Jay Craven: Remembering Harry Belafonte - Part 7

Editor’s note: Jay has been writing about the fall of 1986 when he had six shows scheduled on the same days as the 1986 Boston Red Sox American League play-offs against the Los Angeles Angels – and then the ’86 World Series that pitted the Sox against the New York Mets. Tickets didn’t sell well, due to the Series. The last episode ended when Jay and Harry Belafonte went out for pizza after their poorly attended concert at Concord, NH’s Capitol Theater. Over mushroom pizzas, Jay asked Belafonte to tell him about his role, as a close confidant of Martin Luther King, Jr. and what happened behind the scenes during the critical spring 1963 civil rights actions in Birmingham, Alabama.
“The Birmingham actions were seen as make or break,” Belafonte said. “but Martin and the SCLC (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) had no money. So, before the start of Dr. King’s Birmingham campaign, I held a party for more than 70 people jammed into my Manhattan apartment. We wanted it to be a private event that could not be threatened or infiltrated. It was March 1963. Martin came to my party with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, his partner in the SCLC leadership. Also, Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, an SCLC co-founder from Birmingham who showed enormous courage.”
Belafonte assembled actors Ossie Davis, Anthony Quinn, Sidney Poitier, and Frederic March, a popular and talented two-time Academy Award and two-time Tony winner - to hear Dr. King, Reverend Shuttleworth – and Belafonte. People enjoyed the celebrities, but some questioned the wisdom of walking into an obvious hornets’ nest in Birmingham. The civil rights leaders said they had to take this risk to have the impact they urgently needed. Belafonte’s guests responded to his unprecedented request. He raised $475,000 dollars that night – the equivalent of $4.6 million today.
Belafonte and I had finished eating pizza – but the place was still open – we continued to talk.
“Dr. King, Reverend Shuttlesworth and the SCLC now had the cash they needed,” he said. “They were prepared to take a stand against (police and fire commissioner) Bull Connor and the Alabama KKK – to try and break the back of southern segregation. We had no idea what would happen. I was scared for them, but I believed in Martin.”
In a December 17, 1962 telegram to President Kennedy, Dr. King called Birmingham “America’s worst big city in racial relations.” Birmingham’s Bethel Church had just been bombed – one of 50 local bombings during these troubled years of racial backlash. Bethel Church had previously been bombed twice – during Reverend Shuttleworth’s time as pastor.
King’s plan was to launch a campaign on April 3, 1963, starting with sit-ins at segregated lunch counters, then building to a boycott of racially segregated businesses and daily non-violent marches. The civil rights workers expected to be declared illegal and confronted, resulting in heavy police actions and mass arrests. Marchers needed to be prepared for this. The hope was that the mass media would cover these actions and people would be made more aware of conditions in Birmingham and other racially-segregated southern cities.
The initial response to King’s campaign was less than expected. A number of restaurants closed, to avoid being the sites for sit-ins or marches. Shuttlesworth led the first march on April 6th – but only 40 people were arrested. The media paid little attention.
“After the initial poor turnout, Bull Connor took the upper hand,” said Belafonte, “ordering the $300 bail bond for a misdemeanor be increased to $2,500. Connor figured he could snuff out the protest quickly, given that Martin’s first round of protest was weak.”
“Knowing that higher bail would discourage more people from joining, Martin decided the only thing he could do would be to march himself – so he and Abernathy did, on Good Friday, against the advice of Birmingham civil rights leaders who did not want him taken out of action. As King and Abernathy walked down the street hundreds of people came out to cheer them on – and awareness spread throughout the city - but only 50 people were arrested.”
“On Bull Connor’s specific orders, Martin was put in solitary confinement,” Belafonte said, “with only a bed frame with metal slats. No mattress. On top of this, Martin declared “jail, no bail” with the other marchers – that no one would get out until they all get out. The city declared there would be no bail bond for any of the marchers, because the SCLC had no money in the bank. And Martin had no money – he was earning $6,000 to $7,000 a year.”
“So, that’s when Martin’s lawyer, Clarence Jones, called me,” said Belafonte.
“I said I would do what I could – and came up with $50,000, making calls that afternoon. Some of it was my own. I had hoped we’d get it back – but southern bail bondsmen were a rough bunch.”
“JFK had asked for my support for his election – and he came to my apartment to meet about it. I said I would endorse him – but would be critical when appropriate. When he got elected, the civil rights movement was already in motion so Bobby Kennedy, the attorney general, started reaching out to me as his contact person to Martin. I called Bobby that Easter weekend, asking that he and the President intervene, given the conditions Martin was experiencing in jail.”
“The truth was, of course, the Kennedys did not want to do any more than was absolutely required. They relied on southern Democrats for their political position - and that included the segregationists that stood in the way of progress on civil rights. The Kennedys opposed Martin’s Birmingham campaign – and did not feel that anything going on, at that point, was an emergency or crisis.”
“Bobby Kennedy also asked why we didn’t just pay Martin’s bail and get him out of jail. I told him that “jail, no bail” had been a non-violence strategy since Mahatma Gandhi. But the Kennedys were not going to help.”
While incarcerated, King read a smuggled Birmingham newspaper that reported how white clergy in the city had written an open letter, criticizing his campaign and its use of civil disobedience. They called for King to stop the protests. In response, King started writing notes in the newspaper margins – that would become his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” – that lays out his view that people, when pressed, have a moral responsibility to break unjust laws and to take non-violent direct action rather than wait potentially forever for change to come from the legislature or through the courts.
While King was in jail, a young civil rights worker, James Bevel, began training young people in non-violence – and many, some as young as six, respond enthusiastically. Belafonte explained that during the night of his big March fundraiser on West End Avenue, Martin stayed up late, sipping a glass of Hervey’s Bristol Cream and agonizing about what it would mean, to put people in danger, in Birmingham. He spoke, in particular, about whether it would be right to involve young people.
James Bevel argued in favor of getting students involved and, despite some resistance from King, he went to work, reaching out. Kids responded immediately, sensing that it could make a difference. With King in town, they saw this as their moment. And, with or without permission, they flooded out of schools on May 2nd, for an action that became known as The Children’s March. Connor’s police arrested 600 kids – and they were immediately replaced, the next day, by 1,500 more.
Bull Connor ordered fire hoses and attack dogs to confront and suppress the children. Images spread around the world - of children being beaten and drenched by high-pressure fire hoses, with snarling German shepherds tearing off their clothes. One photo showed a dog lunging into a child’s stomach and biting him.
Birmingham’s jails overflowed. Thousands more kids poured out into the streets; and similar protests spread to other southern cities. Suddenly, despite the tepid early response to King’s campaign, Birmingham was now front-page news across the globe.
With more than 2,000 kids in jail, the Birmingham civil rights workers needed more than $160,000 in additional bail money to get them out. Another phone call went out to Belafonte.
To be continued.
