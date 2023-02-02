I love movie theaters. They have been a big part of my life since the days when my Texas grandmother used to stuff me into her red ’54 Chrysler for trips to the Roxy Theater near Phoenixville, outside Philadelphia, to see westerns like “Red River,” “The Big Country” and “The Man Who shot Liberty Valance.”
The Roxy had ushers in fancy uniforms, and they raffled off china pitchers and plates after the newsreel and Little Rascals shorts - and before the main feature. I won a set of four ruby red translucent plastic tumblers, and it seemed like a big deal at the time.
My grandmother saw our affiliation around cinema as mutually advantageous. She liked having me as company and saw movies as helping to build my character and intelligence. At least that’s what she told me. I didn’t feel any smarter after a couple hours in the dark with her, but I liked movies and the chance to catch up and hang out.
I liked drive-ins, too, and remember the Blue Moon drive in, between St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, on Route 5. I still recall a night there, during the summer of 1974, watching Robert Altman’s film, “Thieves Like Us.” I had just moved to the Northeast Kingdom and was still finishing a documentary film that required me to make a few trips back to New York. Earlier that day, the New York lab had called to say the final print of the film was completely out of synch. I was so anxious I ate three rounds of popcorn and couldn’t sleep that night.
I got a job as a film projectionist in Harwich on Cape Cod when I was 16. Back in those days, theaters required alternating projectors that each ran a 16-minute reel of film, then switched to the adjacent machine. The projectionist had to keep a close eye on two carbon arcs that were mechanically pushed in toward each to maintain combustion, burning hot and bright in the lamp housing to keep the image on screen illuminated.
The arcs were super-charged with electricity and they gave off a steady stream of carbon monoxide. Proper ventilation was critical. I had to watch as the carbon rods burned ever closer to each other – hoping they would not burn out. The idea was to make an intelligent guess as to how much time they still had left on them when you prepared each projector for their turn to run for 16 minutes of film. If the carbon rods were too short, I’d replace them before switching to the next projector, to make sure we’d have enough fire and light to get us through the next reel.
On my first solo run as projectionist, I mis-calculated the amount of time left on the carbon rod and the screen went black – during the famous car chase scene in the neo-noir action thriller, “Bullitt,” starring Steve McQueen and Jacqueline Bisset. People immediately ran to the theater manager, demanding their money back. I have only rarely been so humiliated. I never made that mistake again.
Today, theaters are an endangered species. Film attendance has not yet recovered from the pandemic. Art houses feel it more than multi-plexes that grab a series of blockbusters from Marvel and “Star Wars” franchises, to grease the wheels of their continued operation. But there are only so many blockbusters. Movie economics are tough for theater owners who pay large percentages for commercial fare and rely on concession sales to keep them above water.
Streaming services, led by Netflix, have accustomed audiences to watching films at home. Indeed, the Netflix business plan, early on, pushed people to abandon DVDs for streaming and it now makes it possible to watch everything from the comfort of an easy chair – or bed. It took years – and billions of dollars in annual losses – for Netflix to accomplish its goal, fed by huge stock sales even in the face of their insufficient earned revenues. But the pandemic became a godsend. Theaters shuttered and people got in the habit of watching from home.
This is fine, to a point. But it is today much more difficult than ever to do what movies do best – having their “moment” where people throughout the community or across the country discuss their thoughts about a film lots of people were watching. Today, we all watch stuff out of sync with other people. It’s an individualized consumer choice – not a shared cultural experience. Netflix doesn’t even really allow its movies to play theaters – or festivals.
Like so many other technological advances, people didn’t play any real role in the decision-making on all this. We kept going to movie theaters, enjoying time out of the house for a relatively inexpensive date or an evening of dinner and a movie. We connected with other people in our town, watching a film together in the dark.
No, it wasn’t like the old days of single screen theaters – that were often packed with people checking out pictures like “The Godfather” and “Chinatown” – and it certainly wasn’t like the 1930’s, when 100 million Americans, per week, jammed into theaters, sometimes going two or even three times a week. By the 1980’s, only 30 million Americans ever went to the movies, thanks to the impact of TV. It was probably inevitable that movie theaters would eventually fade – given that movies were born on the back of vaudeville – snuffing out that traveling performance business that towns like St. Johnsbury, Littleton, Hardwick, and Lyndonville enjoyed during the early part of the 20th century.
After the pandemic, I hope movie theaters will survive, especially locally. Movies bring people downtown, contributing to community vitality and helping ancillary businesses like restaurants. And there’s nothing like the shared experience of watching an affecting film and sharing thoughts with audience members on the way out.
In fact, the key to keeping movie theaters in business may to be building on what’s unique about them. I know that Catamount invites community members to take turns curating favorite titles and leading discussions afterwards. Like a book group. Films as special events, including filmmaker visits, can help revive interest. And outreach to schools could yield at least a handful of young people who would discover something unexpected, thought-provoking, and transformative, given the range and breadth of all that world cinema over the past 100 years has to offer.
