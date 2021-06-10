Editor’s note: Jay is reflecting on some experiences from the last 14 months. So far, he has described how, anxious to escape quarantine during the first month of the Covid lockdown, he and his wife, Bess, took a Sunday drive that included a turn down a mud season dirt road where rocks tore into the oil pan and destroyed his low-riding Mini Cooper. He then recalled 14 months without a car – teaching online and working to prepare his next film, which will pick up on his story idea about Vermont’s Green Mountain Boys that first interested him in 1974 – during his first week in Vermont, when an unexpected turn changed his best-laid plans.
I forgot to mention that my mission to cut firewood was first inspired by my immediate neighbor, Marvin Bailey, who also sold us our house. Patty and I found that we had miscalculated on a few items and needed some guidance.
First, we thought that when we arrived on May 1st, to take occupancy of our old farmhouse, it would be warm and balmy in Vermont’s fabulous Northeast Kingdom. It wasn’t. It was cold and damp.
We arrived in Passumpsic late in the evening and brought a few things into the house. Then I looked everywhere but couldn’t figure out how to turn up the heat. So we just shivered till morning. The next day, I looked around and found my way to the dirt-floored basement where a giant old Sam Daniels furnace stared me straight in the face. Then I walked up the hill from our place to find Marvin.
“I see what I assume to be a furnace in the basement,” I said to him. “But how does it work?”
“Wood,” said Marvin. “And a good amount of it. There’s no real insulation in the house – maybe some old newspapers in the wall - but that’s how we’ve always done things around here. You just keep the furnace fed with wood.”
I had never imagined this - that people could use wood to heat a whole house. But I was smart enough to figure out that if I needed wood, I’d need a chainsaw to cut it - so I drove to Peck Hardware in St. J. where I first met Everett “Ziggy” Ruggles, a very funny and knowledgeable store clerk who would soon become my primary advisor on how to navigate my transition to rural Vermont living. Ziggy advised me on the purchase of a chainsaw and I said I’d be back for who knows what – but I could tell that Peck Hardware had everything.
Back in Passumpsic, I accepted the generous loan of a big old faded red farm truck from my other closest neighbor, Dezzie Stuart. Out in the woods, I made pretty good progress. My new chainsaw easily slid through the old maple logs – until it didn’t. So, I walked back up the hill to find Marvin. “You’ve got to sharpen the chain on a pretty regular basis,” he said. “All that hard maple dulls the cutting blades pretty quick.” Ziggy had packed a sharpening file in with my chainsaw but I had missed it. So Marvin took out his own file and showed me how to use it.
Back in business, I kept cutting logs and loading them onto the bed of the truck. Once I had a decent sized load, I figured it would last me a while in the furnace so I jumped in the cab and started the thick rumbling truck engine. I backed it around my tight spot in the woods and pointed it downhill and back to the house – farm trucks were one item I knew something about.
I had learned to drive on a 1937 green pick-up truck with a long three-speed stick shift, on a farm in Pennsylvania where I grew up. No, it wasn’t a full-time farm but we had sheep and chickens and boarded horses in our big stone barn. I mucked out stables every morning before school – and drove the green pick-up around the place, starting when I was 10 years old.
So, I felt pretty confident about driving old farm trucks - until I started down the very long hill that rose just above our farmhouse and continued for a mile or so below it. I shifted into second and then third gear. Then I applied the brakes to start the turn into our driveway. Except the brakes didn’t work.
I pumped them gently then hard but the brake pedal went straight to the steel floor. Unable to slow the truck, I was moving too fast to turn up into our driveway so I just kept going down the hill that got steeper as I went. In less than a minute, I went from proudly hauling my first full load of firewood back to the house, to careening downhill out of control at rapidly increasing speed.
I had to make a quick decision, knowing how much faster I’d be going in another 30 seconds – and how much faster still 60 seconds later. I saw only one option. I bailed out. I opened the heavy truck door, stood on the sideboard while still trying to steer the vehicle – then I jumped. I hit the rocky shoulder hard and tore through a section of barbed wire; then I rolled down a steep bank and into a clump of thorny bushes. The truck pretty much followed me so I made sure to get out of the way fast.
I rolled to a stop but the truck wasn’t so lucky. It lurched out of control at breakneck speed, then rammed straight into a huge maple tree in Dezzie’s still-muddy pasture. My first thought: Dezzie is going to kill me. He’ll be mad as hell and now be confirmed in his first thought: “Why the devil did I loan my only farm truck to a dumb 23-year-old flatlander?”
Then I had my second thought: “Why didn’t the brakes work?” Followed by my third thought: “Why does my right arm feel like it’s broken?” To that question, I got a clear answer. Because it was busted in three places.
I limped back up to our farmhouse and Patty scrambled into action, to drive me in our red VW mini-bus to the NVRH hospital in St. Johnsbury. Dr. Maurice Rowe attended to me, set my arm in a plaster cast and sewed six stiches into my back, where I’d ripped open my skin as I flew through the barbwire fence.
I stayed at the hospital overnight, laying awake in a significant amount of pain and wondering what I’d do next. I’d moved to Vermont, been here less a week and was now laid up with a broken right arm. And I am a right-hander. I had moved here with a job I was completing, editing a half-hour documentary film I had started in New York. I wouldn’t be able to work on it, with a bum right arm – and I had a deadline to meet. What would I do about that?
Plus, I still wondered what happened to the brakes – and I was sure that Dezzie would be furious with me for wrecking his truck. To say nothing of the fact that my firewood was now strewn all over Dezzie’s pasture – and our farmhouse would still be damp and cold. I wondered if it would ever warm up in this part of Vermont.
I asked a kind nurse how I might get to sleep and if she had any painkiller. She brought me some aspirin and I stayed pretty much awake all night, re-cycling these same questions, over and over.
To be continued.
