Jay Craven: Making A Movie - Making An Eastern Western?

We’ll work on our new film, “Lost Nation,” all night Thursday and Friday, with torches, muskets and a horse named Blue, who knows how to stay cool on a busy set of 100 people. Blue also knows how to cooperate with actors who know little about horsemanship.
I initially imagined a film that would include Green Mountain Boys on galloping steeds across the hills and valleys, a bit of “Red River” combined with “Once Upon a Time in the West.”
The problem is the time and money it takes to stage horses. It can easily add $10,000 a day to production, for stunt riders, horse trainers and transport and the extra time it takes. Plus, early Vermont was not the same as the wild west, which occurred decades later. Still, we do have a horse and wagon that plays prominently – Abijah Prince runs a courier service from southeastern Vermont to western Massachusetts. And Lucy rides in a fancy carriage to meet Governor Chittenden, Ira Allen and the Vermont Supreme Council in Norwich. And Yorker dandy, Crean Brush, rides a carriage into a confrontation with Green Mountain Boys that does resemble a scene from a Sergio Leone showdown.
Friday marks the start of our final week of production – and I have to say I’ll be very happy to return home. It’s been three and a half months. There have been many pleasures, especially the chance to work with a huge ensemble of more than 45 actors – and an equally large and stimulating group of students from 15 colleges, including Northern Vermont University.
But this a very ambitious film and every day presents unexpected challenges. Time is our most precious commodity, and we were stopped in our tracks last Thursday when a potent thunder and lightning storm forced us to cancel production, just a couple hours after getting started.
With seven different departments to synchronize all day every day, delays in one can also bring things to a halt. We are on schedule – but each day feels like a monumental undertaking. What keeps us going is how each daily round of production takes place in a new location, with fresh characterization and story development providing a sense of our film spontaneously coming to life. Each day is critically important, to provide an essential new piece to the jigsaw puzzle we assemble in the comparative peace and quiet of the editing room.
We’re now seeing daily departures of actors, to whom we’ve grown attached. The concentrated energy of a film production causes a week to feel like a year, in terms of relationships. The students feel this, most dramatically. Some have already made plans to make their own films and get apartments together, once we split up.
Native American actor, Del Zamora, left yesterday. He plays Peter Squando, a Mohican entrepreneur who builds his trading post into a Guilford store. Mohicans in western Massachusetts developed modern ways and practices in the town of Stockbridge but their success triggered opposition by European settlers who drove them out, all the way to Wisconsin. Our fictional character, Squando, liked the region and settled in Guilford. He tries to keep the peace in a town deeply divided between Yorkers and Yankees.
Del’s own family dates back to the 1500’s, and even further, on the Mescalero Apache side of his clan. His great, great, grandmother, Nestorita Lara, lived to be 114 years old, was painted by the famous Southwest painter, Henrietta Wyeth, in her well-known painting, “Dona Nestorita.”
He has appeared in more than 150 films, including “Repo Man,” a cult classic that remains one of my favorites from the 1980’s. In it, a young punk recruited by a car repossession agency finds himself in pursuit of a Chevrolet Malibu that is wanted for a $20,000 bounty - and has something otherworldly stashed in its trunk. Del co-stars with Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton. He went on to appear in several other films, including “Sid and Nancy” and “Walker” by the same maverick director, Alex Cox. Del has also appeared in “RoboCop,” “X-Files,” “True Blood,” “Longmire” and many others.
In yesterday’s scene, Del, as Squando, comes to the Prince home to tell Lucy that their pastor, Sam Knight, has been kidnapped. Knight is aligned with Ethan Allen and the new Vermont republic, where he serves in its first legislature. Squando feels the pressure from Yorkers, but takes a stand to defend his friend.
Jacob Bayley also appears in our film, played by Jeff Zinn. Bayley is known locally for his role in building the Bayley Hazen Road as a passageway toward a second invasion of Canada that never materialized. He was also an Ira and Ethan Allen opponent, focused on their land acquisitions and their flirtation with the British. But he had standing and served in the early assembly, representing the northeastern part of the ten-republic. Bayley was a founder of Newbury, Vermont and Haverhill, New Hampshire. And he served as an officer in the French and Indian War – and in the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He became wealthy through his local property holdings but paid his soldiers in the war out of his own pocket – and died a pauper.
We’ve launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund our new picture. Our goal is ambitious - $100,000 or about 5 percent of our budget. As of this week, we’ve raised 30 percent of our goal. People wanting to know more can check out our Kickstarter page at https://kickstarter.com/projects/lostnation/lost-nation-a-dramatic-feature-film. Donors get cool rewards and support this home-grown filmmaking that also provides experiential learning for 45 students, including three from the Northeast Kingdom.
To be continued.
