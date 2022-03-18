I’m making a new movie and I tell people it will be my last. It will be the last one where I oversee raising the money and producing. Since I announced this, three people have approached me to work on films where someone else would produce and finance. I should have thrown in the towel sooner.
But I’ve arrived at my decision for several reasons. The most important is that I want this project I’ve developed to continue – with new and younger leadership. And I want to help that happen. I’ve built this newest filmmaking model, starting with my production of “Disappearances,” starring Kris Kristofferson, in 2006. A dozen students participated on that picture and stayed at a summer house in Peacham for the entire semester. It was damn cold but their dorms at Marlboro College were also chilly. No one complained. We met every day all winter for script discussions and classes – and the students were given assignments on set for our six-week spring production.
Today, this Semester Cinema model has evolved substantially. We gather 30 professionals to mentor and collaborate with 45 students from 14 colleges to make a fully professional film for national and international release. Students work in very substantial roles, more than they did on the Kristofferson picture. They work as prop master, sound boom operator, wardrobe supervisor, assistant directors and more.
We have also built a multi-layered curriculum that is rooted in liberal arts studies including history, literature, cinema studies and creative writing. And we train each student in the crafts related to filmmaking: camera, lights, sound, production management, production design, costume design, post-production and documentary production.
Last night I ran into a half dozen students who had been working into the night to edit the material we shot on our first two days of production.
“This is the most exciting thing I’ve ever done,” she said. Then moderated it just a little. “I mean the most exciting thing I’ve ever done as part of school or work. The time just passed and I didn’t even notice it. I was completely absorbed.”
I love this program and want to see it continue to evolve. That’s why I’ll step aside after this last big project.
This new picture is the most challenging I’ve done. Called “Lost Nation,” it tells two parallel stories – of enigmatic Vermont founding father, Ethan Allen – and Lucy Terry Prince whose poem “Bars Fight” is the first known work of African American literature. Allen and Prince were active at the same exact moment in early Vermont history. Each of them pursued an American dream before the idea was articulated as such. Each faced challenges and opportunities. And this makes for engaging drama.
We’ve been together on Nantucket Island since January 20th and I starting writing this on our first day of production. I was happy to wake up at 6 a.m., which is late for me. I wrote a few fundraising letters and showed up for our 7 a.m. call, only to learn that, for the first time all semester, breakfast wasn’t ready.
So, we started more than an hour late and I used the time to sit on a park bench in the frigid morning air to write a few more fundraising letters. My fingers got so cold typing that I had to stop by The Hub, just a few yards down Main Street, to order a milk steamer. While it was frothing, I pressed my hands against the hot glass warming case that holds breakfast sandwiches and ham and cheese croissants. A few minutes later, I got the call to set.
The opening shot was like most opening shots – it was simple, to let us try to develop a production rhythm. We chose an alley with white and blue dusted old brick, to approximate a narrow alley way in Revolutionary War – era New York City, during the long British occupation. Students were dressed in 18th century costumes. One was outfitted as a Redcoat.
That morning, we got our first glimpse of our Ethan Allen, walking resolutely, en route to confront and maybe even kill his nemesis, Crean Brush. Brush was an Irish Loyalist to the British cause and a member of the New York Assembly, representing the huge swath of what is now south eastern Vermont, where he owned 20,000 acres of land. Brush authored The Bloody Acts in the royal New York assembly – that placed a bounty of one hundred British pounds sterling for the capture of each of three Green Mountain Boys - Ethan Allen and his lieutenants, Seth Warner and Remember Baker, who the Yorkers blamed for their open defiance to New York dominance of the territory now known as Vermont (but then called the New Hampshire Grants).
Brush also tried to recruit assassins to track Allen down and kill him. While in Boston for the Loyalists, he pilfered valuables from the homes of American Patriots and was caught and arrested. He escaped from prison dressed in women’s clothes, after his wife came to visit. And that’s just the beginning of it.
Our Ethan was the hardest part to cast. Few actors showed the ability to enlarge this uniquely charismatic yet humanly flawed character. We looked at more than 100 actors and offered the part to only three actors. One, a well-known 40-year-old British star, loved the script and we had an imagine-packed one-hour conversation that was going great until I mentioned that students would make up part of our crew. He visibly deflated in front of my eyes.
I thought to tell him how Emmy and Tony winners and Academy Award nominees including Kristofferson, Bruce Dern and Genevieve Bujold had worked on this project and loved being among the students and all the vitality and commitment they bring to these projects. To say nothing about how the mentors also showed the best side of themselves, as they showed the way.
He declined. So, the search continued for the right actor to play Ethan Allen.
To be continued.
