Jay Craven: Remembering Harry Belafonte - Part 6

Editor’s note: Jay has been writing about the days when he directed Catamount Arts (1975-91) and had six shows scheduled on the same days as the 1986 Boston Red Sox American League play-offs against the Los Angeles Angels – and then the ’86 World Series that pitted the Sox against the New York Mets. The last episode ended when Jay and Belafonte went out for pizza after their poorly attended concert at Concord, NH’s Capitol Theater. Jay had not only lost a chunk of cash on the concert, the theater manager was nowhere to be seen, after the concert, so he was unable to collect the cash for tickets that had been sold.
Over pizza at a fluorescent-lit late night shop in Manchester, N.H., I wanted to turn our attentions away from the monumental World Series that was tanking our concerts. I knew that Belafonte was one of Martin Luther King’s closest friends and advisors – and I was curious about his possible involvement and perspective on the 1963 events in Birmingham, Alabama that seemed to me the huge turning point for the civil rights movement.
“You’re right,” said Belafonte, over his mushroom and sausage pizza. “But what you may not know is that we saw Birmingham as the deciding moment for the civil rights movement. If we failed to break the grip of racial segregation, we felt we might as well fold the tent and go home. We had no money; we faced increasing violence from the Ku Klux Klan and others who were determined to crush what progress we had made.”
In 1961, Alabama had seen intense violence against “Freedom Riders,” a mix of black and white young people, many of them college students, who boarded Greyhound and Trailways busses in Washington, D.C. that were headed to the deep south. The Riders had been fully trained in non-violence and pledged to not engage or fight back against any attackers they might encounter. In the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ordered interstate transit be de-segregated, the Riders were also determined to ignore signs for racially segregated waiting rooms, restaurants, stores, rest rooms and water fountains, along the way. This was the Freedom Riders’ method for taking their stand for racial integration on the busses.
On May 14, 1961, after a stop in Anniston, Alabama the Greyhound bus carrying Freedom Riders to Birmingham was attacked. Its tires were slashed and riders were beaten. It managed to hurriedly pull away from the station but the bus was then followed by 50 cars in hot pursuit. Outside of Anniston, it was forced to stop and was set afire by a mob, nearly burning to death its riders who were also attacked as they scrambled for safety. Some were sent to hospitals with gaping head wounds. No police protection was provided.
A new Greyhound was put in service and the Riders continued toward Birmingham where a large KKK mob and news reporters were waiting for them. Freedom Riders were viciously attacked as they got off the bus and attempted to get service at the all-white lunch counter adjacent to the bus station. Some of the Riders were grabbed and dragged to the loading dock area, away from reporters, where they were beaten with metal bars, pipes and bats.
Birmingham police and fire boss, Eugene “Bull” Connor, intentionally let this mayhem take place for about 15 minutes before he called in police, giving the attackers time to stage their assault and flee. Connor told the press, “As I have said on numerous occasions, we are not going to stand for this in Birmingham. And if necessary, we will fill the jail full and we don’t care whose toes we step on. I am saying now to these meddlers from out of our city the best thing for them to do is stay out if they don’t want to get slapped in jail.”
In 1962, Connor closed 60 city parks rather than comply with Federal de-segregation orders. Bombings and attacks also took place against Black churches and the homes of pastors and civil rights activists. In fact, Birmingham developed the nickname “Bombingham” for the more than 50 bombings that took place in the city, first to oppose Black residents moving into white neighborhoods – and then against people who opposed racial segregation.
Martin Luther King, Jr. felt that decisive action was needed, to face the violence and intimidation in Bull Connor’s Birmingham. He turned to Belafonte to raise money so that King could go to the city, himself, and organize a campaign of non-violent civil disobedience to challenge this pervasive racial segregation.
“Martin and I had known each other for seven years,” Belafonte said that night at the pizza place in Manchester, New Hampshire. “We had an easy friendship, and I was happy to be involved. Though we knew we were under FBI surveillance – and had to use code words over the phone and sometimes just give signals to arrange conversations where we’d both go to pay phone booths to talk. It was like that, then.”
“Before Dr. King’s Birmingham campaign, I held a party for more than 70 people jammed into my fabulous apartment at 300 West End Avenue in Manhattan,” Belafonte said. “We wanted it to be a private event that could not be threatened or infiltrated. It was March 1963, just a few weeks before the actions Dr. King had planned. Martin came to my apartment with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, his partner in the leadership of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Also, Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, an SCLC co-founder from Birmingham who had been active on bus de-segregation in Birmingham since the 1950’s and showed enormous courage.”
Shuttlesworth was a leading figure in the Birmingham civil rights movement – who had survived two assassination attempts. On Christmas night, in 1956, 16 sticks of dynamite were placed by unknown persons under Reverend Shuttlesworth’s bedroom window. He avoided being killed or injured by the explosions – but his home was heavily damaged. As he came out of his home, a policeman who was also part of the KKK told him, “If I were you, I’d get out of town as quick as I could.”
Shuttleworth replied, “I’m not leaving. I wasn’t raised to run.”
Belafonte continued. “I assembled actors Ossie Davis, Anthony Quinn, Sidney Poitier, Frederic March (two-time Academy Award and two-time Tony winner) and others to hear Dr. King and Reverend Shuttleworth. Also journalists including Tom Wicker and Anthony Lewis from the New York Times and James Wechsler from the New York Post and New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller’s top advisor, Hugh Morrow.”
“I then brought everyone else I could think of who could make a substantial donation – not to the civil rights movement in general – but to this very specific, dangerous, high-stakes campaign in Birmingham. We had no idea how it would go down there – and we were frankly concerned that people could be killed. We felt we had no other choice. That Birmingham would be where this crusade would live or die. But we had no money, and this party was crucial.”
King spoke at the party, as did Belafonte and Reverend Shuttlesworth who spoke in graphic detail about violence he had experienced and also the raw sexualized violence he had witnessed against both Black men and women who worked with him in Birmingham. Shuttlesworth referenced the recent report by ace CBS News reporter, Edward R. Murrow, who compared what he saw in Birmingham to what Murrow witnessed in Germany before and during World War II.
“So, isn’t it a dangerous folly to stage the largest civil rights campaign to date, in Birmingham?” asked one of Belafonte’s guests.
“Well,” Shuttlesworth replied. “You sometimes have to be prepared to die before you can begin to live.”
Belafonte’s guests responded to this unprecedented request – for the civil rights movement’s largest campaign. He raised $475,000 dollars that night – the equivalent of $4.6 million today.
Belafonte and I had finished eating pizza – but I was mesmerized by the story Harry was telling me. “Dr. King, Reverend Shuttlesworth and the SCLC now had the cash they needed,” he said. “They were prepared to take a stand against Bull Connor and the Alabama KKK – to try and break the back of southern segregation. We had no idea what would happen. I was scared, knowing the hornets’ nest they were walking into – in Birmingham.”
That night we staged our Concord concert and ate pizza, the Red Sox beat the Mets 4-2, putting them in lead, 3 games to 2, for the World Series. Red Sox pitcher Bruce Hurst hurled 7 ½ scoreless innings. The Sox were now headed back to New York for games 6 and 7, that were scheduled directly against my two remaining Belafonte concerts.
Suddenly, my concert losses didn’t seem so important.
To be continued.
