Jay Craven: Jasper’s Bad Adventure - Part 5

Editor’s note: Jay has been sharing a startling story involving his journalist son, Jasper Craven. Jasper received a recent cell phone call from a woman who identified herself as Andrea Harris, an agent for the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Harris gave her badge ID and Jasper checked out her phone number – it was, indeed, the DEA’s Washington, D.C. phone number and Agent Harris was listed on the site.
The conversation turned dead serious when Agent Harris reported that someone using Jasper’s name and identity had received six packages, addressed to him, that contained illegal drugs worth more than a half a million dollars. The drugs had been intercepted by Federal agents in El Paso, Texas.
In her call, Agent Harris linked Jasper to man named Alberto Diaz in the deadly and powerful Mexican Sinaola cartel associated with jailed drug lord, El Chapo. Jasper denied any of these connections, but his heart was pounding.
Agent Harris got very specific. She said the U.S. Marshall’s office was working with the New York Police Department to draft up and prepare charges that included money laundering and wire fraud. She told Jasper he had two options – to face federal charges on drug trafficking and more. Or he could sign an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) affidavit attesting to the fact that he was innocent, where he would also open up his life to them so they can make a thorough investigation. There was a catch, though. If Jasper chose the ADR affidavit that argued his innocence, the DEA also expected him to help them track down the drug traffickers who were using his identity.
Agent Harris enlarged the conversation by bringing new players onto the phone call. First up was Officer Conti, from the New York Police Department, speaking in a thick Brooklyn accent. Then a U.S. Marshall and then a police officer from Jasper’s home district, Precinct, 78. But the additional phone voices did nothing to calm Jasper’s growing fear about where all this was headed.
Names, except for Jasper’s, have been changed.
By now, Jasper had been on the phone for well more than an hour. He was recording the conversation, but he didn’t have a lawyer and didn’t know what to do.
“What are my next steps?” Jasper said to Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Agent Harris. “This is all very overwhelming, and I don’t know what my options are at this point.”
“Tomorrow we will come to your apartment, with U.S. Marshals,” Agent Harris said. “We will place you under 24-hour surveillance in the meantime. So, no one can get to you. But you can’t leave either.”
“So, nobody can get to me?” Jasper said. “Who will be trying to get to me? And how many people will you have on surveillance in case they do?” And “What will the U.S. Marshals do when they get to my apartment?”
Harris is vague but ominous. “We will be ready,” she said.
“But first, let me put the U.S. Treasury on the phone. Because they will need to freeze your bank accounts and de-activate your social security number to stop this criminal network from taking further actions using your name and identity.”
“Freeze my bank accounts?” Jasper asked. “For how long? Could I lose my money?”
“You will have to help us on this,” Agent Harris said.
“What are you talking about?” Jasper said.
“First, we need to determine which of these accounts are really yours,” Harris said. Then she rattled off four bank accounts and account numbers.
“Those are not mine,” Jasper said. “I swear. I have three accounts – a checking account, a savings account and a credit card. One is at Vermont Federal Credit Union, one at Chase, and one at Bank of America.”
At this point a Treasury agent chimed in, who had also been on the call. As with all of the other agents who had been on the phone, Jasper cross checked his phone numbers and name – and they checked out.
“With the credit card accounts,” the Treasury agent said, “we can simply de-activate them and you won’t be able to use them anymore. But because the checking and savings are your personal bank accounts, that’s different. You claim are not tied into the cartel, is that right?”
“Not at all,” Jasper said. “I have been clear about this from the beginning of the call.”
“I understand,” said the U.S. Treasury agent. “So, we will need to freeze these accounts and you will want to get any assets out of them that you wish to retain, because we will need to scrub the accounts.”
“Wish to retain?” Jasper said. “This is all the money I’ve got – and I have to pay the IRS in a few weeks or face interest and penalties.”
“We can’t guarantee what will happen,” said the U.S. Treasure agent. “since all of the accounts will be part of this investigation into the cartel. But I’d advise you to clear out whatever you want to hold on to. And to do it now.”
“So, what am I supposed to do?” Jasper asked.
“For any money you want to keep available to you,” said Agent Harris, “you need to go to your bank right now and take out all of your money.”
“And I was, like, OK……” Jasper said.
At this point in the conversation, I have to admit, I laughed. Maybe it was nervous laughter but I couldn’t help it.
“Take out all of your money?” I said. “And how much money did you have in your accounts”
“Thirty-five thousand dollars,” Jasper said.
“Thirty-five thousand dollars! You’ve got thirty-five thousand dollars? Then why am I paying your New York parking tickets and bridge tolls?”
“Look,” he said. “I know. I know. I’m a freelance writer living in a $650-a-month room in a plain Brooklyn apartment I share with two other guys and a million bedbugs. And I don’t go to restaurants and mostly live on Ramen noodles and mac and cheese. But I got nailed by the IRS two years ago, because I wasn’t ready when they came at me for taxes on all my freelance writing income with no taxes taken out. Plus, they got me then with a couple thousand in penalties and interest.”
“So, I saved $15,000 to pay my taxes and I’ve been putting some money away from my New York Times and Mother Jones stories for a down payment on a cheap house in Vermont.”
“There aren’t any cheap houses in Vermont,” I said.
“Plus,” my 2004 Subaru Forester’s got 235,000 miles on it and the body’s so far gone nobody will inspect it. I had $35,000 in my account and I was trying to keep it a secret and save it and use it for something big.”
“OK,” I said. “But I think you should start paying your parking tickets – for sure.”
“Do you want me to finish the story?” Jasper asked.
“Sure,” I said. “What happened next?”
“The Treasury official said, “We are going to de-activate all of these accounts and you will meet up with another U.S. Treasury official who will give you a new social security number and a new bank account tied to that social security number and you can have that account for now and put your money there as we freeze all of the other accounts in your name while we continue this investigation.”
“I was like, OK, OK,” Jasper said.
“Agent Harris chimed in. “You’ll need an airtight ID to take out this much money.”
“My ID is expired,” said Jasper.
I stopped the conversation again. “Your driver’s license is expired?” I asked. “And your car isn’t inspected?”
“Yeah,” Jasper said, “But I had $35,000 in my bank account. I know what I’m doing.”
“If you say so,” I said. “Then what happened?”
“I didn’t have an ID, to avoid having all my money frozen. So, I ran through my entire apartment, turning everything upside down, looking for my passport, which was the only ID I had – to be able to go to the bank and get my money.”
“Maybe your passport was under the floor mats of your uninspected Subaru,” I said.
“Funny,” Jasper said, not wanting me to chime in further. “I finally found my passport under my sleeping bag in the closet,” Jasper said.
“Then I get a duffel bag and I leave the apartment and I go to my car, parked six blocks away on a back street in Brooklyn….”
“A duffel bag?” I asked. “This is starting to sound like a 1990’s crime caper.”
“Yeah,” said Jasper. “So, I get to my car and start driving to my bank and at this point I’d been on the phone for about two and a half hours.”
“Let’s go back to the duffel bag,” I said. “What’s with the duffel bag?”
Final episode – next week.
