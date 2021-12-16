Editor’s note: During the past few weeks, this column has featured Ariel Zevon’s tales of animal adventures on her Peacham homestead. And Ariel will be back in a few weeks with another story. This week, Jay Craven picks up where he left in October – when he had made it back to the Northeast Kingdom, finally, with his fully charged electric car. But he now had a dead computer and fears for the loss of all the information on his hard drive. He went to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum to check his email - but struggled on the unfamiliar older machines. Seeking help, he met a woman who urged him to check the possibility that he might find his lost files on “The Cloud.”
I was hugely relieved to discover that the work I’d done during these last 15 years was, indeed, on “The Cloud.” I don’t know what The Cloud looks like, where it is or how any of this works. Maybe The Cloud is heaven. It sure seemed like it when my kindhearted Athenaeum angel appeared from nowhere and showed me how to log in.
Once she hooked me up, I confirmed that my current Ethan Allen/Lucy Prince screenplay was intact, along with 120,000 words I’d written for a work-in-progress memoir. Check. Check. Relief.
Now that I knew how to access my files and documents, all I needed was a new computer, given that mine had slammed hard onto the asphalt in Hyannis, while I was juggling 1) my search for EV GO (electricity provider) registration information, 2) a conversation with the EV GO service rep – to get activated and 3) the charging of my car. After the fall, my computer was totally unresponsive.
I’ve been addicted to Apple computers since the company gave me a free Apple 2e as part of a National Endowment for the Arts grant I received while directing Catamount Arts in 1985. I left the unfamiliar machine in the box for a year, preferring to stick with my old Smith Corona typewriter. But I finally gave it a try and haven’t stopped typing on Apple keyboards since.
I used my still-intact iPhone and found a good deal on a MacBook Air at Best Buy. I put it on my credit card and spent the next few days getting used to the Air’s new feel and features. Then, after using it for two weeks, the repair company in Lebanon called to say they’d managed to revive my old computer. Wow!
So, now I have two computers and they have different information on them, so I must go back and forth, sometimes placing them next to each other. When I travel, I take the smaller, lighter computer, which means that I don’t have access to what’s on the older, bigger machine. Then I remembered that I could go onto the Cloud to find what I need from the old computer – but I’d forgotten how to log back onto the Cloud, since I’d only used it for a few days, to make sure I hadn’t lost vital information. I also haven’t figured out whether my new computer’s information is on the Cloud. I bet it isn’t.
But it really doesn’t bother me to have two computers that don’t speak much to each other – except on one of my three e-mail addresses. It’s sort of the way it doesn’t bother me to have to plan and be flexible, and sometimes even a bit frustrated, with my electric car. I’ve decided that this must be a sign of age. And maybe it’s not a bad thing. I’m more patient, perhaps, or just aware that the larger world is constantly speeding up – and I’m OK with slowing down.
I drove my Mini Cooper too fast – and begrudged the downtime it took to fill it up with premium unleaded. Now I plan every EV charging session in advance – and add time on my longer trips for the 45 minutes it takes. I’m even OK with the possibility I’ll have to wait 45 minutes while the person in front of me gets juiced.
My car is powerful and will go as fast as I’d like – but fast driving, especially up hills, eats a lot of electrons – and gas, too, by the way. Driving in an EV, you think conservation. Will America embrace this technology? Soon, I’m sure there will be more charging plugs everywhere. But will we adjust to the inevitable slowing down these electric cars will require from us? I hope so.
The technology is already becoming more accessible. Since I started writing this series of stories, a new fast-charging station has been added outside the Walmart in West Lebanon. If it had existed on that fateful day, in early July, I would have had no story to tell, about coming up empty-handed in White River Jct. and driving 30 mph to Manchester, NH, in a downpour, to conserve enough power to reach the closest fast-charging station I could find.
I recently took a trip to an important meeting at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs. I was worried that I’d reach the one fast charger I could locate between here and there and it would be in use, making me late for my meeting. But I took the gamble – and won! That one fast charger, outside Northshire Books in Manchester, Vt., was available when I drove in. I used my 45 minutes of charging time to order a yummy seafood curry – to go – at the local Thai Basil restaurant and picked up a stylish but cheap shirt for my Skidmore meeting, at an outlet store, while waiting for my squid and scallops to sauté. I even bought a book about Sybil Ludington, a teenaged girl from the Hudson Valley who spied for our side during the American Revolution.
I enjoy this aspect of electric car culture – the chance to check out the local scene. And my timing was perfect. I made my Skidmore meeting and recruited several new students to my Semester Cinema project that’s about to start. People even remarked on my cool shirt, and I got to enjoy my favorite Vermont lunch. I also added one more station to my growing list of New England fast chargers. I can now drive to Boston; Hyannis; Brattleboro; Manchester; Saratoga Springs; Utica; and New Haven, knowing where I can charge in any of these directions. I have also discovered a fast charger at the VSECU office in Montpelier and one by Hannaford’s in Williston. I don’t know of one, yet, in Burlington and, believe me, I’ve looked. But I’m sure there will be one there soon.
Marty’s First Stop in Danville has a fast charger and so does Hannaford’s Market in Bradford. St. Johnsbury has a good but slower Level 2 charger at 10 Thaddeus Lane, just below the Fairbanks Museum. I can add about 20 miles per hour of charging while I’m in town for errands or a meeting. There was a Level 2 on Pearl Street, but it was quickly vandalized and has now been removed. Too bad. That setting was perfect for people to hook up their cars, then walk into town for lunch and shopping. Chargers everywhere will have this effect – people with time on their hands will happily spend money and check out the town while they wait to charge up. Plus, St. J. now has free public wi-fi downtown – another reason to stop and take some time in a local café.
I love my electric car and was pleased to see that Abel Toll donated a Chevy Bolt to St. Johnsbury Academy’s drivers ed program, from his Littleton Chevrolet dealership. A big help.
Oh, I almost forgot. I also took another trip to Nantucket, to scout film locations, just a week after the fateful journey I previously described. All the car charging logistics worked fine but, while I was there, I experienced searing head pain that awakened me at 3 a.m., three nights running. I knew I had to go to the Emergency Room but I never ferry my car to the island – it’s too expensive. I called for cabs or an Uber but none were operating.
In pain and having no other choice, I wandered the late-night streets toward the hospital, until I found an old, abandoned, fixed-gear bike with a floppy rear wheel that seemed sure to soon drop off. No matter. I headed to the ER on the wobbling wheels that only made my head malady worse. The next night, again in pain during the middle of the night, I had to go back to the ER on the same wonky bike.
But I made it to the hospital emergency room where I got three different diagnoses during my three successive pre-dawn examinations. The final verdict came closest: Lyme Disease coupled with a non-specific flareup of a resurgent virus – one of many I’ve contracted over the years – that inflamed my system, crushed a nerve in my jaw and triggered an unsightly case of Bell’s Palsy. I wore an eye patch for two weeks.
But that’s another story and my car charging went fine for the whole trip.
Like I say, I love my car and even the adventures it has precipitated. And I’m hoping that one or another of the infrastructure bills now floating around Congress will get passed and fulfill its promise to dot the whole country with hundreds of thousands of new charging stations. Hopefully they’ll also be powered by renewable energy. If all that happens, and you like the idea of silent driving and the equivalent of one-dollar-a-gallon gas, I may see you on I-91, cruising at 55 or 60mph in an electric car - and enjoying the scenery.
End of saga.
