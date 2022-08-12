Jay Craven: Our Towns - How Imagination Helps Us

I had a dream last night where I was driving a friend home from a film screening. The friend is a nuclear engineer and tended to think in fairly literal terms about things. As he was getting out of the car he said, “Could we sit in the backseat for just a minute? I want to ask you a question.”
Dreams are weird like this. They can have a surrealistic quality where non-sensical things happen. My friend could have just asked his question in the front seat. But, after all, he worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and this was a dream, so I got out of the car and got back into the back seat. So did he. Once we settled into the back seat, he popped his question.
“What’s wrong with your movies?” he said. “Point out the errors and mistakes you’ve made.”
“For all my movies?” I asked.
“Yes,” he said.
I started listing flaws or things I might have liked to be better, in terms of the writing or performances or an element that was missing that I wished was there. Then I stopped.
“It actually doesn’t matter,” I said. “The movies aren’t intended to be perfect in any literal or technical sense. They aren’t. They’re intended to stimulate audiences to use their own imaginations. If they do that, they succeed.”
“What do you mean?” he said.
“By using your imagination, you look beyond what is visible. You may see something that may not literally be there. In the arts you are not meant to see just one thing. Think about jazz. It’s open-ended – and meant to be. It’s my job to leave some things open so that it gives you room to imagine. To find something for yourself – and trust what you find. An actor’s performance is best, for example, if it’s porous – and opens subtext where you get to see several different possibilities of emotion or meaning that you can discover for yourself.”
I don’t remember what else happened in the dream and the dialogue is not verbatim – and I was probably just dodging the question about flaws in my movies, but the question of imagination – and it’s potential – has interested me for a long time. And, of course, it is what we fully explore through the arts.
When the 911 Commission reported its findings, after the terrible attacks in September 2001, it opened with the declaration that the events represented a profound failure of imagination by public officials. Which was to say there were plenty of hints, but no one looked beyond what was visible to see what was possible. Many analysts said the same thing about the COVID outbreaks, where we were largely unprepared.
The need for imagination is crucial for planners and strategists. And forecasters of any kind. Maybe my dream included a nuclear guy because it’s an area where technical precision looms but imagination is still crucial.
On the local level, our towns benefit when leaders imagine. The Final Friday events show an imagination for what might happen downtown if St. Johnsbury’s Railroad Street were to be closed to traffic so that people could mill around with each other and listen to music performed at the parking lot converted into a concert stage. No one could say for sure what the outcome would be but they imagined that it might be something good. They acted on it – and it is good. People experience their own downtown in a new way.
Frank Miller grew up on a Peacham farm and then left for a career that took him around the world and involved him in the science of oil exploration. As he neared retirement, he returned to the Northeast Kingdom and acted on an idea that had lingered in his imagination for years. It involved turning his small Peacham village center into indoor and outdoor venues for acoustic music. Frank’s Peacham Acoustic Music Festival is a blend of the old and the new – roots music from the Celtic traditions, old time fiddle tunes and a touch of blues and bluegrass – and contra dancing. Check it out Friday and Saturday of this week.
The bike path that runs from St. Johnsbury to West Danville was born out of imagination for what might be possible if an unused railroad track was re-purposed. Lucky for us, people acted on this idea.
One reason why the arts should be everywhere, especially in our schools starting on day one, is that the arts expose us to acts of imagination – and they get us into the practice, ourselves, of looking beyond what is visible. And maybe even acting on what we see. These are essential skills that enhance the abilities of doctors, town planners, architects, teachers – everybody, really.
I hesitate to share this story – but I ran into Barack Obama on New Hampshire’s primary election day in 2008. He was still early in his campaign and had finished speaking in Hanover to a group of mostly students. And I’m sure I came off as a wise ass. Because during his speech Obama mentioned his slogan of “hope” multiple times. So I decided to squeeze my way into the rope line of people to shake his hand and offer my two cents. He wanted to meet people, after all. I don’t usually do this. But once I was there, I waited for my turn. And he approached.
“I think your focus on hope is fine,” I said, quite nervous and my voice quavering. “But when it comes to moving us forward, I worry that just “hoping” keeps us passive. I like to think about imagination. JFK used his imagination to avoid nuclear war in the Cuban missile crisis. The options on the table and the advice of his advisors signaled inevitable war. Soviet leader Khrushchev had boxed him into a corner. Everyone was fixed in their thinking and preparing for the worst.”
“Kennedy looked beyond everything that was in front of him – and imagined something that was not visible. That was beyond what anyone else saw. It was unconventional – and daring, to the point that what happened in that pivotal negotiation was kept secret for decades. But he acted on it. And he averted nuclear war.”
“So, you’re saying imagination is better than hope?” Obama said.
“At least equal,” I said.
“OK,” he said with a half-smile. “You’ve made your point. I’ll take that with me. But I’m pretty dug in on this whole hope thing.” Then he moved on. And whether it had any impact, I don’t know that it did.
During these challenging times, people with imagination can lead us to outcomes that improve our lives, solve problems – or anticipate challenges that, seen early, can be turned into opportunities. Especially in our communities and towns, close to home.
