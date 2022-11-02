Recent studies show that some people are born with a genetic predisposition to dance. A recent article by Jennifer Viegas for Discovery News says that dancing skill joins intelligence, athletic prowess, and musical talent as abilities that are linked to our genes and are hard-wired to our brains.

