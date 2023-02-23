Jay Craven: Jasper’s Adventure, Part 3

Editor’s note: Jay has been sharing a startling story involving his journalist son, Jasper Craven. Jasper received a recent cell phone call from a woman who identified herself as Andrea Harris from the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Harris gave her badge ID and Jasper checked out her phone number – it was, indeed, the DEA’s Washington, D.C. phone number and Agent Harris was listed on the site.
The conversation turned dead serious when Agent Harris reported that someone using Jasper’s name and identity had six packages, addressed to him were intercepted by Federal agents in El Paso, Texas. The packages contained drugs worth more than a half a million dollars.
In her call, Agent Harris linked Jasper to a man named Alberto Diaz in the deadly and powerful Mexican Sinaola cartel associated with jailed drug lord, El Chapo. Jasper denied any of these connections, but his heart was pounding.
Agent Harris got very specific. She said the U.S. Marshall’s office was working with the New York Police Department to draft up and prepare charges that included money laundering and wire fraud. She told Jasper he had two options.
“What’s the first option?” Jasper asked, still on this long phone call.
“The first option is to face these federal charges,” Agent Harris said.
“I’m innocent,” Jasper said. “But I don’t have money for lawyers. What’s the second option?”
“It’s called an ADR cooperation agreement,” she said, “where you sign an affidavit attesting to the fact that you are in no way connected to this criminal enterprise.”
“That’s sounds like the best path to me,” Jasper said. “Where can I go to sign the affidavit? And how soon can you draw it up?”
“Before you decide,” said Agent Harris, “you need to know that if you choose this path, you will need to open up your entire life to us so we can make a thorough investigation and study everything – all your contacts and friends and family, your work, your financial transactions, your email files and internet searches, to make sure that you are not in fact related to this illicit activity – or the cartel.”
“Then I’ll be cleared?” Jasper asked.
“So long as that analysis shows up clean, you will be fine. And we will then expect any help you can give us, to track down the criminals who stole your identity.”
Jasper’s mind was racing. So, he would be expected to help track down criminals in the Sinaola cartel - Including this guy, Alberto Diaz? Is this really what he wanted to do – drop his journalism work and start hobnobbing with Federal DEA agents? Maybe he’d be safer in jail. But he hadn’t done anything.
“Let’s go back to the affidavit,” Jasper said.
“Yes,” said Agent Harris. “If you go with option two, you sign an affidavit. But if, during our investigation, we find a link between you and these traffickers, you will face charges that include perjury and obstruction of justice.”
“All of this is a lot to hear,” Jasper said. “I didn’t do any of this.”
“Look, she said, “It’s taken us months of investigation to get here. You say you didn’t do anything and that’s fine. But here we are. There’s enough evidence to draw up charges.”
“I said I wanted the second option,” Jasper said. “Just tell me where to show up and I’ll be there to sign the affidavit. There’s not really anything else we need to talk about.”
“Good,” said Agent Harris. “We’re making progress. We’ll get you the affidavit – and ask you to help us, right off, by meeting another one of the suspects we’re tracking.”
“What?” Jasper said. “What are you talking about?”
“I said we’d expect your cooperation. You’d wear a wire. We’d drop you off at a location we’ve identified as a front operation. You’d go in and look for a man we’ve trying to find in Brooklyn. We believe he’s living in Crown Heights and may have been the one to steal your identity.”
“You mean I’m looking for another guy going by the name of Jasper Craven in Brooklyn?”
“It could be Alberto Diaz,” Harris said.
“This is way more than I bargained for,” said Jasper.
“We’ll protect you,” Harris said. “Let me get some other people on the line.”
“I think I should talk to a lawyer,” Jasper said.
“You should,” said Harris. “You’ll want a lawyer to review the affidavit. But I have colleagues from the New York Police Department and U.S. Marshall’s office that is working alongside the U.S. Treasury Department. They have been monitoring our call and I’d like to bring them onto the line.”
At that point, a man named Officer Tony Conti came on the call. There was sound in the background – what you might expect a police station to sound like. And Conti spoke with a thick Brooklyn accent.
“Jasper Craven. We finally meet. We’ve been thinking Jasper Craven over here at the station ever since Agent Harris brought this to us. We know a lot about you.”
To be continued…
