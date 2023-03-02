Jay Craven: Jasper’s Bad Adventure - Part 4

Editor’s note: Jay has been sharing a startling story involving his journalist son, Jasper Craven. Jasper received a recent cell phone call from a woman who identified herself as Andrea Harris, an agent for the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Harris gave her badge ID and Jasper checked out her phone number – it was, indeed, the DEA’s Washington, D.C. phone number and Agent Harris was listed on the site.
The conversation turned dead serious when Agent Harris reported that someone using Jasper’s name and identity had six packages, addressed to him, that contained drugs worth more than a half a million dollars. The drugs had been intercepted by Federal agents in El Paso, Texas.
In her call, Agent Harris linked Jasper to man named Alberto Diaz in the deadly and powerful Mexican Sinaola cartel associated with jailed drug lord, El Chapo. Jasper denied any of these connections, but his heart was pounding.
Agent Harris got very specific. She said the U.S. Marshall’s office was working with the New York Police Department to draft up and prepare charges that included money laundering and wire fraud. She told Jasper he had two options – to face federal charges on drug trafficking and more. Or he could sign an affidavit attesting to the fact that he was innocent, where he would also open up his life to them so they can make a thorough investigation. There was a catch, though. If Jasper chose the affidavit that argued his innocence, the DEA also expected him to help them track down the drug traffickers who were using his identity.
We ended last week’s episode of the story as an Officer Conti, from the New York Police Department, speaking in a thick Brooklyn accent, joined Agent Harris on the call.
Names, except for Jasper’s, have been changed.
“Jasper Craven,” officer Conti said. “Pleased to meet you. We’ve been thinking Jasper Craven over here at the station ever since Agent Harris brought this to us. We know a lot about you. But now we finally meet.”
“I just hope what you know about me is true,” Jasper said. “I’ve been hearing some outrageous stuff, so far. I’m worried. And scared.”
“Well, we’ll get it all out,” Officer Conti said. “When we’re done, we’ll dismantle this whole operation. With your help.”
“I’m not sure how much help I can be,” said Jasper.
“Don’t worry,” said Conti. “We can put you to work. First, what’s your local NYPD Precinct?”
“I don’t know,” Jasper said. “I think it’s 77.”
“What’s you address?” Conti asked.
I told him. He said, “It’s precinct 78.”
“So, they put through a call and a new woman came on the line, from NYPD Precinct 78. Officer Conti welcomed her onto the call. “OK,” Conti said. “We have your local police department here. And we’ll be bringing in the U.S. Marshall’s office who is working with the U.S. Treasury – we’ll prepare the paperwork and lay out the next steps for how this will work.”
“You mean I don’t just come to the station and sign the affidavit?” Jasper asked.
“There’s more to it,” Conti said, still on the phone. “We need to first solidify this agreement with the Justice Department. But we’ll put our piece of the plan in place and Agent Harris…”
Jasper interrupted. “I was under the impression that I just needed to sign an affidavit. Can you spell out exactly how all of this will work?”
Agent Harris from the DEA was still on the line. “I’ll take you from here, Jasper. I’ve got my counterpart at the U.S. Marshall’s office, on the line. Let me bring them in.”
At that point a U.S. Marshall came on the line and introduced himself. “We’ve been following the call and we understand that you want to affirm your innocence and help us track the criminals behind your identify theft.”
“I’m not sure what all this means,” said Jasper. “And I’m not sure I “want” to “help” you find the criminals. That’s not really my line of work.”
“Of course,” said the U.S. Marshall. “Are you sure you want to agree to this? Do you clearly understand the risks?”
I stopped Jasper and asked him what he thought was happening at this point in the conversation.
“I felt like I was in the movie, “Good Time,” Jasper said. “I felt like I had done something very wrong and was now deep into it with the police and I would only get more entangled as they used me to track these hard core cartel operators where it would be me against them and their entire syndicate. There appeared to be no good way out of this. With me now tied up with the DEA, NYPD, and U.S. Marshall’s Office.”
“I was completely maxxed out on adrenaline,” Jasper said. “I couldn’t even think straight. I was manic and worried that there was more to it – and no way out of all this. And once the Alberto Diaz thing came up, I knew I was in deep. Because this was one of the most dangerous guys anywhere – tied into the cartels and El Chapo – and now these officers either think I’m in on it – or they want to use me to dig them out. I didn’t know which was worse. I might be better off in jail. Except the cartels have guys in there, too.”
“So, what did you do?” I asked.
“By now, I had been on the phone for more than an hour. I was recording the conversation, but I didn’t have a lawyer and I didn’t know what to do.”
“What are my next steps?” Jasper said to Agent Harris. “This is all very overwhelming, and I don’t know what my options are at this point.”
“Tomorrow we will come to your apartment, with U.S. Marshalls,” Agent Harris said. “We will place you under 24-hour surveillance in the meantime. So, no one can get to you. But you can’t leave either.”
“So, nobody can get to me?” Jasper said. “Who will be trying to get to me? And how many people will you have on surveillance in case they do?”
“We’ll be ready,” Agent Harris said.
To be continued.
