The end of the year marks a time to pause and reflect on comings and goings. Like many others, I’ve recently felt the passing of Dick Lawrence, who gave a lot to our community, through his varied career as a local farmer, businessman, and public servant, in the legislature and through decades of service to the Caledonia County Fair. I was pleased to work with Dick and his fair committee to bring county musician Tanya Tucker to the fair during the late-1980’s – and he was instrumental to my being able to also produce fairgrounds concerts by Chuck Berry and Joan Baez. He was always helpful – and a good-humored friend.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.