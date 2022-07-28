Jay Craven: Our Towns - Part 3

I’ve been writing for the past several weeks a series of “Our Town” stories that attempt to dig into what makes our communities work, what makes them distinct – and how, after the pandemic, we’re getting back in touch. This can be challenging in our increasingly virtual world of online everything. But we see efforts by a range of people to create situations that bring us back together in public space.
Vermont radio producer Erica Heilman spent most of the past several years in St. Johnsbury and she’s now moved back to her home in Calais. She digs into essential pockets of community life through her Rumble Strip podcasts and audio documentaries for Vermont Public (formerly Vermont Public Radio).
Erica’s pieces take listeners into the intimate and highly interesting and entertaining worlds of local dog owners, farms, Little League baseball and much more. She was recently awarded the prestigious Peabody Award for a story she developed in Hardwick, “Finn and the Bell,” that tells the tragic story of the suicide of 17-year-old Hardwick teen, Finn Rooney, an exemplary young man “who loved to fish and play baseball and write poetry and embroider.” The story is available at www.rumblestripvermont.com.
Sadly, but importantly, in a connected community, people also mourn together. It’s an important aspect of the wholeness we experience. When we lose someone we value, who has contributed to what we share here, we celebrate who they were and also sadly mark their passing. This certainly includes our young people, who offer so much promise.
But this is not what I’m going to talk about this week. I’m interested in how three women in Hardwick are taking steps to build community there. One of them is Erica Heilman. One of them is Tara Reese, Finn Rooney’s mother, visual artist and community cook. And one is Rose Friedman, co-founder of the funny and fabulous Modern Times Theater in East Hardwick, that tours puppet shows, variety acts and novelty events throughout the region. Their show, “Roochie Toochie and the Rag Time Shepard Kings,” will play at the East Hardwick Grange on August 4th. There’s a 5 PM and an 8 PM show. Tickets are available at www.moderntimestheater.com.
Erica, Rose and Tara have started “The Civic Standard” a Hardwick-based group that is working to build community through a wide range of public events. The tag line on their website (www.thecivicstandard.org) announces their mission of “making excuses to get together in Hardwick, Vermont.” They elaborate on what they mean by saying:
“People want to gather with their neighbors, both the ones they know and the ones they haven’t met. But in an increasingly divided world, we are rarely in rooms with people unlike ourselves, particularly without spending money. Our mission at the Civic Standard is to provide many ways for the people of Hardwick to do just that. We believe that the very best culture is made from the inside-out, and we work with our neighbors to build cultural events that are of interest to us. Examples of our past events, and events still to come, include Bingo at the Grange Hall with live jazz piano, podcast profiles of local residents, takeout soup suppers and neighborhood bonfires, live theatrical events in abandoned downtown storefronts and at summer fairs. Our mission is to make events where everyone is welcome, and everyone comes.”
A number of people I’ve met recently are talking about this same idea. Of how, in the post-pandemic we may have an opportunity to reject a world that we see in the national news and online, that is increasingly divided. Instead, we can take crucial steps to knit our communities back together – in real space and real time.
This doesn’t require us to agree on everything, politically. In fact, it’s probably best that we don’t. It asks us to recognize the things that are bigger than politics – which may be almost everything. Especially the towns we build for the quality of life and the possibility for connection we enjoy, where we live. This includes connectedness to different generations, different backgrounds, different work experiences, different tastes in music or movies or most anything.
The women at Civic Standard were generously given the Hardwick Gazette building in the small downtown, by Gazette owners Ray and Kim Small who saw their business dry up during the pandemic and made the difficult decision to stop publishing a physical paper. The paper now appears online (www.hardwickgazette.com). They hope to re-start a monthly paper edition soon and I hope they do. Newspapers are very important, especially in small towns, where they cover what is unique to our place and let us be in touch with the day-to-day. This, of course, includes The Caledonian Record. Also, radio stations that commit to their communities – and we’ve got those here, too.
The women of The Civic Standard were interviewed for a recent article in the Burlington-based weekly, Seven Days, and they pointed out how some of the ways we routinely connect are vanishing. Here is an excerpt from that article:
“Civic ties in Vermont are fraying, Heilman said, because of a laundry list of trends: the disappearance of local school boards as districts merge, the shuttering of some churches, the adoption of the Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day and, as in Hardwick, the waning presence of community papers.”
“Heilman fears that towns could lose the traditions, quirks and character that set them apart, becoming mere clusters of homes. “I don’t want to live in a house on the side of a road,” Heilman said. “I want to live in my town. You know?”
The Civic Standard got an encouraging boost last week when the Hardwick Select Board voted to allocate to the project $35,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds.
“It’s an investment in our town,” said David Upson, town manager, to Seven Days.
Through soup dinners, movie screenings, performances, Scrabble tournaments, talent shows, conversations, storytelling bees, bar-b-q competitions and more – anything is possible, including fun. And our experience of our towns can grow dramatically. How about free ten-minute playwriting workshops where we stage readings of the finished work? We, at Kingdom County Productions, could organize that. And, in my experience with them, most of the plays are hilarious.
What is happening in Hardwick could be made to happen anywhere. We’ve seen an increase of community events in St. Johnsbury, too, like the downtown Final Fridays and Food Truck events.
Let’s build on all of this.
