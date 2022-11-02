Recent studies show that some people are born with a genetic predisposition to dance. A recent article by Jennifer Viegas for Discovery News says that dancing skill joins intelligence, athletic prowess, and musical talent as abilities that are linked to our genes and are hard-wired to our brains.
“Dancing is an evolved trait,” says Richard Ebstein, who led the recent study. “Animals have courtship dances and I think that human dancing represents the further development of a very ancient animal trait.”
Watching professional dance brings substantial benefits to the viewer. The experience activates emotions for the audience, as if they were executing the choreography themselves. Studies show us when a dancer’s movement shows joy or sadness, audience members often get to experience the same emotions, creating true feelings and empathy.
Seeing a live dance performance is akin to seeing magic, since it transports us to experience the unexpected and seemingly impossible – as dancers exceed the boundaries of everyday life, creating a poetry in motion that frees us from conventional thinking and perception.
For young people, seeing professional dance provides evidence of the rewards of hard work, imagination and dedication to craft. A live performance surpasses the experience of seeing dance on television or the web – where movement can be edited and polished. A live performance lives and breathes – we experience directly the risks, triumphs, fresh ideas and even the flaws that may occur. When we experience dance live, in a room with others, we enjoy an unusual and especially gratifying moment of shared community.
The KCP Presents series will stage an evening of exceptional dance by The American Ballet (ABT) Theater Studio Company at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13th at Lyndon Institute. ABT is our nation’s leading professional ballet company, performing both classical and contemporary pieces. The dancers of the Studio Company are the troupe’s best young dancers, ages 17-22, who, in most cases, already dance in ABT’s ballet corps – and are poised to ascend into solo and principal dancer roles.
ABT’s line of artistic directors include the world’s pre-eminent male dancing star of the 1970s and 1980s, Mikhail Baryshnikov, who was born in Latvia and fled Russia in 1974 to expand his opportunities in dance and choreography.
Baryshnikov was succeeded by Burlington, Vermont native, Kevin McKenzie whose family operates the McKenzie meat company that we all know for its fine bacon and sausage. McKenzie’s storied career includes stints at the Washington Ballet and Joffrey Ballet before joining ABT as a star soloist. McKenzie performed for the Catamount Arts performance series in 1988, along with fellow ABT star dancer, Martine van Hamel.
It was McKenzie who expanded ABT’s program to nurture young dancers, first by opening the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School – to keep ABT “in a state of permanent renewal.” The ABT Studio Company builds on this tradition.
Vermont’s other huge dance star is, of course, Moses Pendleton, who grew up in Lyndonville and turned to dance for rehab after he broke his leg while skiing and attending Dartmouth College. Pendleton took to dance and it unleashed a wild imagination that was developed during his years as co-founder of Pilobolus – then blossomed even further when he created Momix. Pendleton’s vision combines dance with circus, visual arts and music to forge a stunning alternate universe of movement and theatrical dreamscape.
Our area boasts fine community dance schools and excellent dance programs led by Rebecca McGregor at Lyndon Institute and Marianne Handy Hraibi at St. Johnsbury Academy. Rebecca also founded and coordinates the Annual Vermont State Dance Festival. Marianne received her training from dance legend Martha Graham and Rebecca has worked with acclaimed masters, Liz Lerman (modern dance) and Danny Burezski (jazz dance).
I hope we’ll see their young dancers at the ABT performance on the 13th!
Over the years, the North Country has boasted good venues for social dancing, although their number has diminished and, today, there really aren’t any I can think of. Jane Snider runs Paul’s Sugarhouse and Dance Hall in Derby Line and she recently celebrated 50 years in the business. Jane still hosts craft shows and banquets but she says all the dance halls she knows are gone.
“Max’s, Packing House, Sarsasparilla, BG’s, Frye’s Barn, Warners’ – there all gone,” she said. The bands just aren’t there, either. Once you’re got to pay $800 or more for a band, there’s nothing left.”
The costs of staging professional dance performances is also getting harder, with costs approaching $20,000 for an ensemble like the American Ballet Studio Company show at LI.
Contra-dancing continues to pop up and Frank Miller in Peacham has included contra dances in his annual Peacham-based Pamfest that, sadly, staged its 10th and final edition in August.
As an arts presenter at Catamount Arts during the 80’s and early 90’s, I discovered the special pleasure in watching dance performance—and presenting both modern and classical companies. Our first big Catamount dance concert occurred during a March 1992 blizzard. The snow didn’t stop for thirty-six hours.
Lyndon road crews came in on their day off to plow the road between I-91 and the venue. People braved two feet of snow and the Ohio Ballet performed a stunning show to a full house. Artistic Director Heinz Poll cornered me during the intermission and shook his head. “These people are crazy,” he said in German accented English. “But beautiful.”
I heard stories later of whole families getting stranded and camping overnight at the homes of people they’d never met before.
Years later, we staged dance pioneer Merce Cunningham’s company, also on the LI stage. Early on the day of the show, Cunningham unexpectedly stopped by my St. Johnsbury office. While reviewing program copy, my phone rang and a man’s voice on the other end bellowed loud enough for both of us to hear. “Am I coming across OK?” the man said.
“Yes,” I replied. “Loud and clear. But it sounds a bit noisy in the background.”
“I’m in the milking parlor. Up here to Barton,” the man said. “I just had to make sure you’ve got two more tickets for that dance show they’re putting on tonight down to LI.”
“We have just a few tickets left,” I said.
“Well I don’t carry credit cards and I never will,” he said. “So you just have to trust me.”
Cunningham was tickled. “Have him come backstage after the show,” he said. I took the farmer’s order and arranged to escort him backstage, as Merce requested.
Several months later, Cunningham manager, Mark Farre called me. “Could you please do me a favor and call Merce to ask him to stop talking about Vermont,” he said, half-joking.
“What’s wrong?” I asked.
“What’s wrong,” he said, “is that we had a grand opening with Rudolph Nureyev to a full house last month at the Paris Opera Ballet. At the patron’s reception after the show, with Nureyev standing beside him, all Merce could talk about was performing for the milk farmers in Lyndonville. He does it every time he’s in public.”
KCP Presents will stage The American Ballet Theater Studio Company at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lyndon Institute. Tickets, video and information at www.kcppresents.org or by calling 802-748-2600.
