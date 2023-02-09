During the holiday break, my sons Sascha and Jasper visited – and Brooklyn-based Jasper told us a story that I’d like to share with you. Here it is, in his own words:
Basically, what happened was – I was in my bed working, in my Brooklyn apartment. It’s like a week after my 30th birthday, roughly. I’m on my computer and I get a phone call with an area code for Washington, DC.
I don’t know who it is, but you know, I always answer my phone. So, I take the call. It’s around noon on like a Tuesday, I think, or maybe a Wednesday.
I write investigative newspaper and magazine stories and I get calls all the time. I don’t know who it may be. You know, maybe a hot tip or someone who wants to tell their story to me. I have some people I speak to, sometimes, from DC. So, I pick up.
And someone on the other line says, “My name is Agent Andrea Harris. My badge number is T5469R or whatever. And I am with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal DEA.”
A knot forms in my throat.
“Am I speaking to Jasper Craven?”
And I’m like, “Yeah, yeah, this is Jasper.”
But my head is already spinning. Federal Drug Enforcement? And she is like, “Okay. So just, really quickly, before we get into everything, do you know any individual by the name of Alberto Diaz?”
Alberto Diaz? So, I quickly check what’s on my email. I put in Alberto Diaz and nothing comes up, but a Diaz does come up. But I am like, “I don’t think so.”
I’m not sure if it is maybe someone I’d spoken to and don’t recall. So, I just say, “I don’t think I know Alberto Diaz.”
So, now I’m answering these questions to somebody who calls me, and I don’t know who they are. But it’s an agent from the DEA. So, well, okay, early in the game, they’re asking about Diaz, and I assume he’s bad. Maybe real bad.
I don’t want to seem dumb about all of this. So, okay, I was basically suspicious after a minute or so of the call. But I am given the woman’s name, her badge number, and then I look her up fast online, while I’m on the phone, and check the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency records and I find her on the DEA’s website as a special agent. OK. She checks out. And I double check the phone number she’s calling me from – and it’s a DEA number. She appears to be totally real.
So, yeah. Okay. I say, “I don’t think I know Alberto Diaz.”
And she is like, “Well, um, well, you’re good. But here’s the story. Over the last six months, the DEA in conjunction with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as part of a multi-agency investigation have intercepted six packages under your name that have contained more than a half a million dollars in illicit narcotics.”
Now my blood pressure starts off at a gallop. Like a racehorse.
“What,” I say, stunned. “Packages addressed to me? Packages of drugs?”
“We have also found six mailing addresses,” Agent Harris says, “in and around El Paso, Texas that were purchased under your name. We have also identified eight bank accounts in your name including several recently opened business accounts at Chase Bank, Bank of America and City Group.”
I am now, frankly, scared. “This is all pretty overwhelming,” I say.
“And we have reason to believe that all of these accounts, that all of this activity is part of an illicit international drug trafficking conspiracy.”
“You’ve got the wrong guy,” I say. “Believe me.”
The Agent continues. “And we have been tracking your financial activity in the accounts that are set up in New England and New York that we have also identified as yours, in addition to these ones set up in Texas. And it appears that you are poor.”
“I am,” I said. “I’m a reporter. Journalist. I don’t make a lot of money.”
“And so, fine,” she says. “But, maybe you need money. We can see that. Fast money. Because, you see, basically the rub of it is that your name is all over the place. It’s all over what appears to be a drug cartel. And we have reason to believe that you or the people you work with are at least tangentially connected to the Mexican Sinaola cartel, which we know to be one of the most notorious and powerful drug cartels and money laundering operations in the world.”
“I’m not part of the Sinaola cartel,” I said. “Or any other cartel, Agent Harris. You’ve got to believe me.”
“Well, that’s not up to me,” the Agent says. “We are in the middle of an ongoing investigation. The U.S. Marshall’s office is working with the New York Police Department to draft up and prepare charges where you are a named party.”
To be continued.
