.
Here’s another excerpt from the memoir I’m writing. It recalls an afternoon spent with my grandfather, Phil Hatch, who along with my grandmother, Geema (Dorothy Keith Hatch), raised me for four years, in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., after my parents split up, when I was six.
My grandfather “Phil” knew I liked fishing, having done a lot of it at summer camp on Cape Cod the summer that my parents split up. So, on one mostly-cloudy Saturday spring morning, when I was seven, Phil took me to Flourtown’s little Hillcrest Pond that was directly across from Cisco’s Bar and Grille.
Bar owner Jim Cisco stocked the pond with brown and rainbow trout, using his own money and proceeds he gathered from an oversized pickle jar he kept on the bar. Jim was a local celebrity, partly because of the bar’s popularity and also because Jim’s brother, Tony, was a well-known light heavyweight boxer from Norristown. Bar patrons pored over wall photos of Tony in the ring and, after a few drinks, they’d kiss the giant elk and moose heads that Jim hung at the front of the bar. Some would also take pictures of themselves with the life-like taxidermy.
Since Jim stocked the pond, Phil figured even I would catch something. I pulled a night crawler from my tin pail and fingered it onto the hook. Meanwhile, Phil reached into the glove compartment of his red Chrysler and pulled out a hypodermic needle and small glass vial. He sat in the drivers seat, door open and facing out. Then he pulled up his front- buttoned shirt, leaned back and positioned the syringe above his his stomach.
I had never seen this before. “Are you OK?” I asked.
“It’s nothing,” Phil said. “I do it everyday. I have diabetes and this insulin helps me manage it.”
“What’s diabetes?” I asked.
“I have to regulate the sugar levels in my blood,” he said. “People can get it for a number of reasons. I got diabetes because I drink too much liquor.” He looked up and down the road and across to the bar. “Are we free and clear?”
“For what?” I said.
“Just tell me if anyone’s coming.”
I looked around. “Nope. I don’t think so.”
Phil pressed the plunger, shooting a dose of insulin into his stomach. I’d never seen anyone get a shot anywhere else but their arm. Though Phil seemed to know what he was doing. He put his paraphernalia away, pulled out his silver flask and took a drink.
“Do you give yourself a shot every time you drink whiskey?
“Not really,” Phil said. “But I keep an eye on it. Now let’s get that line in the water.”
I cast my fishing line into the still pond. Within twenty minutes, I’d caught two brown trout that we plopped into my pail with the night crawlers.
“Let’s go over to Jim Cisco’s,” Phil said. “They’ve got cheesesteak hoagies for thirty cents.”
At Cisco’s a waitress took my order for a cheesesteak and a root beer. Phil ordered a tall bourbon and soda that he finished off pretty quickly; then he ordered three more rounds.
“When it comes to drinking liquor,” I said, “our family seems to be pretty enthusiastic.”
“We are,” said Phil. “But you know what’s fun about being sober?”
“I don’t know,” I said.
“Nothing,” said Phil, finishing his third drink. “Now, how do you like this place?
“At first, I confused the word ‘bar’ with ‘barber shop.’ And I couldn’t figure out where guys sit to get their hair cut.”
Phil laughed. “I guess you’ve never been to a bar before.”
“I don’t think so,” I said. “But it’s handy to have the fishing pond next door.”
“It’s perfect,” Phil said.
I came to realize in those days that everyone in my family was an alcoholic, even though they joked about it, drank in the open and nobody viewed it as a problem – or an illness, which I later come to understand it is. It seemed completely normal. Weekends would start early in the day with whiskey sours and Bloody Mary’s followed by scotch or bourbon and soda through the afternoon and into the night.
Everyone seemed to become a different person on booze. My mother got mean, impatient and sarcastic when she was drinking. Geema became quiet and gloomy. Phil stayed upright and remained the life of the party and he seemed to be able to drink a lot without running out of steam.
Phil loved to tell big stories, about Murdoch, the pet burrow he brought home on the train in Washington, and Corby, the crow he says he trained to speak a dozen words in English. Everyone was expected to pay attention to Phil’s stories – he was the undeniable master of his domain. And, yes, on weekend mornings, after a few drinks, he would sing the signature tunes from “My Fair Lady” and “Camelot,” sometimes in synch with records spinning on the hi-fi. He was a pretty good singer and I enjoyed seeing and hearing him perform. He loved Broadway shows for their fun and splendor and I soon knew the words to “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “I’m Getting Married in the Morning” and “If Ever I Would Leave You.”
But Phil could get cranky and insulting, while drinking, especially towards Geema and my mother. I saw everyone drinking heavily – always. I saw Phil drunk on several occasions and I sometimes heard heated arguments from my bedroom.
Geema would confide in me, referring to Phil as “Daddy.” “Daddy’s drunk,” she said, more than once. “Get up to your room and don’t provoke him.”
All of this seemed normal to me, so I didn’t really question it. Still, I was surprised to see that Phil had to give himself shots. I got nervous when I had to get shots once a year at the doctor’s office. I couldn’t imagine giving myself an injection every day. Phil generally kept his insulin injections a secret from me, but that day at the pond I guess he wanted me to see it.
To be continued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.