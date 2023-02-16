Jay Craven: Jasper’s Bad Adventure - Part 2

Editor’s note: Last week, Jay shared the start of his conversation with his son, journalist Jasper Craven. Jasper received a startling December cell phone call from a woman who identified herself as Andrea Harris, an agent for the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Harris gave her badge number and Jasper checked out the phone number – it was, indeed, the DEA’s Washington, D.C. phone number and Agent Harris was listed on the site.
The conversation turned dead serious when Agent Harris reported that someone using Jasper’s name and identity had bank accounts and Texas addresses that that were in his name. She said that six packages containing drugs worth more than a half a million dollars had been intercepted by Federal agents, addressed to Jasper in El Paso, Texas.
Agent Harris asked if Jasper knew a man by the name of Alberto Diaz who is associated with the notorious and deadly Mexican Sinaola cartel. Jasper denied any of these connections, but his heart was pounding like a racehorse.
“I’m not part of the Sinaola cartel,” Jasper said. “Or any other. You’ve got to believe me.”
“Well, that’s not up to me,” Agent Harris said. “We are in the middle of an ongoing investigation. The U.S. Marshall’s office is working with the New York Police Department to draft up and prepare charges where you are a named party.”
“And the charges that we are drafting will include money laundering and wire fraud. However, because we have been tracking your activity holistically, we’ve done a criminal background check on you. We’ve monitored your activity online and your phone calls. We’ve staked out your apartment and observed you in real time. And it seems to us that you have had your identity stolen.”
“Then, you can help me,” Jasper said. “By finding the criminals behind this and clearing my name.”
“It’s not that simple,” Agent Harris said. “But, because we have reason to believe, following our investigation, that your identity has been stolen, we are giving you a second option.”
“What’s the first option?” Jasper asked.
“The first option is to face these federal charges. And you can’t represent yourself in court. But, if you are acquitted, you may be entitled to a reimbursement for your legal fees. And, of course, you would have a way to clear your name in court.”
“I don’t really have money for lawyers to fight a criminal drug trafficking charge in court,” Jasper said. “What’s the second option?”
“We are also offering you what is called an ADR cooperation agreement,” Agent Harris said, “in which you have to sign an affidavit attesting to the fact that you are in no way connected to this criminal enterprise.”
“That’s sounds like the best path to me,” Jasper said. “Where can I go to sign the affidavit? And how soon can you draw it up?”
“Before you decide,” said Agent Harris, “you need to know that if you choose this path, you will then, as a part of that agreement, need to basically open up your entire life to us so that we can make a thorough forensic investigation and study everything – all of your contacts and friends and family, your work, your financial transactions, your email files and internet searches, to make sure that you are not in fact related to this illicit activity – or the cartel.”
“So long as that analysis shows up clean, you will be fine. And we will then expect any help you can give, to work with us to try to track down the criminals who stole your identity.”
Jasper calculated quickly. He thought about his workload as a reporter and was unsure about dropping everything to track international criminal syndicates. “So, I will, like, work with the DEA to find members of the Sinaola cartel? Will you pay me? Will they know I am on their case?”
“We don’t know what they know and what they don’t know,” Agent Harris said. “But if you get into trouble with them, you will always have our phone number in D.C.”
“Your phone number in D.C?” Jasper asked. “Wouldn’t I need a bit more than this?”
“We would coordinate with you and if seemed like the cartel was tracking you, we’d be there. We’d let you know.”
It was at this point that Jasper began to record this phone call.
To be continued.
