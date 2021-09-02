Editor’s note: Jay has been reflecting on experiences from the last 18 months – the pandemic, the re-opening and now our cautious return to “normal.” He has described how, after more than a year without a car, he snagged an instant rebate on a Chevy Bolt electric car. Jay was learning the ropes on how to effectively drive an electric car – when he hit a snag.
So, all my running back and forth to the Kingdom that Friday in July meant that I needed a full jolt for my Chevy Bolt, to get me to the Hyannis ferry. I was now running very late as I stared at the electric car fast-charging plug I finally located in White River Junction. It didn’t fit.
I had just 42 miles of energy left on my car. And the ride down I-89 includes uphill stretches that could reduce my available range. Not only that, weather forecasters predicted sporadic heavy downpours. My car’s cool windshield wipers don’t consume much power – neither does the radio – but every bit of juice would now be essential.
I checked my Plug Share app that identifies charging stations all over the map. I scoured it for any sign of a Level 3 fast-charging station in the Upper Valley. I could find only one – at the Hannaford supermarket in Bradford, which I had passed on my drive down from Peacham. Marty’s First Stop in Danville also has a Level 3. But I couldn’t even remotely consider driving back up I-91 to Bradford, much less Danville, having already done it twice that day.
I did find level 2 chargers on the app – everywhere. But it could take eight hours to get the power I needed. I had no choice. To not waste any more precious time, I saw there was a Level 2 charger at King Arthur Flour in Norwich and decided to drive there. I had to do something – anything - that at least pointed me in the right direction. Plus, maybe the King Arthur café would be open and I could get a cup of soup or glass of grapefruit juice to cheer me up.
I got back on I-91, drove north and arrived just as the café closed. I pulled up to the charging station and pulled out my cell phone to activate the Charge Point app – to get some power flowing. Then another problem jumped out at me. I couldn’t get a cell signal, standing by the charger at the edge of the King Arthur parking lot. So I couldn’t activate the charging app. I moved my cell phone in every direction and held it high in the air. No luck. I walked 10 feet toward the main building – and got a signal. But it didn’t help me, since I needed to hold my phone up against the face of the charger to activate it.
I had to get juice flowing into my Bolt. Nothing else mattered. I walked back into the cell service area and found the Charge Point site – with a phone number. I called. After being on hold for 10 minutes, I reached a friendly real person who patiently talked me through the hook-up and got me going by activating the charger remotely. I heard the click that released the properly fitting plug. Then a surge of electrons.
Power flowed.
Relieved to know that I was charging my car, I got into it and leaned back in the front seat. I knew that I would be here for a while so I took an unusual step. I perused my surroundings. I looked at a smallish tree standing behind the charging kiosk, with its fuzzy red clusters hanging from thin branches. Then I caught sight of two brownish birds flitting and flirting in and out of sight. I thought to myself how nice it was to have the time to observe nature, even it was just from the edge of the King Arthur Flour parking lot.
There wasn’t too much more to observe, so I got out of my car and walked around the building, now shut tight. I found a picnic table, sat down and decided to call my son, Sascha, who lives in Los Angeles where he works as a film editor focused on comedy. That means he’s usually good for a few laughs. We hadn’t spoken in a few weeks and here I was with time on my hands. I realized that I would never have this time available, driving a gas-powered car. Discouraged by what else had transpired so far that day, I took this as a plus – the chance to slow down and settle in.
Then I looked at my cell phone and realized that it had just run out of power. I got up from the picnic table and searched the edge of the building where I found a plug. Problem solved. I felt like I was on a bit of a roll. I had to sit in a contorted position to both charge the phone, using my short cord, and call my son, but it was a pleasant evening and I got into it.
My son and I talked for an hour. We discussed the wildfires burning out west and his breakthrough Covid infection. He said he had lost his sense of smell which, given all the smoke in the air, was kind of a blessing. I liked his optimism about it all, sort of like my taking pleasure in noticing birds and trees for a change. I enjoyed our discussion.
Back at my car, I was a bit disappointed to see that I had picked up only about 11 miles of range after an hour of charging. Then, after another twenty minutes or so, the charger turned off. It turns out the power at King Arthur is free – as it is at a surprising number of Level 2 charging stations. But you only get two hours of it.
I looked at my range indicator, which said that I now had 61 miles of range. I scoured my Plug Share app to locate the closest charging station where I could connect to a Level 3 fast charger. Again, many Level 2 outlets – but no Level 3’s. It occurred to me that some of the Level 2’s might be mis-labeled – and actually be fast chargers. But I didn’t have the time – or the available juice – to drive around checking for myself.
I seemed to have two Level 3 fast charging options – each of them around Bedford, New Hampshire, which was 86.8 miles away, according to MapQuest. But I now had just 61 miles of available range – better than the 42 miles I had when I stopped. But not what I needed.
I thought of the road ahead down I-89 – and imagined French pilots in WWI, navigating the unknown reaches of the Pyrenees aboard a Voisin 3 bi-plane, conducting surveillance and trying to avoid detection by the Germans.
Would I make it?
To be continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.