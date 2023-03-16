Jay Craven: Jasper’s Bad Adventure - Final Chapter

Editor’s note: Jay has been sharing a story involving his journalist son, Jasper Craven, who received a recent cell phone call from a woman who identified herself as Andrea Harris, an agent for the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Harris gave her badge ID and Jasper checked out her phone number – it was, indeed, the DEA’s Washington, D.C. phone number and Agent Harris was listed on the site.
The conversation turned dead serious when Agent Harris reported that someone using Jasper’s name and identity had received six packages, addressed to him, that contained illegal drugs worth more than a half a million dollars. The drugs had been intercepted by Federal agents in El Paso, Texas.
Agent Harris said the U.S. Marshall’s office was working with the New York Police Department to draft and prepare charges against Jasper that included money laundering and wire fraud. She told Jasper he had two options – to face the federal charges - or he could sign an affidavit attesting to the fact that he was innocent. The government would then make a thorough investigation – and expect Jasper to help them track down the drug traffickers who were using his identity.
Agent Harris brought new players onto the phone call – the New York Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and U.S Treasury agents. These additional phone voices did nothing to calm Jasper’s pounding heart and growing fear about where all this was headed.
Jasper was then told that his bank accounts would be frozen and scrubbed – and his social security number cancelled. All the money he had, to pay a year’s worth of taxes and more – would be tied up.
“So,” said Jasper, “the U.S. Treasury agent explained how they would provide me with a new Social Security number and bank account. Then he added, ‘In order to not have all of your assets frozen, you will need to go to the bank and take out all of your money.’
Jasper was stunned – but did not want to lose all of the money he had saved up over the previous three years. He had to pay $15,000 in taxes, for one, and if he didn’t have the money, he’d be in serious trouble.
“Ah…OK,” he said.
With the Treasure guy still on the phone, Jasper started rooting through his apartment looking for ID to take to the bank, so he could withdraw his money. “I finally found my passport,” Jasper said. “Then I got a duffel bag and I left the apartment to go to my car, parked on a back street in Brooklyn….”
“This is starting to sound like a bad 1990’s crime caper,” I said.
“Yeah,” said Jasper. “But I’m mostly feeling scared. I have no idea what will happen to me. So I get to my car and start driving to my bank. At this point I’d been on the phone for about two and a half hours.”
“Let’s go back to the duffel bag,” I said. “What’s with the duffel bag?”
“It’s like I said to the Treasury guy, ‘Can’t I just take my money out in a cashier’s check?”
“And he says, “you can’t get a cashier’s check because the cashier’s check is tied to your account, which is tied to your social security number, which is being cancelled, as we speak, to clear the account. It has to be all cash.”
“Plus, he said, many banks may have a maximum you can take out – so you may have to go to five or six banks to take out all your money.”
“And, I was, like, OK,” Jasper said.
“How much gas did you have in your car?” I asked.
“Not enough to go to five or six banks,” Jasper said. “So, I’m like driving manically through Brooklyn typing on my crappy cell phone that barely works, “Bank of America,” trying to find a another branch to go after I get the first part of my money.”
“And I’m on the phone with this U.S. Treasury guy the whole time – and he’s like, let me know when you get to the bank.”
“So, I get to the bank and park my ancient Subaru Forester with Vermont plates. And I take the duffel bag out of the back seat. Then I’m standing in front of the bank and I’m wondering about what’s next. So I say to the Treasury guy, “Aren’t the people in the bank going to be suspicious that I’m walking into the bank with a duffel bag? And an earpiece? Asking for $35,000? Might they suspect that I’m there to rob the place? What should I tell them?”
“Then the Treasury guy says, “You cannot tell anyone about this. Because as part of your ADR agreement you need to keep this under wraps since it’s part of a larger Federal investigation.”
“An investigation of the bank?” says Jasper.
“You cannot let on to anyone that you are part of this larger Federal investigation because you are an early cooperating witness – and we believe that officials at Bank of America have been selling customers’ banking information to criminal operatives. And then processing funds for the cartels. So, if you want to keep your cash – and prevent THEM from freezing it, you need to get in and get out of the bank. Fast.”
“If you let this slide,” says the Treasury guy, “or let it out that they’re being investigated for corruption and collusion, this is a big bank. There could be a run on the Bank of America and the entire financial system could collapse.”
“Because of me?” Jasper says. “Oh, my God.”
“And where am I supposed to go,” he says, “once I have the money?”
“You’ll meet my colleague, another U.S. Treasury agent,” the guy on the phone said. “And he will accompany you to a drop off point and help you put the money into another account.”
“In another bank?” Jasper asks.
“No,” said the U.S. Treasury agent. “It’s, like, a machine.”
“And Jasper says, ‘What do you mean, ‘like a machine?”
“And the guy on the phone was, like, ‘well, for these sorts of cases, the U.S. Treasury has a number of these machines spread around the city. They’re very common and we use them to help people set up a new account when their social security number and identity gets stolen. We’re lucky to have them out there, to expedite getting people like you back on their feet.”
“So,” Jasper says, “I was, like, “OK. But what’s the name of the machine? And where is the machine? And who’s going to be at the machine?”
“And, finally, the Treasury guy says, “It’s a BIT machine.”
So at that point, while still on the call, Jasper typed into his phone: BIT Machine. And the first thing that came up was “Bitcoin ATM.”
“And it was at that exact moment that I woke up from all this,” Jasper said.
“I’m not putting my money in Bitcoin,” he said to the Treasury agent. “I’m like, ‘Why is the government dealing in Bitcoin? Is that what this is all about?”
Jasper then looked around at other people coming and going from the bank. And he become very aware of himself standing outside the bank door, holding a duffel bag and wearing an earpiece. With people staring at him – or at least that’s how it felt.
And he suddenly said out loud, “Oh my God, I’m being scammed.”
And the Treasury guy says, “What?”
So, Jasper said to the guy, ‘I’m being scammed. By you.”
“And the guy says, “If you hang up this phone our entire agreement is immediately terminated. We will send the U.S. Marshals to bring you in and you will be arrested and moved directly to prosecution.”
Jasper hung up the phone.
Jasper says he’s not sure what he may have disclosed to these people that could come back to bite him. But that was it. He took his duffel bag and got back into his car. He turned on the engine and realized he didn’t have enough gas to get back to his place so he went to the closest gas station he could find, worried that the people on the phone might pull in behind him – to “have it out.” Or he thought he might have to change his identity and move somewhere else, since they knew where he lived.
But they didn’t materialize at the gas station – and he made it back to his apartment. And he’s steering clear of con man and blackmail flicks – at least for a while.
I asked Jasper why he thinks he stayed with these people on the phone for so long.
“Within five minutes my heart was pumping like it would bust out of my chest, he said. “And I felt like I was in extreme, immediate, and uncontrollable danger – from the government and from gangsters in the cartels. At that point, I became vulnerable to whatever they said.”
“Every time I was transferred to a new agent, I checked out the phone numbers and the people – and they all checked out. Plus, I speak to so many people on the phone as part of my news reporting. Earlier that day, I’d been on the phone with Mad Dog Mattis (retired U. S. Marine Corps four-star general who served as US Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2019).”
“So, I am used to being on the phone and hearing stories that get intense, and I said to myself, ‘This is an incredible story.’ Because I’ve gotten calls out of the blue and they turn out to be total stemwinders. So, I’m very trusting of the phone.”
“Plus,” Jasper said, “When they started talking about U.S. Marshals showing up at my door. And potentially being taken into custody, I was, like, ‘Let’s just do this on the phone – keep these guys at bay. And I just wanted to get through the whole thing. I didn’t want to wait till Thursday to do the ADR agreement (affidavit).”
“Did you report all this to anyone?” I asked.
“I gave a call to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and said on their voicemail, “I got scammed, if you want to talk about it.” I didn’t hear back from them. At that point, I was so drained, I couldn’t take it any further.”
“Did you ever go into the bank?” I asked.
“No, I never made it inside the bank,” Jasper said.
