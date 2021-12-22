Each holiday season carries with it distinctive moments that we remember for ways in which they engender “the spirit.” I grew up celebrating Christmas and I loved this sense of a warm holiday spirit that expresses itself, even unexpectedly.
As a kid, snow at Christmas always helped and I was lucky to live in rural eastern Pennsylvania where we almost always had snow. An older neighbor couple hosted an annual Christmas tree cutting party, where we’d go out into their woods, saw in hand, and come back with a suitable tree. Then the adults would congregate over spiked eggnog and the kids would drink hot chocolate and navigate their own social dynamics.
As a sixth grader I had a crush on young Liza Montgomery, and I was full to the brim with anticipation of seeing her at the Morrison’s holiday event. That fall, I’d cashed out my total earnings from cutting and selling summer watercress – to buy Tomahawk, a seventy-five-dollar Indian pony. I knew Liza was good with horses and thought I’d invite her to go riding with me. The problem is I wasn’t so good – and the horse knew it. Every time I saddled up, Tomahawk went wild and bolted for the far reaches of the county. I’d hang on for dear life = and I’m here to tell the story. But I never really got to ride with Liza.
Failing as a proper equestrian, I did manage to find a two-dollar silver-plated ID bracelet at the local five-and-dime. The store had an engraver behind the counter, so I had her scrawl “Liza” on the front of the bracelet and “from Jay” on the back. I gave it to my sixth-grade love interest at the Morrison’s Christmas party - and had never been so nervous about anything in my life to that point. Liza liked the bracelet, but less than I hoped. And the cheap silver plating wore off within a few weeks. And then she pretty much stopped wearing it.
My mother surprised me by bringing Liza with her to my wedding, 30 years later. It seemed weird. But this Christmas memory persists.
I send out a lot of gifts this time of year. I have many people to thank, especially for their support of my work in the non-profit worlds of film and performing arts. Donors make it possible. And I really enjoy this process of choosing gifts, writing cards, packing everything and getting it out the door. My gifts often arrive to people during the week between Christmas and New Years – and they are not earth-shattering presents, so a little anti-climax may help them land as they are intended – as simple thanks for peoples’ generosity that makes it possible for us to stage memorable concert or dance events and offer free tickets to students. Though I also inevitably run out of gifts and don’t get to thank everyone I’d like to. I make notes for next year.
This Tuesday, I made it to the St. Johnsbury post office with about 25 gifts that were mostly odd-shaped and probably fragile. I’d found some inexpensive white plastic bubble envelopes online, but they don’t provide a lot of cushion, so I depend on postal handlers’ care to successfully get these items through the mail.
I also worry that when I show up at the post office, I’ll clog up the line with so many packages to mail. So, I was particularly grateful when there was a second postal clerk on duty and a patient and very helpful clerk who took a deep breath and helped me. She didn’t try to sell me on speed of delivery and when one box logged in at $88 in postage, she recommended that I re-pack it in a smaller box – then miraculously produced a smaller box – for free.
“I’ve got this box laying around – here, take it,” she said. “And somebody also left this tape behind.” I gratefully took her offerings to the nearby lobby work station and re-jiggered my items into the smaller box – and saved $35 on the shipment.
From the post office, I strolled downtown, basking in a dose of Christmas spirit I’d experienced at the post office counter. I walked by new stores opening on Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street, as part of the New Avenue apartments project. These stores specialize in fine photography, “gently used” clothing and stylish furniture. This huge addition to the community added a sense of hope and well-being.
And from there, I stopped in at Boxcar and Caboose to purchase some poetry books, including some by Carolyn Forche and former Vermonter Louise Gluck who recently won the Nobel Prize in literature. Several young shoppers were floating around the bookshelves, selecting gifts – and this also seemed good.
At Moose River Lake and Lodge, things were hopping with shoppers five-deep at the cash register. Robin and Fred Little have done wonders with this store that overflows with fine gifts and a distinctive holiday feel. I bought some items to send out, including a Richard Brown book of fine Peacham/Barnet photographs, Vermont chocolates and note cards that feature mural paintings by Mexican artist Diego Rivera.
As I stood in line, Robin took time to offer her thoughts about the continuing blossoming of St. J’s downtown that she, for one, has long advocated and believed to be possible. Then she turned to her nearby checkbook and wrote out a donation to Kingdom County Productions that’s double what she gave last year. My eyes popped. Now I’ve got to figure out what I’ll send her, this year – a woman who has every imaginable cool gift at her fingertips.
I got home and decided to write a new round of holiday cards from the comfort of a hot bath. Why not? There was snow on the ground and the sun was setting over the hills, in alternating horizontal streaks of dandelion yellow and then bright crimson.
Then I remembered that I needed to open a new bank account and had to request paperwork and find out what I needed to submit. I called the bank and got put on hold while the “Carol of the Bells” played through the phone. Suddenly, the unexpected sound of the holiday music punctuated by red sunlight, streaks of gray clouds and the snowy hills. After an enchanted quick trip to town – all of it gathered for a sense of the holiday – of small and large acts of giving – and hope for the new year.
Happy holidays to one and all.
