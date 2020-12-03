Editor’s note: This week, Jay shares an episode from a memoir he’s writing. It takes place as he starts home from a Cape Cod camp he attended, as a six year-old, during the summer that his parents split up. His camp counselor puts him on a tour bus that will make a couple of stops on its trip back to live with his grandparents in Philadelphia. Jay starts the trip without a parent on board but his mother surprises him by getting on the bus at Sturbridge Village.

After camp, I landed back at my grandparents’ house in Plymouth Meeting (Pennsylvania). I traveled there via a sightseeing bus that made stops at Plymouth Rock, Sturbridge Village, and FDR’s homestead in Hyde Park, New York. My camp counselor, Amos, put me on the bus at Plymouth Rock and said he hoped I’d be back at camp the following summer.

“I don’t really know my plans, yet,” I said. “But I’d like that.”

I picked up some definite impressions about American history at Plymouth Rock, though the rock itself seemed fairly standard. Plus, an older woman named Gladys sat next to me and offered what seemed at the time to be top-secret information.

“The Pilgrims didn’t actually land here first,” she said.

“Where did they land?” I asked, in a soft voice. “And what is your name?”

“I’m Gladys,” she said. “And the Pilgrims first landed at Provincetown, not Plymouth.”

“Is there a rock there, too?” I whispered.

“Not that I know of,” Gladys said. “I just know that the Pilgrims walked around Provincetown for a few weeks before they got into a scuffle with some Indians around Eastham.”

“You seem to know a lot about this,” I said. “Maybe you should be the tour guide.

Where did the Indians land?”

“You’ve got me there,” she said. “I figure they were here from the beginning.”

“Beginning of what?” I asked, never having thought about what came first in the

world.

“I don’t know,” said Gladys, a bit irked to be put on the spot. “The beginning of people on Cape Cod. The Indians were here first — that I know. But I don’t know all the details.”

“That’s OK,” I said. “What you’re telling me is plenty.”

Gladys’ disclosure made the Plymouth Rock seem like even less of a big deal. But I thought about what must have been a fairly rough boat ride for the Pilgrims, from England. I liked the Pilgrims’ costumes at the tourist site. And wondered whether the kids dressed up like Indians were really Indians. I don’t think they were. I asked Gladys if they had people in Pilgrim and Indian costumes in Provincetown, too, and she said they didn’t.

I felt lucky to have Gladys nearby and asked if she could answer a few more questions.

“Try me,” she said.

“What do you know about FDR?” I asked. “The driver says we’ll visit his home, but I don’t know much. Did you vote for him?”’

“I don’t take sides in politics,” said Gladys. “My husband’s for Eisenhower so we just leave it at that. We don’t look back.”

“Where’s your husband now?” I asked.

“Home in Pennsylvania,” Gladys said. “He doesn’t like sightseeing tours the way I do.”

I wasn’t sure I liked sightseeing tours very much, either. I missed camp and had no idea where we were headed. Our next stop was Old Sturbridge Village, which had been pretty much wiped out in a flood and hurricane, the previous year. But they put it back into working order. I saw a water-powered mill, all kinds of old buildings, a farm, an ancient blacksmith, a church pastor or two and women wearing clothes from earlier times – but speaking like Gladys and the people on our sightseeing bus.

After a couple of hours walking around in the hot weather, we got back onto our bus and, out of nowhere, as I was settling into my seat, my mother came up the steps and told Gladys she needed to sit next to me.

“She’s your mother?” Gladys asked.

“Yes,” said Pippa. “I wanted to surprise him. I’ll ride with my son from here.”

I was surprised. Actually I was startled when Pippa got on the bus and took over. I had gotten pretty comfortable with Gladys. And I still had a few questions I wanted to ask her. I figured she’d have comments about what we saw at Sturbridge and probably know things about other places we’d visit. Facts that the tour guide might overlook or forget.

But Gladys obliged my mother and, after hugging me a bit more than felt comfortable, Pippa sat by me for the rest of the trip. She wanted to know if I was happy to see her. I said I was and she pulled a couple of flipbooks out of her purse, along with a handheld ball-in-the-hole game. I wasn’t in the mood for games and was content to mostly look out the window and make small talk with my mother about my time at camp.

I didn’t ask Pippa how she got to the Sturbridge Village and whether she still had the MG sports car I’d seen her and a boyfriend driving when she came to visit me at Camp Bennett. And I didn’t tell her about how my experience at camp was unlike anything I’d ever done or how, unexpectedly and for the first time, I felt that I was on my own, disconnected from family and friends. I didn’t want to admit that I sort of liked this feeling of independence and hoped it would continue.

To be continued.