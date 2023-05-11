Jay Craven: Remembering Harry Belafonte - Part 3

My problems with the Boston Red Sox, during the fall of 1986, didn’t start with the World Series. Once Roger Clemons, Wade Boggs, Jim Rice, and the rest of the blazing Sox started building momentum that summer, I was in trouble. The Sox had not won a World Series since 1918 – but the smell of victory was suddenly in the air.
The American League playoffs, against the Los Angeles Angels, riveted the attention of everyone in New England, including me. I mean, the Sox lost the first two playoff games and were, in fact, losing one-game-to-three against the Angels, going into Game 5. And, in the 9th inning of that round, the Angels were just one pitch away from winning their first-ever American League pennant and heading into the World Series, themselves. But the Sox suddenly came to life, won game 5 in 11 suspenseful innings, and went on to grab the next two games, too!
My problems started when my two Trisha Brown Dance Company dates fell on the same days as Game 4 and Game 6 of the playoffs – when lots of people were glued to the tube. 320 people attended the Lyndonville performance and 180 showed up in Concord, N.H. where I agreed to present the date as a favor to my good friends at the New England Foundation for the Arts. The Red Sox were simply fabulous – but it was bad news for the performing arts.
For the record, the Trisha Brown performances were stunning. Brown’s dancers and choreography were described by esteemed New York Times dance critic, Jennifer Dunning, as “luscious” and “playful.”
”Opal Loop” could be danced on the surface of the sun,” Dunning wrote, “without losing its brooding elegance. The mists are long gone that were once an important feature of the quartet, succeeded by Beverly Emmons’s lighting, which, coolly eloquent throughout the evening, here enhances the dark brilliance of the dancing.”
Trisha Brown, herself, danced in these pieces – a special treat – and the three dances her troupe performed included “Lateral Pass” and “Set and Re-Set” with its fabulous sets and costumes by artist Robert Rauschenberg. This program marked a high point in Brown’s career.
But it didn’t matter. Even after $10,000 in subsidy from NEFA, our Trisha Brown losses totaled about $6,000. And, with four more shows scheduled to take place during the now looming world series, I grimaced at the Boston Herald headline the day after the October 15th Red Sox victory, four games to three, over the Angels.
“Bring on the Mets,” it said.
“We’ve had so much magic this year,” said Red Sox star hitter and third baseman Wade Boggs. “Look at the ways we’ve won. Something weird’s always happened when we needed it. Always.”
New England was ecstatic in celebration. And more than ready to finally break “The Curse of the Bambino” – so named for legendary baseball giant, Babe Ruth, who played for the Red Sox until he was traded away to the Yankees in 1920. The Sox had not won a World Series since.
I, too, was caught up in all the excitement. Everyone was. There was just one problem. No, actually, there were four problems. Because I still had a show scheduled with King of Motown, Smokey Robinson – and three concerts with Grammy winner Harry Belafonte.
Our Smokey Robinson date was slated for Tuesday, October 21 – the same day as the 3rd game of the Red Sox/Mets World Series. The Sox had won the first two games, on Saturday and Sunday – so excitement was building.
Smokey Robinson’s artist fee, not including substantial tech and marketing costs, was $25,000.
On the Friday before the show, I had sold 410 tickets. It looked like I’d gross $10,000, if I was lucky – and 500 people would rattle around in the 2000-seat Memorial Auditorium. It would be a humiliating embarrassment and a financial typhoon.
I didn’t know what to do. But I had to do something. So, I resorted to a tactic I had never used before – or since. I went to Burlington and walked the streets wearing a handmade sandwich board, offering vouchers that would get you two-tickets for the price of one.
I focused on Church Street and hovered around the Nickelodeon Theater (now the Roxy), convinced that film goers were mainly baby boomers who would be thrilled that Smokey Robinson was playing Burlington. I attracted plenty of attention – which, I guess, was the point.
WCAX-TV heard I was walking the streets peddling free ticket vouchers so they sent a camera team to show me talking to anyone who would listen, on their way to see “Sid and Nancy,” and “Children of a Lesser God” at the Nickelodeon.
I developed a street pitch, as I approached people. “Two-for-one tickets - for Motown great, Smokey Robinson. Tuesday night at Memorial Auditorium. Don’t miss it.”
One guy in his 20’s summed up the collective response. “Are you kidding me, man. I’m gonna watch the World Series. You don’t stand a chance.”
He was right.
To be continued.
Author’s Note: Waterbury dairy farmer, actor and filmmaker George Woodard has a cool new film, “The Farm Boy” - and it’s playing dates at Catamount Arts (6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13th) and the Highland Center for the Arts (2 p.m., Sunday, May 21st). The film is set during the 1940’s in rural Vermont - and it was shot in black and white. It’s very ambitious and tells a sweeping tale of small town romance and World War II action adventure. There are laughs and local actors and white-knuckles action. Information is at https://www.hangingmudflapproductions.com
