Jay Craven: Leonard Cohen’s Music Left An Indelible Mark

Leonard Cohen’s stature only grew during his lifetime and his poetic output, both in his written verse and through his music, is considered by many second only to the work of Bob Dylan. And there are critics and fans who think Cohen’s work is better than Dylan’s, especially for his potent themes, hard truths, and achingly personal explorations of loss and redemption. Dylan mostly looks outward at the world he sees. Cohen revealed everything he knew through personal and deeply-felt experience.
Dylan has been more prolific - and his contributions as poet/musician cannot be overstated. He deserves his Nobel Prize for Literature. But Leonard Cohen’s raw, haunting, and strangely calming voice conveys a dark, dry, sometimes mocking and even self-deprecating sense of irony. He creates a world of powerful imagery, sobering realism, and deep emotion that envelopes us and takes us inside. Leonard Cohen staked out original territory. He was a force.
“Famously, Cohen was once asked by Bob Dylan over lunch how long it took for him to write his biblically-imbued Hallelujah,” wrote Jonathan Wells in the British magazine Gentleman’s Journal. “The songwriter lied and said two years. He then asked Dylan how long it took for him to write ‘I and I’, one of Cohen’s Dylan favorites. Dylan told the truth – “around 15 minutes.”
“Cohen actually took five years to write Hallelujah. He wrote more than 80 draft verses during one composition session spent in his underwear in New York’s Royalton Hotel. He reportedly spent this session banging his head repeatedly against the floor. So, whilst Dylan’s lyrics may appear more complex and thoughtful - especially the Dylan of the mid-60s - the time Cohen invested in his work betrays just how nuanced and considered his writings were.”
The Leonard Cohen documentary reveals that it took Cohen 180 attempts, over a decade, to perfect “Hallelujah” – and then the record company rejected it. Cohen was crushed - and recalled a comment from a record company executive who added insult to injury. “We know you are great,” the executive said. “But we don’t know if you’re any good.”
Once “Hallelujah” was finally written, it languished for years. Ironically, Bob Dylan sang it first, at a few concerts, but little came of it. John Cale and, especially, Jeff Buckley recorded it and it got noticed. The animated film, “Shrek,” included Rufus Wainwright’s version of “Hallelujah” and exposed it to a large and unusual audience. Then, the song took on a life of its own, performed and recorded by more than 300 artists worldwide. They include Willie Nelson, Celine Dion, The Soweto Gospel Choir, Neil Diamond, Bono, Johnny Mathis, Kate McKinnon, Popa Chubby, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Hudson, Neil Diamond, and Brandi Carlile.
k.d. lang’s performance, with Leonard Cohen in the audience at the 2006 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, is mesmerizing and deeply moving, for its plaintive and penetrating articulation of the song’s spiritual and secular themes. Anjani Thomas, Cohen’s partner and musical collaborator, also attended the performance and said that she and Cohen both felt lang’s performance was the definitive one. “We looked at each other and said, “Well, I think we can lay that song to rest now! It’s really been done to its ultimate blissful state of perfection.”
Leonard Cohen also performed the song and, in his 70’s, he toured worldwide with it. He’d sing “Hallelujah” toward the end of his concerts, often on his knees for the closing verses. The song - and Cohen’s entire body of work - continue to have a deep and enduring impact.
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” has already played Catamount Arts. But it can be streamed on several online pay sites – including Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and Vudu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.