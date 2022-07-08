Jay Craven: Our Towns

We customarily greet people we know by catching up on how and what they’re doing – and to tell them how we’re getting along. This is especially true since the start of our COVID ordeal – but it’s always been the case. We measure our own well-being alongside that of our friends.
We don’t so often ask how our communities are doing. Maybe we should. Because our community’s well-being determines our individual and collective quality of life. It connects us to the pulse of where we live. If we go into our downtowns and village centers, to enjoy food and music or to travel a bike trail and support local entrepreneurs and shopkeepers, we connect with each other, feel the pulse of our towns, and contribute to their lifeblood.
When we attend a little league game, church supper or concert, we contribute to shared community experience. We fortify our own lives and give strength to others – and to the place we live, work, learn and play. These connections are not only enjoyable – they are essential to healthy lives. We gain better and deeper understandings of who we are, where we are and what’s going on. We actually lose these individual and shared benefits when we don’t connect, join in and help our communities vibrate.
I’ve been out and about lately and, everywhere I look, I see communities that are growing and showing new vitality. I’ve not been this optimistic in years – and I see younger generations leading the way.
This year’s July 4th Peacham tractor parade outdid itself, with more than 40 new and vintage tractors, some more than 80 years old, running the parade route up Bayley Hazen Road to the village center, then left up the dirt road hill that is Church Street. Even riding mowers qualify for this extravaganza and there were a few of those, too, close behind an impressive full contingent of fire and rescue vehicles.
Hundreds of people from near and far lined the streets and people connected with old and new friends. The Barlow Boys from East Peacham were on-hand to sell their homemade fruit pie-tarts and custom-mixed drinks of soda water with maple syrup or fresh strawberries.
Kids wondered, at first, where the candies were, that tractor drivers and their crew customarily toss to young spectators. The first few vehicles simply offered waves to the crowd. Then, a tractor passed that tossed items to the kids. Youngsters scrambled to gather the loot but the items raining on the grassy road shoulder weren’t candy. They were kid-sized toothbrushes and tiny tubes of toothpaste. I chuckled.
The next round of tractor driver threw candy and, after that, the Kemptons tossed small wrapped pieces of Cabot Cheese.
Up the hill, after the parade, photographer Richard Brown’s exquisite hill farm pictures were on display, evoking an earlier era in this small town. Photographed mostly during the early to mid-seventies, they capture a way of life that can be easily remembered, since this same landscape remains pretty much untouched. Except that, today, there aren’t dairy cows in these fields and the old Yankee farmers who only occasionally ventured into St. Johnsbury and spoke in a Scottish-flavored Northeast Kingdom dialect are few and far between.
The bad news, locally, is that centralized corporate farming has pushed died-in-the-wool dairy families out of business. I can’t think of any Peacham families still shipping milk. And not many in the larger town of Barnet, next door.
The good news is that a new generation is fighting to bring diversified agriculture to our towns and younger local residents are stepping up to take leadership in our towns. Elementary school enrollment is up and town, school board and energy committees are showing new signs of life. More good news: the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival is planning to resume its weekend bands’ jam August 12th and 13th.
St. Johnsbury is also showing many signs of vitality. On Friday, June 24th, Catamount Arts partnered with Discover St. Johnsbury, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and the Town of St. Johnsbury to stage its first Final Friday event downtown. Cars were parked up and down Eastern Avenue and, walking down to a Railroad Street pedestrian space, I passed the brand new Haven furniture store, that was overflowing with people having a good time at a party inside.
Dozens of activities ranged from portrait drawing by local hero, Larry Golden, to free gelato handed out by Umbrella and hand-typed poems at a table on the street. In the big open parking lot by the freshly renovated New Avenue apartments, Catamount’s impressive portable stage had Zach Nugent and his band playing to hundreds of fans. Kingdom Table, Salt, Whirligig, Central Cafe and other restaurants were booming, people were laughing, and Bess and I ran into friends and neighbors, including Beth and Nick Comerci, whom we haven’t seen in months.
Final Fridays will also take place on July 29th and August 26th – with more fabulous food, family-friendly activities and world-class music presented by Catamount’s Levitt Amp series. I know that many people are leading this new downtown surge, including St. J. Chamber director, Gillian Sewake and Catamount Arts director, Jody Fried. Everyone deserves our thanks and encouragement.
Food Truck pop-ups are also now showing up downtown on the second Tuesdays of the month. More than 100 people stopped by the last one – and they will happen again next Tuesday, July 12th and again on August 9th at the Trailhead Pavilion at 195 Bay Street. The stylish-looking Pavilion marks the first step toward new development on the side of St. Johnsbury that faces the Passumpsic River. The cool Lamoille bike trail will soon extend along the river and all the way into town, to the Pavilion – and several new businesses are also poised to open down there. The Heart Space Yoga and Healing Center that has already moved into the old Purina Building. How exciting it would be to see that part of town come to life in new ways. I’m old enough to remember a St. Johnsbury downtown that was dominated by Peck Hardware, The Hovey’s Shops, Nates clothing store, Caplans, the Citizens Bank and St. J. Fruit. Robin and Fred Little provide the main connective tissue to that earlier time, with their Moose River store. The new face of St. Johnsbury’s downtown is distinctly different – and exciting.
Greensboro was also hopping last weekend. I enjoyed my well-attended film screening at Highland Center for the Arts and I know that director Keisha Luce and her staff have a lot planned there for the whole summer. Circus Smirkus has also started its annual summer tour – and Bread and Puppet starts their summer schedule of Sunday shows in Glover – this weekend.
And don’t forget Bandstand Concerts and ice cream socials every Monday in the Courthouse Park. Or the Lamoille/VAST Bike Trail that provides exercise and relaxation to one and all.
Our communities are percolating. Let’s all pitch in – and show up – to help build on this exciting progress.
discoverstjohnsbury.com has more events and details for these happenings.
