Northern Vermont University (NVU) is our host college for Kingdom County Productions’ new film production, “Lost Nation,” that tells a story of 18th Century Vermonters, Ethan Allen and Lucy Terry Prince. NVU provost Nolan Atkins was open to our proposal and kindly supported the idea of serving as our academic sponsor, with faculty support from professors David Johnston and Isaac Eddy. NVU administrators, including Tanya Bradley, Miranda Fox, Sylvia Plumb, Deneen Russell, Tracy Sherbrook, Jonathan Davis, Jenny Kempton Harris and Toby Stewart, have also been involved. We could not have made this new film happen without these key allies and we’re very grateful.
Two NVU Lyndon students, John Brochu and Madi Mogen, were offered scholarship support in exchange for the NVU sponsorship. John worked on casting the film, joining me for more than 100 Zoom auditions over the course of two weeks. He read for characters that played opposite the actors we brought into the sessions. He caught the acting bug while doing all this and decided to audition for a part. He was solid in the part of blacksmith, “Mr. Henry” who comes up short of cash when Abijah Prince delivers iron bars he picked up for Henry in Deerfield. John will play the part in the film. He’s also working in post-production, where he has experience he picked up at NVU.
Madi works in our costume department where there is non-stop activity. With a cast of more than 40 speaking parts and more than 100 extras, Madi helps organize and manage the daily flow of 18th century clothing headed toward the set – and she also works at each location to attend to actors’ costume needs, whether it be to quickly mend a tear or to fetch a missing cloak or pair of shoes. Costumes play a critical role in articulating the time and place of our story. 18th century costumes are particularly evocative of the period of the American Revolution. We know where we are when we see tri-cornered hats and styled jackets on men and floor length dresses and skirts on corseted women.
People, during this time, went to great lengths in how they presented themselves. It’s interesting to consider how clothing evolved to be so much more casual. Fashion, of course, remains a driving force in certain sectors of our world today but, during the 18th century, standards of dress were widely practiced, even among less affluent men and women. Ethan Allen’s servant, Newport, presents himself in a handsome uniform.
Barnet native and Boston University senior Logan Samuels works in a leading role in the costume department. Logan plans to work professionally in the field. He designed costumes last summer for a theater company in the upper Mid-West - I think it was in Montana. And he made a house dress from scratch for Ethan Allen’s wife, Mary, played by Peacham homesteader, actress and musician, Ariel Zevon. Logan sews, designs, dresses actors and helps manage the department, under the guidance of three professionals.
Other colleges who also send students to our program include Wellesley, Mount Holyoke, Sarah Lawrence, Skidmore, Swarthmore, Hamilton, Bates, Kenyon, Macalester, University of Vermont, Boston University, San Francisco University, Hobart College and Spelman College.
This year’s group of students is probably our strongest contingent. Everywhere I look, on set, they have stepped into huge roles that require skill, focus, flexibility, stamina and imagination. Understandably, they start out a little rocky and unsure of their responsibility. But they soon perform as peers with the professionals who lead their departments. Their combined commitment to each task – and the fresh enthusiasm they bring each day to set - create a force that sets the tone for our entire production.
Each day I see students fully in sync with the rigorous demands of production, working as camera assistants, responding to dozens of daily requests from our director of photography, to bring in and change a lens, mark each specific scene, fetch and re-charge batteries and move the $380,000 camera across a room, as if it were a sleeping child.
Students percolate everywhere on set, as sound boom operators, assistant directors, set decorators, location managers, prop wranglers, editors, apprentice script supervisors, wrangling dozens of extras - and much more. Among our crew of 75 people working in as many jobs, 45 of them are students, up at 6 a.m. and working all day and into the evening.
Last Friday, we shot all night, until 4 a.m. It was a hugely challenging day – but we managed to get every shot and each scene we needed to shoot. Then our crew loaded everything out from our borrowed 18th century barn and house locations. I didn’t see a single student flag from exhaustion or even miss a beat. These days can be exhausting for me but the presence and vigilance and daily cheer of these young people, gives me strength, focus – and appreciation.
Given the opportunity to engage, these students fully step into the moment. It’s inspiring to be a part of this.
To be continued.
