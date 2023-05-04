Harry Belafonte’s agent called me in August 1986, asking if I’d be interested in bringing the star performer back to New England. “Harry’s trying to develop an ABC mini-series about (South African civil rights leaders) Nelson and Winnie Mandela but he’s got an open week in October,” the agent said. “He had a good time in Burlington – and thought you might like to pick up a few new dates.”
I loved our Vermont concert with Belafonte. We staged two shows – both sold out. He was energetic, funny, relevant – and the audience loved him. The Burlington Free Press even published a letter to the editor from Doris Mongeon who called the concert “a class act” that “will be remembered 30 years from now.” OK.
I needed to generate some cash at Catamount. We had recently finished our renovation of St. Johnsbury’s old post office, into an arts center, and had bills to pay – and an expanded staff. We’d made about $12,000 on the 1985 Burlington shows – and I quickly calculated. Conservatively, I figured we could clear $30,000 on three concerts – which would provide the money we needed to get through the fall and into January.
I wasn’t sure where to produce the shows, though. I had experience producing Burlington concerts – having started with 1982 shows by popular 1960’s folksingers Joan Baez and Peter Paul and Mary. Both shows sold out and prompted me to do more. The Catamount Board dubbed these our “Robin Hood strategy” – to produce popular shows in Burlington to help fund our work in the NEK.
The only other town I could think to produce a concert was Concord, New Hampshire. The town had a bigger audience than Burlington – but it wasn’t as well developed. There was a downtown venue, The Capitol Theater, that resembled Burlington’s Flynn Theater, before it was renovated. It had about 1200 seats (the Flynn has 1454) and was run by a single guy who survived on too much liquor and not enough sleep.
Flush with successes in Burlington, I had produced Concord shows with Emmylou Harris, Ray Charles, Arlo Guthrie, Wynton Marsalis and Johnny Cash – and they worked pretty well. So, I figured I could put Belafonte there.
But the agent wanted more than one show. I’d staged a concert with Emmylou Harris at the Barre Auditorium – and that show also worked. Belafonte showed he had a broad audience, so I figured Barre/Montpelier seemed like a reasonable bet. I knew the local media outlets and was confident that we’d get coverage. So, I checked the venue availability and told the agent I could do two shows, for sure.
“How about Portland, Maine?” the agent said. “There are two venues there. The State Theater and the Cumberland County Civic Center. They produce concerts all the time – and Belafonte has never played Maine, just like he’d never played Burlington. He’s due.”
I said I’d think about it - and decided to drive to Portland. The State Theater was grand, bigger than the Flynn and even more beautiful. But it wasn’t available. The Civic Center was available – though it didn’t have the same intimacy, grace, and charm. But people were used to going there for concerts. I stopped by the office of the Portland Press Herald and found an entertainment writer who said she’d be thrilled to interview Harry Belafonte – and felt sure he’d sell 3,000 tickets.
I decided to book three October shows with Harry Belafonte, set ticket prices between $12.50 and $18.50 and got Keith Chamberlain at Troll Press to design a poster and ad slicks for the dates.
I also had a Lyndonville performance scheduled during these same two weeks with The Trisha Brown Dance Company, as part of Catamount’s regular season. Brown was a leading New York choreographer and The New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), in Boston, wanted her to play at least one date in each of the New England states. They offered to cover half of Brown’s $10,000 artist fee. I knew we wouldn’t make any money on the date – but this was our mission – to present culturally rich and artistically exciting work – and develop an audience that would take a chance with work that wasn’t always familiar.
A few weeks after we booked Trisha Brown, I got a call from the dance coordinator at NEFA. “Jay, we’re thrilled that you’re bringing Trisha Brown to Lyndonville. This is going to be a fabulous tour – and the first time we’ve coordinated a produce an event in every New England state.”
“We’re thrilled,” I said. “And we’ll have Trisha come to our new St. Johnsbury arts center for a lecture/ discussion.”
“Perfect,” the NEFA staffer said. “Catamount is a trailblazer.”
I was enjoying this mutual love fest over the phone but was, nonetheless, surprised at what happened next.
“We’d like to ask a favor,” my NEFA contact said.
“Sure,” I said. “If I can help, I will.”
“We don’t have a New Hampshire venue for Trisha Brown. And we know you’ve produced shows in Concord. Would you be willing to present Trisha at the Capitol Theater?”
I did not jump at this opportunity. I hadn’t presented riskier dance or theater dates in Concord – I had stuck to music concerts with popular artists like Johnny Cash and Ray Charles. I also knew tech costs are high for any dance show. They could easily run to $6,000 or $7,000.
“How about Dartmouth?” I asked.
“They can’t do it,” my NEFA contact said. “Their dance venue isn’t available.”
I thought for a moment, knowing how important NEFA was to funding shows, especially dance, in the Northeast Kingdom. I could tell this was important to NEFA and wanted to keep them happy with Catamount.
“I’ll check the availability of the Capitol Theater,” I said. “And get back to you.”
“We’ve checked it,” said my contact. “It’s available.”
“OK,” I said. “Let’s give it a try.”
I now had a heavy schedule lined up for the period of October 18th to the 27th. I figured Belafonte would sell himself, as he had done in Burlington. But I knew Trisha Brown would require a lot of marketing and organizing and reaching out to dance schools and public radio and even local TV, in hope of getting some feature coverage.
It was at that point that I got one more call, offering me a Burlington date with an artist I had been tracking for five years – King of Motown superstar, Smokey Robinson. But the date fell during that same October time period.
This was nuts. But I had always wanted to present Smokey Robinson, arguably the greatest soul singer of all time. I calculated quickly. Smokey had never played Burlington, he did not tour very often – like Belafonte, Smokey would sell himself. All I’d have to do is let people know.
I accepted the date. And now had something unprecedented for Catamount - within a 10-day period, we’d have to produce a Burlington show with Smokey Robinson; Concord, NH shows with Harry Belafonte and Trisha Brown Dance Company; a Barre concert with Belafonte; and a Portland, Maine concert, also with Belafonte.
I developed a marketing and production strategy – and felt my only real risks were the Trisha Brown dance performances. But as summer turned into fall, another wrinkle developed — the specifics of the 1986 baseball World Series shaped up – and it would be between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, who had not won a World Series since 1918.
How might I now fare, caught in the crosshairs of the Curse of the Bambino?
To be continued.
