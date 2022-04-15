Our film production moved to Vermont last weekend. Rusty DeWees (“The Logger”) has also joined our cast, as Guilford, Vermont Yorker Asa Locke. He proved instantly popular, as expected. Other actors, crew and students all perked up at Rusty’s easy air and ready humor. He’s let his hair grow – it’s long and pretty much white and so is his thick mustache. He’s perfect for our northern frontier film which plays a bit like a western. Yesterday, he rode with me from our set to lunch in a nearby church.
Next time I see his show, I expect to see a couple of beats poking fun of my electric car. I told him how I got flummoxed last weekend at a charging station where I was out of power and couldn’t get any of six available chargers to work. I called the toll free number and, after several other fixes failed to work, the guy on the line told me to take the thicky snaky power cable and drape it over my shoulder, while standing on the running board by the driver’s seat. He said to then run the cable down at a sharp angle into the side port on my Chevy Bolt. I did as he instructed – and felt like a contortionist. But it worked. Energy started to course into my car. “Stay in that position for a few minutes,” he said. “to make sure the current keeps flowing.”
One of the big revelations to me, in researching our Ethan Allen story, was how Guildford was Vermont’s most populated town at the time. It, along with Brattleboro, Marlboro, Newfane and Putney were hotbeds of pro-New York sympathies that placed them at odds with the Allens, the Green Mountain Boys and, by 1777, the Republic of Vermont. After he was freed from his British prison cell, in 1778, Ethan Allen returned to Vermont and, soon after, led an invasion of Guilford, leading 250 Vermont militiamen to conduct a sweep to arrest Yorker militants. Rusty’s Asa Locke was one of them. Soon after, Ethan traveled to Philadelphia to negotiate Vermont statehood with the Continental Congress – where he expected approval. He was soundly rejected, largely based on the outrage New York and some other states expressed over the Guilford invasion.
We’ve moved into the old Marlboro College campus that has been vacant for the last two years, following upheaval at the Democracy Builders school that bought the campus after Marlboro College closed and gave its remaining endowment of some $20 million to Emerson College in Boston. Emerson honored the spirit of southern Vermont college by establishing a “Marlboro Institute” that expands arts-centered Emerson’s liberal arts offerings.
I taught at Marlboro for 20 years, so it’s nice to be back on the small campus built around the farmhouse and barn that were its first buildings. Returning WWII veterans founded the college using GI Bill benefits to shape college learning tuned to individual interests and aptitudes. Poet Robert Frost was a founding trustee.
There was a lot of sadness – and controversy – surrounding the closing of the college – and the sale of its 535-acre campus, including some 50 buildings, for a mere $225,000. Democracy Builders bought it – and offered higher learning opportunities to mostly poor students of color in New York. The idea was a good one – but there were reports of overly strict rules and punishments for the students and the program’s head and founder, Seth Andrews, was charged with embezzlement, fraud and money laundering. He was convicted and is scheduled to be sentenced this week.
The world-class Marlboro Music Festival stepped in to buy the campus, after Democracy Prep’s plans foundered. Local people were relieved, given the Festival’s long history and prestigious reputation in the classical music world. We’re dealing with the Music Festival – and our students love the sprawling mountain campus. A film shoot, especially during its closing weeks, can be stressful, as we race to complete our days and fully shoot our screenplay. It’s nice to land back at Marlboro.
We had hoped to shoot fully half of our film in the Northeast Kingdom and we made arrangements at our host college, Northern Vermont University, for student housing. But we depend on partial funding from the Massachusetts Film Incentive program, which reimburses us for 25% of what we spend in that state. It used to be that we were required to shoot 50% of our days in Massachusetts. In January, that number was increased to 75% - making it impossible for us to shoot in the Kingdom.
We used Nantucket as our initial base, to build sets, shoot antique home interiors and carve out cobblestoned street corners to stand in for 18th Century Philadelphia and New York. But our film is primarily set in Vermont – and we needed woods and hills, undeveloped back roads and a rustic homestead with a hand-made cabin. We chose Marlboro because we have good contacts in the area and can travel a half-hour and be in rural western Massachusetts where we we’ll film for seven days, to fulfill our requirements for the Massachusetts incentive.
This is the way of independent filmmaking today. Much has changed since I made my first two narrative films, “High Water” (1988) and “Where the Rivers Flow North,” (1992) based on stories by Howard Frank Mosher. It was a huge challenge back then but in many ways it’s harder now. Much of this comes from a cultural shift and the growth of a gig economy where we compete with Netflix and the streaming giants to even find crew. Filmed entertainment is one of America’s two largest export products – so the stakes are high and the goals are more commercial than cultural. Our films are rooted in Vermont and New England and there is a proven audience – but ours aren’t the kinds of films that excite Hollywood’s thirst for large instant profit and success. Although Netflix also loses billions each year as it pushes to monopolize the marketplace the way Amazon has.
European and Canadian filmmakers tend to make more culturally based films but they have robust state funding and sturdy public television networks with huge budgets to get indigenous product made. European countries also have co-production deals with each other, to share the costs. Their films tend to be more cultural than commercial, exploring character, time and place. Like ours. They know this and think it’s important.
Britain’s BBC charges each family $250 per year for its service. This adds up and allows the BBC to produce dozens of films and entertaining series programs. U.S. funding for public radio and television, combined, is $1.30 per capita. American PBS does not produce any narrative material and what little funding they do earmark for drama is given to the BBC for shows like “Downton Abbey.”
Our new film, “Lost Nation” is distinctly cultural and historical, exploring two larger-than-life 18th century Vermont characters – founding father Ethan Allen and pioneering African-American poet, Lucy Terry Prince. Their stories are dramatic, timely and rich in details that speak to their times – and today. We don’t have industry funding – it would take years to try and wrangle any kind of industry backing – that would be unlikely to finally materialize. A well-known Vermont-based filmmaker, with a solid Hollywood track record, reputedly tried to make his own Ethan Allen film about 10 years ago. Rumor had it that Brad Pitt was even committed to play Ethan Allen. But the film didn’t get funded or made. At least not yet.
We’ve launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund our new picture. Our goal is ambitious - $100,000 or about 5% of our budget. People wanting to know more can check out our Kickstarter page at https://kickstarter.com/projects/lostnation/lost-nation-a-dramatic-feature-film Donors get cool rewards and support this home grown filmmaking that also provides experiential learning for 45 students, including three from the Northeast Kingdom.
To be continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.