Editor’s note: Jay ended his last installment with his new electric car successfully charged at the Hyannis Mall, for the drive back to Vermont. His only problem was the apparent destruction of his computer when it slid off the car roof where he had placed it to coordinate access to the electric charging service.
My imperfect relationship with computers began in 1985 when, as part of a grant I received from the National Endowment for the Arts, an Apple E computer arrived at my office at Catamount Arts, which I directed at the time. I was sort of excited at the prospect of this new technology, but I saw no need to rush things. I left the new machine unopened in its box for a year.
I liked my Smith Corona typewriter, even though I didn’t really know how to type. But I was fairly quick and moderately accurate and efficient at banging out fundraising letters and grant proposals.
When I finally relented and sought assistance on how to operate the Apple E and a dot matrix printer, I found a certain excitement in the idea that I could save versions of what I wrote and could do away with the White Out liquid paper or insertable ribbon I had used to make frequent corrections on typed copy. This did seem like progress.
Through the years, I advanced to other computers and other printers, to the point where I was when I stared that night in Hyannis at my 15-inch MacBook Pro stone cold dead and spread-eagled on the parking lot pavement.
It was late at night, and I knew I could never make it all the way back to the Northeast Kingdom. Maybe in my younger years but this mis-adventure had already transported me back to my salad days of the 1960s when I’d try and do anything, including all night driving marathons and funky cars that I’d rescue from the junkyard and operate for a couple of final years, even if the rigs had to be kickstarted with the help of unsuspecting pedestrians who happened to walk by at the wrong time – or had doors that were held onto the car by bungee cords.
Now, decades later, I knew that I’d have to crash at the comfortable hotel in Waltham that slashed its rates on weekends to attract folks like me that weren’t bent on downtown Boston excitement. I put all thoughts of my black-screened computer out of my mind, in order to sleep.
I woke up around 7 a.m. and I’ve already told the story of getting to the Whole Foods Market and finding myself third in line for an electric charge. But I found a set up at the nearby Burlington Mall where there were eight fast-charging plugs at one kiosk. This felt like a breakthrough.
Riding back toward the Kingdom, I obsessed about my computer – and the amount of work I feared I’d never recover. I realized that there was a Best Buy store in Lebanon, New Hampshire so I stopped there, hoping to talk to someone on their famed Geek Squad who could give me assurance. I waited in a long line and when I finally reached the counter, a perfectly pleasant young woman said I’d have to make an appointment for later in the week – and that they didn’t service Apple computers in the first place.
My life centers around my computer, more than I wish it did. I also resent the fact that during my early Apple days I enjoyed the fact that my computer worked for me. It now seems like I work for my computer. More on that later. For the moment, it didn’t matter. All I wanted was any sign of life from my MacBook.
Back home, I explained to Bess the calamities I’d experienced during the previous two days, ending with my collapsed Apple. Feeling deeply depressed and powerless to do anything, I called the Lebanon Apple service center the next day and was told to come in. I immediately got back into my car and arrived in time to be informed that it would probably take a week for them to get to my machine. I asked if they knew the number for a suicide hot line for people with non-functioning computers that contained their life’s work on a lifeless hard drive. They didn’t laugh.
Unable to function, I drove straight to the Dartmouth library to work on one of their machines. I had a crucial grant proposal due and I had to get it written and submitted. But the library was closed to anyone but students, due to Covid. I then walked to the Hanover Public Library – which was closed, altogether. I then drove to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and found myself frustrated by the unfamiliar technology of their well-worn older machines. But I did learn one thing from a stranger I’ll simply call a guardian angel who descended from on high.
“I see you’re having trouble navigating this old computer,” said a woman my age whom I’d never met before. “Maybe I can help.”
“I’m trying to write a grant proposal that’s due tomorrow – and hopefully figure out how to send it from this alien machine. My Apple computer’s wrecked and I don’t have any files I can access from the hard drive, and I frankly think my hard drive’s busted and I’ll have to start all over again – on life itself.”
“Sounds dire,” she said. “You mean you aren’t backed up on the cloud?”
“What cloud?” I asked.
“You said you had an Apple computer. They usually harangue you to sign up for iCloud back-up, to the point that most people give in and buy the protection.”
“I don’t know,” I said. “Maybe I am but I don’t recall ever doing this.”
“What’s your Apple password?”
I told her. She logged in and, lo and behold, within two minutes, I saw all of my computer files – saved – and accessible - on “the cloud.”
To be continued.
