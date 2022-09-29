Jay Craven: Reflection On One-of-a-kind Mummenschanz

I’ll never forget the first time I saw Mummenschanz. Though I didn’t know quite how to describe it, at the time. And still don’t.
It was 1977 and the troupe was playing Broadway – in one the longest runs in history. They performed 1,320 shows, most of them sold out. That’s pretty good for a show where the characters didn’t even speak a single word. In fact, audience laughter makes the soundtrack.
I’d never seen anything like Mummenschanz. It wasn’t mime. Or masks. There’s an object that resembles a lumpy potato that sits on a platform. It twitches, then moves, expands, shrinks, and slowly slinks across the stage. Every new detail of movement ignites chuckles in the audience.
Timing is everything.
The Mummenschanz effect is achieved through comic invention and the ingenious mix of light, shadow and the clever manipulation of objects. The whole thing seems hugely ambitious, with mysterious figures suddenly popping up on stage to center the action. The show’s cavalcade of characters is pulled off by just three people - two Swiss men and an Italian woman. And it isn’t a kids show – although its playful nature makes it an adult show that kids love. Indeed, a two-year old toddler and PhD professor are suddenly on equal ground in their imagination and delight of what’s on stage. This is rare.
In a 1980’s New York Times interview, company co-founder, Bernie Schtirch, described the troupe’s vision like this. “It is not brain‐to-brain communication that we’re after,” he said, “but rather stomach-to-stomach.” Whatever that means.
Part of this wildly inventive show’s appeal grows from simple gestures and fresh ideas we take for granted, especially in our chaotic busy modern world. Suddenly, we’re drawn into the quiet and hilarious specifics. Maybe it’s just a moment where characters discover something – or each other – for the first time.
In one bit, rolls of toilet paper, creatively positioned, appear as each of two characters’ eyes, nose and mouth. More toilet paper unspools to spur movement – and communication. It’s abstract but totally simple. And fun.
And then there is the silence. Which allows us to observe all of this more closely than we’re used to. Every small move resonates, enlarges the whole.
The word Mummenschanz goes back to the Middle Ages. Mr. Schtirch explained it to the New York Times. “It means, literally, ‘chance of the game,’” he said, “and it goes back to the medieval Swiss mercenaries who, before they went into battle, would play at dice or cards or some other game of chance. While they were playing, they would put on these poker‐face masks, in order to hide their expressions and reactions. Such masks came to be called Mummenschanz.”
It’s a pleasure to bring Mummenschanz back to Vermont for this very special 50th Anniversary show that will draw on the best of their sketches over a half-century. Showtime is 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 – at Dibden Theater, Vermont State University – Johnson. Tickets and info are available at kcppresents.org or by calling 802-748-2600. Remaining tickets will be available at the door.
