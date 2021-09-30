Editor’s note: Jay recently described how, after hitting a few snags trying to find fast charging stations for his Chevy Bolt electric car, he finally located one at a mall near Bedford, N.H. He hit a couple of bumps there, too, but ended his last installment, happily charging his car, very late at night, in a deluge.
I have never been happier to stand in a pouring rainstorm, with occasional bolts of lightning and heavy thunder, than I was that night at the Mall of New Hampshire. My Chevy Bolt was drinking in electrons as I slipped back into my car, fully drenched, to use my cell phone to search for a hotel.
No, I did not travel to the Hyannis ferry that day, as planned, but I figured I’d make it to the Saturday Nantucket memorial event for my friend if I stayed at one of the hotels in Waltham, Massachusetts where prices drop on weekends. I’d get to bed by midnight, sleep till 7 a.m., beat the heavy Saturday traffic to the Cape and catch a morning boat to the island.
This re-adjusted strategy worked, except for beating the heavy weekend traffic to Cape Cod. It slowed me down but I made it to the ferry and got to my destination - not only the Hyannis ferry but to the island. Given my luck during the previous 24 hours, I half-expected to go down with the ship.
On Nantucket without a car or even a bike, I walked 25 minutes to the memorial event and enjoyed the gathering for its speakers, new acquaintances and good food. I ran into a 10-year-old kid in a nicely-tailored powder blue suit who, as a shy 8-year-old two summers earlier, pulled off some decent juggling moves in a mini-circus I’d produced, using the lure of free ice cream to attract a hundred other youngsters to a show we staged in a hotel ballroom. The boy was less shy now and he handled himself with a confident elegance and charm rare for his age. I convinced myself that the two weeks of circus workshops helped.
The weather for the outdoor memorial was perfect – sunny and dry with a gentle breeze and crisp summer light that showed off resplendent gardens bursting with color against a sprawling green lawn and thick leafy trees. And the tributes to my friend, including a deeply felt offering by his adult son, were affecting.
After the event, I walked back to the ferry to start my return journey to Vermont. This was a quick trip - I couldn’t find island housing for less than $350 so my plan was to top off my Bolt batteries at a fast charger at the Hyannis Mall and make it back to my cheap Waltham hotel. I’d get up early Sunday and head back home.
The Hyannis charger was available but wasn’t accepting my cell phone app. A quick call to the friendly 24-hour EV GO operator got my charge started but my I-Mac that I used to research the phone number, slid off the roof of my blue car as I contorted my body to juggle the 17-inch lap top, the EV GO activation screen and the IPhone that I was using simultaneously to make the call and provide WiFi to my computer.
My computer hit the hard pavement with a sharp crack, landing in a position that made it look like a tiny silver A-frame. Except the Apple, usually illuminated, was dark. My heart sank. Would my computer work? I got a quick answer: no. I scrambled to re-activate the screen but the computer was dead.
The next morning, I got up at 6 a.m., still alone with my own thoughts and burdened by the existential dread of my traumatized laptop and all of the information I’d lose, including the nearly completed screenplay for my next planned film and more than 120,000 words I’d pecked into my keyboard for a memoir I’m trying to write.
Suddenly, the calamities of the previous day seemed trivial. I’d simply lost time, not years of work. Yes, it was humiliating to drive my Chevy Bolt down I-89 at 35 mph while people whizzed by, honking their horns and flashing me the finger. But how could I tell anyone I had been so dumb as to place my laptop on the slippery roof of my car while simultaneously trying to draw in a WiFi signal, research phone numbers, make a call to the power vendor and activate the charging kiosk.
It was now Sunday morning so I doubted that I’d find an open computer store. So, I drove to the Whole Foods market in Arlington, Massachusetts that I’d discovered a few weeks earlier during a trip with Bess to show my new film, Martin Eden, at the Nantucket Film Festival. The set-up there was convenient – we could eat, read and walk around the unfamiliar town while the car juiced up.
A Nissan Leaf was being charged when I arrived at the Whole Food Market. And there was only one plug. By my quick check, peering in at the absent owner’s dashboard, they still had 40 minutes of charging left. I didn’t want to wait that long so I searched charger maps on my cell phone and found a listing for a nearby Chevy dealership. It didn’t say whether it was a level 3 fast charger or the level 2 that is fine for a home charger but impractical when you’re on the road. I quickly drove over to the dealership and the charger appeared to be a level 3. But it required an activation code that was only available to its customers. So, no dice.
I drove back to Whole Foods – but another car was now waiting in front of me. I wondered what it would be like to have only a single gas pump in a town like St. Johnsbury – where it would also take 45 minutes to fill up your car with regular unleaded. People might stage a riot. On the other hand, I could also charge my electric car at home, for the equivalent cost of 70 cents per gallon gas.
I searched my phone again, this time looking for leads for nearby chargers managed by Electrify America – the power source that saved my life the previous night. As luck would have it, I found a listing on their site for a kiosk with eight chargers located at the Burlington Mall, just off the Route 128 beltway that surrounds Boston.
I made my way to the Mall and drove around its parking lots for about 20 minutes before I found the Electrify kiosks outside the Legal Seafoods restaurant. The charger also took regular credit cards – a rarity since most power brokers require sign ups, passwords and apps or plastic membership cards for activation.
I had time to think, as I waited for the charger to fill my batteries, and I realized that, even though this re-charging ordeal was complicated, I was learning the ropes. I now knew where I could reliably find fast chargers – in Brattleboro, Bradford and Danville, Vt.; the Mall of New Hampshire; and the Burlington and Hyannis Malls in Massachusetts. I would know all of this for future travel. Each discovery seemed monumental – like finding an oasis in the desert.
I also thought how crucial it was to dramatically expand these charging networks so that charging your electric car would be no more difficult than filling up with gas. The infrastructure bill now languishing in Congress would add maybe 400,000 charging stations over the next few years. It apparently costs $100,000 to install a single charging kiosk – which is why they have been prioritized in affluent and more densely populated suburbs instead of rural areas.
And, yes, I thought to myself, it takes 40 minutes or so to charge your car, in this new world of electric vehicles. But I don’t really mind that. I think it’s a good thing to slow down a bit on the road and more carefully plan my journey. Plus, there are things I now do while charging – grab lunch in a new downtown, make phone calls or work on my computer.
But this thought reminded me about my unresponsive computer sitting on my back seat. So, I decided to stop thinking.
To be continued.
