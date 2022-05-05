I’m screening my most recent film, “Jack London’s Martin Eden” at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 7th, at Catamount Arts. The film is based on the well-known writer’s autobiographical novel about a working class sailor who unexpectedly meets and falls in love with Ruth Morse, a woman of means and education. Complications develop and their relationship upends both lives.
The picture is playing pretty well, out in the world, and it was named Best Picture at the recent Boston Film Festival. I’ll be there to talk about it – and share a few tales from my current film-in-progress, “Lost Nation” that I finished shooting at 2 a.m. last Saturday, in Marlboro, Vermont. This new film digs into the stories of 18th century Vermonters, Ethan Allen and pioneering poet, Lucy Terry Prince.
The prolific and celebrated British film and theater director, David Hare, announced some years ago that he was quitting the film business, because the experience of pushing through each production had only gotten harder. The more pleasant the experience of production, he said, the worse the film was and the more poorly it did in release. The truly heinous experiences of production, he noted, resulted in the best and most successful films. It became too much for him to bear - and he decided to stick with theater.
If Hare is right, I expect “Lost Nation” to be really good. Because the production experience was, by far, the most difficult of my career. I’ll share some of these stories in person or at my upcoming weekend screenings, but this was a really hard film shoot, with threatened crew mutinies at every turn and complications galore. With the constant needs for give and take on every production, I felt much was given and little was reciprocated this time. Each day seemed like an eternity – an insurmountable challenge I thought would never end.
But we made it. The saving grace came from our fabulous actors. We had 43 speaking parts – our largest cast ever - and the actors arrived on set every day, fully prepared to breathe fresh life into our characters. It was also good to have familiar faces in our ensemble, among them Rusty DeWees and Ariel Zevon, and to have Northeast Kingdom ally, editor and former student, Patrick Kennedy, on board as a member of our crew. They provided essential grounding, support and solace.
Our students were also terrific and a pleasure to see everyday. They served the production beautifully, learned a lot and many had transformative experiences. And they were wildly grateful – and said so.
So why should I complain? It’s just that the overarching experience of this particularly ambitious film was one of extreme difficulty for each new and hugely challenging day. I chalk some of it up to a shifting post-COVID reality. But I’m not sure that’s all of it.
But we filmed everything we set out to get and I’m happy about that. The footage looks good and I’m actually more excited than usual, to approach the relatively tranquil phase of editing.
Director David Hare argued that “Unlike stage plays, where “after four weeks in a box rehearsing you at least have a sketch of what the thing will come to be,” filmmaking is by its very nature “speculative;’ a “collective delusion,” as he describes it. “It is an experimental art, because you can’t build the prototype until the moment the camera starts to turn. At which point you’ve got 150 people who all thought they were making the same film realizing that they see something completely different.”
So, maybe that was part of it.
Film is, in itself, changing dramatically. The experience of going into a theater and sitting with other people seems to be fading, in favor of the streaming experience of films on Netflix and other platforms. This reduces the importance and even availability of film screening as a shared experience and makes it harder for a film to become “an event” that reverberates through our society and region.
Many of us saw “The Godfather,” “Chinatown” or “There Will Be Blood” at around the same time – and these films connected us to a common cultural moment. Today, we tend to consume streamed media privately. Even among our friends, our viewing experiences are different. There is less common ground and films don’t “change the conversation” in the same way.
Commercial theaters rely on blockbusters to keep them afloat. Art houses look to an uncertain future. As NY Times columnist, Ross Douthat, suggested in his recent column, “The End of the Movies,” it may be time to consider how the vast trove of previously made films can be re-positioned as cultural resources within a cinema culture that resembles theater or dance. He also proposes, rightly I think, that this cinema treasury should also become a staple in education, at every level.
The addictive streaming or TV series has become today’s most sought after media experience. We actually shot enough material for “Lost Nation” that it could become a three or even four-part series. It’s a big story – and we could have filmed even more, if we had the time, money - or the patience and stamina to deal with the daily grind.
So, much remains to be discovered in all of this. I’m glad to be back home. And excited to see what emerges.
