Jay Craven: Our Towns - Part 2

I’ve been thinking more about the need for connectedness, as a measure of how our towns are doing. Do we like where we live? Why - or why not? People who venture into public space, ready to engage with others, affirm the place they live and participate in its public life. They see and are seen – as part of this.
Last week’s Food Truck event down at the new pavilion on Bay Street was well attended by more than 100 people. There was barbecue, pizza, falafel and shish-ka-bob, ice cream sundaes and more. Folks ate and mingled and hung out on the river side of town.
Last Sunday’s Catamount Arts/Levitt AMP concert at Dog Mountain drew a crowd that looked close to 1,000 people. The hard driving five-piece Scottish ‘bareknuckle pipes & drums’ band, Albannach, got folks dancing, down front. As always, people ran into friends and acquaintances they probably would not have seen anywhere else. Bess and I ran into Hathalee Higgs, whom we hadn’t seen in ages, even though she worked for us for eight years and remains a good friend. I’m glad we crossed paths.
In my last article, I mentioned the classic anchor St. Johnsbury businesses that attracted shoppers to downtown – places like St. Johnsbury Fruit, Peck Hardware and The Hovey’s Shop that opened here in 1939. There was a new group of places that emerged during the 1970’s, too – I’m especially thinking about Northern Lights Books, Catamount Arts, Sunshine Boutique and Anthony’s Restaurant, that started high up Eastern Avenue. All of them became key places where people connected and all of them added to a unique sense of community during those years.
Anthony’s started as a small place for the best hamburgers in town and Anthony prided himself with milk shakes made with Breyer’s Ice Cream. He was the rightful heir to Brickett’s Diner on Railroad Street, when he moved there – and he brought together the entire cross-section of our community. Miss Lyndonville Diner does that, too. I remember taking actors Kris Kristofferson, Bill Sanderson and Gary Farmer there for lunch, after a day of location scouting at Lake Willoughby. Kristofferson remarked on the sense of our community that became immediately apparent within minutes of settling in at Miss Lyndonville. “I feel like everybody’s here,” he said.
Tony Proia also became a successor to Ned’s Steak Grill located below the former Citizens Savings Bank (now Union Bank). Like Anthony, Ned made great French fries and milk shakes – and everyone in town stopped in. Not only that, Alfred Hitchcock, Frank Sinatra and the Beatles ate there during the restaurant’s long run (1951-1976).
These places were central to our community because they united it – as central gathering spots. Carpenters, plumbers, schoolteachers, farmers, artists and Fairbanks scale workers felt comfortable in shared space.
Catamount Arts was surely viewed as the work of transplants coming to the NEK – and it was. We also raised some hackles when we showed a short film, “Vermont Speaks for Itself” before the Orson Welles masterpiece, “Citizen Kane.” The 1973 social justice documentary included interviews with low-income and working Vermonters who talked about economic and social conditions they experienced. Some talked about low wages and the growing number of wealthy second homeowners, compared to Vermonters who lived in drafty old houses and heated with wood.
The film triggered backlash and some local folks were so upset they asked the St. Johnsbury School Board to cut off my ability to rent the Frank R. Adams School for weekly film screenings. I was grateful when St. Johnsbury School Superintendent, Joe Kasprzak – and the school board – supported our continued use of the school.
We experienced other controversies, over the years, including when we brought counter cultural figures like Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez and the San Francisco Mime Troupe to the Kingdom. But when Catamount expanded to include performing arts, we also worked to make sure we engaged – and programmed – for the largest cross section of the community we could. Our very first series included bluegrass legend Doc Watson and, during succeeding years, we brought to St. J and Lyndonville musicians including Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Lee Greenwood, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tanya Tucker and Ray Charles, who played Fuller Hall and vexed our longtime and dearly appreciated Academy janitor, Wes Locke, who sniffed the air in Ray’s dressing room beneath the stage and bluntly accused the famous R & B singer of having mixed bourbon into the java in his coffee mug.
As if that weren’t enough, my erstwhile peace movement colleagues gathered outside Fuller Hall to protest the fact that Ray Charles performed in South Africa during the time of apartheid, in violation of the United Nations cultural boycott of that country. Other performers similarly criticized included The Beach Boys, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra and nearly 200 others. I opposed apartheid, for sure. So that wasn’t the issue. And, during my years as a performing arts producer, I’ve brought to Vermont powerful African artists including Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti, Fatoumata Diawara, Zap Mama and Johnny Clegg and Savuka, a fabulous multi-racial South African band that was crucial to the fight against apartheid. It was through Johnny Clegg that I met the Ithaca-based Horse Flies whose leaders, Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus have scored eight of my films since 1992.
But I stood accused – and supported Ray Charles’ St. Johnsbury performance, while fully understanding the cultural boycott. With demonstrators demanding an explanation, I climbed to the top of the steps of Fuller Hall to address the demonstrators. Academy Headmaster and well-known local Republican Bernier Mayo joined me. Bernier was a key town leader, instrumental to Catamount’s early growth and was an investor in my first feature film, “Where the Rivers Flow North.”
Other prominent local conservatives also came to support our work at Catamount during that crucial time of our growth and development. They included John Garey, Gordon Mills, Jerry Rankin, Ann Mills, Rob Ide and Mark and Gordon Smith at the Caledonian Record who leased the St. J. former post office to us for our hugely important Catamount Arts Center. They charged us a fixed rate of $300 per month for 25 years.
I was raised by grandparents who were New Deal Democrats that worked for FDR. My mother was a Nixon Republican. My godfather worked for Reagan. I was an activist against the Vietnam War and I vote for Bernie. One of the greatest satisfactions of my time at Catamount Arts was to see how, in this small community, Republicans came to embrace my work, accepting that we might have differences. But we came to genuinely respect each other and enjoy each other’s company. We worked together for something larger – for the community.
At Catamount in those days, we worked to vary our programming and to recognize differing points of view and cultural experiences. We grew to see how building a strong community was more important than our individual politics or preferences. The only way to unify a community is to seek inclusion.
To this day, it gives me great satisfaction to know that every KCP Presents performance at the Academy or LI includes people of every political stripe, joined in one place for a shared experience that we enjoy together. I wouldn’t want to do it, otherwise.
