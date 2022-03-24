Jay Craven: Making A New Movie - Part 2

Our cast came together late for my new film. In fact, we’re almost finished our second week of production and I must find two actors to play in the important Continental Congress scenes, where Ethan Allen visits the Revolutionary War-era Philadelphia capital. During his first visit, just weeks after his successful capture of Fort Ticonderoga, Allen shows up to trumpet his victory – the first offensive victory for the American rebels. He also makes an appeal for status as a regiment of the newly formed Continental Army.
Allen gets the regimental status he seeks but he then suffers a lopsided defeat when Green Mountain Boys assemble at Cephas’ Tavern in Dorset, Vermont – and vote Seth Warner to be their leader.
We had to switch our date for the Continental Congress location at the Nantucket Atheneum, where abolitionist Frederick Douglas made his first public speech. Atheneum leaders forgot they had booked another event and we were fine with switching our shoot date. But it threw actors’ and crew schedules out of whack, causing us to lose Matt Salinger, who was slated to play Massachusetts leader and American founding father, Samuel Adams. Matt apologized for his inability to switch dates and suggested a friend of his who, coincidentally, is named Sam Adams. It turns out he is a direct descendent of the historic Sam Adams. He lives in Maine and knows the history.
We’ll also shoot an Independence Hall scene where Ethan returns, several years later, thinking that Congress will act to approve Vermont as America’s 14th State. They don’t. Delegates to the Congress were pre-occupied by the war with England – and they were not happy that Ethan
Allen had led a military incursion into Guilford and Brattleboro, to quell anti-Vermont/pro New York insurrection.
I never knew this even happened. Many Ethan Allen historians don’t play it up. I was given a detailed official copy of Guilford’s early history, written during the early 1800’s and found details there. Benjamin Hall’s early history of eastern Vermont also provides some detail. Eastern Vermont was less enthralled by Ethan and Ira Allen, it seems. Eastern Vermonter, Jacob Bayley, whose Bayley-Hazen Road threads through our region – was highly skeptical of the Allens, their massive land holdings and their leadership style.
This week, we shot a scene set in Philadelphia – and filmed it along a red brick 18th century building in Nantucket. In it, Alexander Hamilton confronts Ethan about the Guilford invasion. Hamilton was powerful, both as a close advisor to George Washington and a representative from New York. In fact, Hamilton wrote a sharp letter to Allen, reproaching him for his actions against Guilford.
Many historians believe the Guilford incursion hurt Vermont’s chances at becoming the 14th state, which did not finally happen until 1791, two years after Ethan Allen died. Oddly, Hamilton played a leading role in making it happen. He apparently suspected that if the Americans did not include Vermont, it might still align itself with Britain – and Canada – a move the Allens considered and acted upon during the late days of the Revolution, before Washington’s decisive victory at Yorktown.
To be continued.
