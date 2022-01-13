I don’t know why, at the start of 2022, I’m thinking of actor Rip Torn. But I am. Maybe its because this year marks the 30th anniversary of my working with the sometimes thorny but talented actor in my film, “Where the Rivers Flow North.”
Rip died in 2019 – but I still think about him and have three photos of him in my office. In one, a formal portrait for the New York Times Magazine, he casts a suspicious look at the camera. In another, he stands, happier than I ever saw him, with other cast and crew, at the world premiere Burlington screening of “Rivers.” In the third, he and I stand in the open door of a barn, preparing to shoot a scene.
It was January, 1992, when I first wrote to Rip, saying I thought he’d be great as Noel Lord, an aging Northeast Kingdom logger struggling to accept the extinction of his way of life. For six months, there was no reply.
In the meantime, actor Anthony Quinn expressed interest and I spent a couple of memorable days talking with him in New York but came away thinking Quinn wouldn’t be right.
Then, a few days after seeing Quinn, I got a garbled message on my grey plastic Panasonic answering machine. “I know you probably found someone else…. but it’s a damned good script…and if you want me…call my agent.”
That was it. He didn’t identify himself by name, though I recognized Rip’s voice. And he didn’t name his agent or say how to reach him. And this was before the internet, where you can quickly figure out who represents whom. Back then, it was a bit of a detective mission to reach actors and their reps.
I did some research and tracked down Rip’s agent and we arranged for me to meet the 60-year old actor near his summer home in Lakeville, Connecticut. Rip asked that I call him when I got close, so I found a pay phone booth, just outside Lakeville.
“You’ll be here in 10 minutes,” Rip said. “I’ll meet you at the lake, in the picnic area.”
Rip was right – I arrived at the lake just a few minutes later. I went to the picnic area by the water and looked around. There was no sign of Rip. So, I found a picnic table in conspicuous sight of anyone who might be coming or going. I sat – and waited for an hour. Then I gave up hope. I’d driven a long way, from the Northeast Kingdom, but what could I do?
I stood to leave and took one long last look. Then I started out of the lake area, back toward my old Saab in the parking lot. As I neared the entrance gate, I caught sight of a mysterious figure off to my right, emerging unsteadily from a swampy marsh. He appeared to be human but it was hard to tell, since he was covered in lily pads and thick strands of green algae hanging from him - and wearing flippers, a facemask and snorkel.
I realized – it was Rip.
“Is that you?” he said.
“Yes,” I said. “I’ve been here for a while.”
“Yeah,” said Rip. “I watched you from the swamp - to see what kind of guy you really are. How long you’d wait. To make sure there were no false moves or funny business. Come over to my house, but maybe you don’t want to. If you do, I’ll make you dinner.”
“Sure,” I said, baffled by everything I’d experienced so far.
Leave your car here,” Rip said. “You can walk to my place. It’s next to the Laundromat.” Then he took off, quickly, still sporting lake vegetation.
I followed.
To be continued.
