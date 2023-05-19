Jay Craven: Remembering Harry Belafonte - Part 4

When I received confirmation that Motown legend, Smokey Robinson, would play Burlington, back in my days of directing Catamount Arts, I was elated. Smokey was one of my all-time favorites – and I’d never seen him live. I had been trying to get this date for several years – but now, with his concert scheduled for the same day as Game 3 of the 1986 World Series games between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, I was in trouble.
I had taken to the streets of Burlington, wearing a sandwich board and offering two-for-one ticket vouchers. Sales were terrible. My street peddling made little difference. Neither did the fact that we hired 12 members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra to perform alongside Smokey’s 8-piece band and two back-up vocalists. This was going to be a big sound – with 23 performers on stage.
We ended up selling 620 tickets in the 2,000-seat hall – losing close to $17,000. I wasn’t prepared for this. Shows with less audience appeal had done much better for us. I thought Smokey Robinson was a safe bet. The blazing Red Sox proved me wrong. How would I manage this loss – coupled with additional losses from our two Trisha Brown shows? And what about the three upcoming Harry Belafonte concerts?
I decided, for the moment, to simply enjoy the Smokey Robinson concert – which was fabulous. Smokey came on stage in high spirits, but wearing a Red Sox baseball cap. He had sung the National Anthem, two nights earlier, to open Game 2 of the Series. This only reminded me of the problems we faced.
Burlington Free Press reviewer, Paul Kaza, was knocked out by Robinson’s show. Kaza’s headline summed it up. “Smokey’s a Legend – and That’s No Miracle.” Robinson seemed a little rusty on his opening song but quickly kicked into gear for his hit song, “Shop Around” and then a medley of tunes including “You Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Ooo, Baby, Baby,” “Tears of a Clown,” and “My Girl,” which he wrote for the Temptations. By that point in the show, the crowd was on its feet, singing along.
So – a great night for a wildly enthusiastic – but painfully small – audience.
The Red Sox had won the first two games of the World Series. On the night of our Smokey Robinson concert, they lost their third game, 7 to 1. The Mets simply scored four runs in the first inning – and the Sox never caught them.
OK. So, the Series was not going to be a Red Sox clean sweep. Drama was building. And there would be no let-up in sight, as I approached my three remaining shows. My first Harry Belafonte concert was scheduled for October 23rd, just two nights after Smokey Robinson’s concert. The show was slated for Concord, N.H. and ticket sales were very soft.
The Sox lost to the Mets for the 4th game. This meant that, on the night of the World Series game 5 – and our Belafonte kick-off - the teams were tied, with two wins each, in this best-of-seven World Series. Game 5 would be crucial to both teams. New Englanders – and New Yorkers – would be riveted to the screen.
The day before the start of the Belafonte tour, I called his agent to report on ticket sales – and my deep concerns.
“The World Series is killing us,” I said. “What can we do?”
“I’ll talk to Harry and get back to you,” he said.
Several hours later the agent called me back. “Harry would like you to meet him at his hotel in New Hampshire - tonight. He wants to discuss this.”
Now I was even more worried. What would Belafonte say? Maybe that he was upset or angry that we weren’t able to make these shows work? Or wanted to cancel the shows – but still be paid? I was nervous.
I drove to Manchester, N.H., where Harry Belafonte was staying in an elegant older hotel. I took the elevator to his floor and walked to the spacious suite we had booked for him. I had spent time with him during our successful Burlington shows, a year earlier. Still, I was there to discuss the huge problem we were facing. This would not be easy.
Opening the door, Harry greeted me warmly and welcomed me into his suite. He invited me to take a seat and describe the situation we faced.
“We had high hopes,” I said, “especially after our Vermont shows went so well.”
“We all had high hopes,” Belafonte said. “I have to admit, I’m disappointed. Was there nothing you could do?”
“We simply can’t compete with this World Series,” I said. “You see, Boston hasn’t won a World Series since 1918. Everyone in New England is excited that this could be the year. They will be watching Game 5 tomorrow. Not everybody. But most people.”
“What are you ticket sales?” Harry asked.
“575 for the first show,” I said. “About half-a-house. And 140 for the second.”
“We should cancel the second show,” said Harry, “and hope most of those folks come to the early show, instead. I can’t imagine playing to that small a crowd for the second show. And it’s a lot of work for the band and me – to put out for a mostly empty theater.”
“I’m really sorry about this,” I said.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Belafonte. “I’m not happy about this. But the show must go on.”
“Three shows,” I said. “We’re not in very good shape for any of these dates.”
“We’ll take it one day at a time,” Harry said.
To be continued.
