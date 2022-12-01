The St. Johnsbury performances next week of the Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa (Thursday at Fuller Hall) and Trio Medieval, from Sweden (Saturday at South Church Hall) promise to be different from each other in most ways. But there are also notable similarities.
Trio Medieval offers exquisite three-part harmonies of crystalline sacred music fitting for the December holidays. Their music comes from the thousand years of the Middle Ages (roughly 500 to 1500 A.D.) and, of course, from Europe. Their program “Welcome Yole” will include Scandinavian traditional Christmas songs and hymns, English medieval Carols and contemporary works written for them by leading Norwegian, American, and English composers – all of it infused with the group’s signature blend of chant, folksong, instruments, and improvisation, centered on the timelessness of Christmas.
What the Soweto Gospel Choir shares with Trio Medieval is its stunning harmonies - although instead of the Trio’s three polished voices that evoke the graceful sounds of angels, the Soweto Choir blends 20 harmonic singers in a call and response exchange that is fully rooted in Africa. Today, we associate call and response with populist and community gospel, where a potent soloist will often lead, and the entire choir will sing back their abundant response - or join in.
After the Soweto Gospel Choir debut Carnegie Hall concert, New York Times’ lead music critic Jon Pareles described this back and forth as “sharp, sweet, kindly, raspy and incantatory leads above a magnificently velvety blend.”
Both Trio Medieval and Soweto find their roots in religious or sacred music that has been a driving force from around the world for centuries. Both evolved through largely oral traditions, divinely inspired. Though Trio Medieval reaches back as much as a thousand years, while the Soweto Gospel Choir mines more recent traditions going to early 20th century influences of Christian missionaries who populated their region. This gave rise to an energetic melding of traditional South African sounds with European-worship messages and even American spirituals that found their way back home, growing out of the experience of enslavement for some 600,000 Africans brought to America. Music provided a powerfully emotional voice for these people.
The 20-singer Soweto ensemble sings in Zulu, Sotho and English, three of South Africa’s 11 official languages — on a program that mixes Christmas carols, traditional tunes, freedom songs and international pop from composers including Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke and The Staple Singers.
While the Soweto Choir will surely quicken our pulse, Trio Medieval has lately added lullabies to its repertoire. They describe these as — “intimate songs as old as time and as new as tomorrow: this is music with no boundaries, celebrating our common humanity. We’ll never know the first song or the first singer, and we’ll never know what they sang about. But if time could unwind and we could hear it, perhaps we would witness a mother or a father singing the first lullaby. When we sing a hymn or a lullaby, we become a link in a chain that began in the unknowable past and will stretch into the infinite future: a timeless continuum of solace and comfort.”
Describing the African and African American influence on American music, Smithsonian musicologist Stephen Lewis writes that African influences “are so fundamental to American music that there would be no American music without them. People of African descent were among the earliest non-indigenous settlers of what would become the United States, and the rich African musical heritage that they carried with them was part of the foundation of a new American musical culture that mixed African traditions with those of Europe and the Americas.”
“Their work songs, dance tunes, and religious music—and the syncopated, swung, remixed, rocked, and rapped music of their descendants—would become the lingua franca of American music, eventually influencing Americans of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. The music of African Americans is one of the most poetic and inescapable examples of the importance of the African American experience to the cultural heritage of all Americans, regardless of race or origin.”
It’s always a pleasure to welcome artists from other countries – and it will be a treat to celebrate this year’s holidays with performers from Sweden, Norway, and South Africa.
Tickets and information for next week’s Soweto Gospel Choir and Trio Medieval concerts can be found at www.kcppresents.org or by calling Catamount Arts at 802-748-2600.
