Jay Craven: Remembering Harry Belafonte - Part 8

Editor’s note: Jay has been writing about the fall of 1986 when he produced six shows on the same days as the 1986 Boston Red Sox American League play-offs against the Los Angeles Angels – and then the ’86 World Series that pitted the Sox against the New York Mets. Tickets didn’t sell well, due to the Series. The last episode ended when, after an unsuccessful concert in Concord, N.H., Jay and Harry Belafonte went out for pizza and stayed until the pizza shop closed. Over mushroom pizzas, Jay asked Belafonte to tell him about his role, as a close confidant of Martin Luther King, Jr. and what happened behind the scenes during the critical “make or break” spring 1963 civil rights actions to end segregation in Birmingham, Alabama.
King’s crucial Birmingham campaign attracted fewer protestors than hoped. Many restaurants closed, to avoid turmoil. And fewer people volunteered to sit-in, knowing they would be arrested and could lose their jobs. King and Belafonte, who had supported this high-stakes mobilization, were demoralized.
But, while King was in jail, young civil rights worker James Bevel started organizing students who wanted to protest their own second-class status - where they had to wear hand-me-down football helmets and read books discarded by white schools – and where they had just one typewriter in the whole school, compared to rooms full of typewriters at white schools. King had opposed involving kids in civil rights marches, fearing they would face certain mob violence. Parents agreed.
Bevel kept pushing for kids to participate, but King raised the fact that with a police record, they could be stigmatized and penalized, going forward. But the movement was stuck, going nowhere, and King finally agreed. Once trained, Black class presidents, cheerleaders, football stars and prom queens led the way. Students streamed by the thousands out of their classrooms, starting on May 2, 1963. They marched in groups ranging from 10 to 50, singing freedom songs and carrying signs asking for an end to segregation in their city.
Police and fire commissioner, Bull Connor, ordered high pressure fire hoses and attack dogs to be turned on the kids. Images of this, and of students being clubbed by police, traveled the globe. More than 2,000 kids were arrested in this “Children’s Crusade.”
“Dr. King had essentially run out of adult volunteers,” said Belafonte. “Then, seemingly out of nowhere, nearly 10,000 children flooded out of their schools. Without no march permit, they ran straight into the teeth of Bull Connor’s police. It was a fearless and powerful show of faith.”
But now 75 kids were being crammed into jail cells meant for eight inmates. And, when they ran out of jail space, the police constructed barb wire encampments at the fairgrounds.
Birmingham’s “big mules” - the town’s leading businessmen were divided over Bull Connor’s tactics, and they were feeling the bite of the boycott called by King against Birmingham’s segregated culture. The Kennedys pressured these city leaders to negotiate with King – to begin dismantling segregation. The leaders demanded a moratorium on protest before they would talk. King agreed. Progress was made.
But King and Abernathy were still in jail and refused to post an additional bail bond for themselves unless the children were released. This stubbornness by King infuriated the Kennedys, who felt it could jeopardize any hope for an agreement in Birmingham. Especially since the kids’ bail amounted to a minimum of $160,000.
“Let me guess,” I said to Belafonte, who had been recounting for me these dramatic events in Birmingham. “When the civil rights leaders calculated they needed $160,000 ($1.6 million in today’s money), you got a phone call.”
“I did,” laughed Harry. “But it wasn’t from Martin. It was from Bobby Kennedy. He was furious, wanting Martin out of jail immediately to sign a Birmingham agreement. He asked me to send $5,000 to bail Martin out of jail.”
“But I had heard from Martin’s attorney, Clarence Jones, that Martin would refuse to leave jail until the children were released. I said we needed to bail out all 2,000 children.”
Kennedy hung up but called back, soon after, saying there was no choice but to come up with the money – fast. Belafonte told the Attorney General he had been tapped out by the $475,000 he raised at his celebrity party. Plus, there was the other $50,000 in bail money he raised and donated after Martin was arrested the first time in Birmingham.
“I’m running out of money,” Belafonte said, “I don’t have any time to perform concerts and I’m not sure I can raise any more.”
“So, what did Kennedy say to that?” I asked.
“Bobby said he’d raise the money. He just needed my help to collect it – since it would be bad for the Attorney General to be raising money to bail people out of jail – in a case that had huge federal ramifications.”
Kennedy said, “What I’m about to tell you cannot be repeated.”
“I gave him my word,” Harry said. “I realized the position he was in. And I warned him that additional waves of children - and a sudden new rush of adults - would mobilize and that the situation was dangerous - until the kids are released. He agreed – and emphasized the need to also get a Birmingham agreement signed with Dr. King – before the situation got worse.”
Bobby Kennedy gave Belafonte a contact - Mike Quill, the scrappy head of the Transit Workers Union with a known passion for Irish independence and a distaste for racism. After that, Kennedy said Walter Reuther of the United Automobile Workers Union would come in with $50,000. Then, George Meany from the AFL-CIO and David McDonald from the United Steelworkers Union. Belafonte contacted his buddy, Cleveland Robinson, a Black New York labor leader who represented retail store workers.
“Bobby Kennedy then called again, the next day, to see if any couriers had arrived, delivering checks. My intercom rang while we were on the phone – and I told Bobby to hold the line. It was the courier from the Transit Union. Only when I had the check in my hand, did Bobby ring off.”
Belafonte continued: “Then I put in a call to Hugh Morrow, Governor Nelson Rockefeller’s top aide. I thanked him for making a donation at my party and said that we now really needed a big favor. He asked me to wait, then came back on the line and said Governor Rockefeller wanted to help. I told him that Martin’s attorney, Clarence Jones, was flying to New York to pick up the checks to bail out the kids in Birmingham. Hugh told me to have Clarence meet him the next day at the Chase Manhattan Bank at 49th Street and Sixth Avenue.”
“I reminded Hugh that “the next day” was Saturday,” Belafonte said. “The bank will be closed.
Hugh Morrow said, “Don’t worry. I’ll be there.”
“When Clarence got to the bank, he was ushered inside and downstairs to a huge vault with a three-ton steel door. Standing by the door were Hugh Morrow and Republican New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller.”
“So, what happened next?” I asked.
“Rockefeller walked into the vault like it was nothing. Inside there were stacks of cash wrapped in cellophane. He helped himself, walked back out and placed the stacks of cash on a table. He looked at Clarence and said, “I hope this is enough.”
“It was $100,000,” said Belafonte. “And it was enough. We’d now have the cash we needed to get the kids out of jail. And with them out, King would also accept bail – and could sign an agreement with the Birmingham power brokers who were now ready to compromise. Though we didn’t yet know the terms of the deal.”
“Rockefeller needed this to be top secret – and we agreed. He was planning to run for President the next year and he didn’t want people thinking he was trying to buy Black votes.”
“I told Clarence to make sure the Kennedys didn’t know either,” said Belafonte. “We all wanted the children out of jail. But we did not want to get mixed up in the politics.”
At this point, the pizza shop manager turned out the lights and told us to leave.
To be continued.
