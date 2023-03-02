Jay Craven: Jasper’s Bad Adventure - Part 4
Buy Now

Jay Craven

Editor’s note: Jay has been sharing a startling story involving his journalist son, Jasper Craven. Jasper received a recent cell phone call from a woman who identified herself as Andrea Harris, an agent for the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Harris gave her badge ID and Jasper checked out her phone number – it was, indeed, the DEA’s Washington, D.C. phone number and Agent Harris was listed on the site.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.