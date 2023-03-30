Jay Craven: Leonard Cohen’s Music Left An Indelible Mark
Jay Craven

Leonard Cohen’s stature only grew during his lifetime and his poetic output, both in his written verse and through his music, is considered by many second only to the work of Bob Dylan. And there are critics and fans who think Cohen’s work is better than Dylan’s, especially for his potent themes, hard truths, and achingly personal explorations of loss and redemption. Dylan mostly looks outward at the world he sees. Cohen revealed everything he knew through personal and deeply-felt experience.

