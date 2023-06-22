Jay Craven: Remembering Harry Belafonte - Part 9

Editor’s note: Jay has been writing about the fall of 1986 when he produced six shows on the same days as the 1986 Boston Red Sox American League play-offs against the Los Angeles Angels – and then the ’86 World Series that pitted the Sox against the New York Mets. Tickets didn’t sell well, due to the Series. The last episode ended when, after an unsuccessful concert in Concord, N.H., Jay and Harry Belafonte went out for pizza and stayed until the pizza shop closed. Over mushroom pizzas, Jay asked Belafonte to tell him about his role as a close confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. and what happened behind the scenes during the critical “make or break” spring 1963 civil rights actions to end segregation in Birmingham, Alabama.
It was midnight when the pizza shop closed and I drove Belafonte back to his hotel. I thanked him for a fine concert and for taking me into the deep inner workings of the civil rights movement’s historic 1963 Birmingham campaign.
“There’s more,” he said. “And I’m sure we’ll find time, since we still have concerts to play in Portland (Maine) and Barre. Especially, if attendance continues to be suppressed by the World Series. We’ll need something to distract us.”
Like the Red Sox and Mets, we had a day off on Friday, Oct. 24th. So, I drove back home to Barnet, to simply check my mail and call the Concord theater manager – to ask when I could expect to get $23,000 in ticket revenues from both the Trisha Brown and Belafonte concerts – which he was still holding. We lost money on the shows – but I desperately needed the cash we took in to meet the looming expenses that I still had to pay.
“I don’t have the cash,” the manager said, confirming my suspicion and worst fear. “I’ve got some shows coming up – so I’ll give it to you then.”
“You’re not supposed to spend our ticket revenues. That isn’t your money. And what happens if you don’t make any money on those shows?”
“Like I say, hang tight and you’ll get your cash,” he said.
That check never arrived. Which is another story altogether. But the theater failed to pay me for my ticket sales and that intensified my money problems resulting from this run of unsuccessful shows. I eventually had to track down the theater’s owner, a celebrated New Hampshire inventor and businessman. It took me two months to sort it out and get a meeting – but he paid me and decided to sell the theater to the successful non-profit that now manages it – so something positive came out of this. But I was in a tough spot.
I was home in Barnet for just a few hours, long enough to pick up my 4-year-old son, Sascha, to make the trip with me to our Portland concert with Belafonte on the 25th – also my birthday. Sascha and I hadn’t spent much time together during this marathon of troubled performances that overlapped with the Red Sox possible rise to glory. I wanted company. I explained my predicament to my young son and told him that his presence would help ease the shock of this calamity.
“Will we have to sleep outside?” Sascha asked. I assured him that he’d have a bed – indoors.
Sascha and I met Belafonte and his band as they arrived at the airport on the evening of the 24th. Harry asked if he could ride with me to the hotel. He wanted to talk business.
“So, how much will you lose on my concerts?” he said. “Probably, $40,000,” I said.
“How will you pay it?” he asked.
I told him that I had recently gotten a $75,000 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Challenge Grant – which my board had been working to match. So, I would have the cash. But not much more.
“I know enough about the NEA to say a $75,000 grant is a big deal,” said Belafonte. “Congratulations.”
“Yeah, thanks,” I said. “It doesn’t feel like much of a milestone at the moment. But, hopefully, at least the Red Sox will win the Series.”
“I favor the Mets,” Belafonte said. We had a good laugh.
We agreed to meet for lunch the next day – so Sascha and I took the elevator to the hotel dining room where Harry joined us a few minutes later.
“Big game tonight,” Harry said.
“Don’t rub it in,” I said.
Over lunch, Harry asked me where I wanted to be five years hence and I told him I wanted to make movies. I told him the story of “Where the Rivers Flow North” and said I was hoping to cast Paul Newman in the lead role. “You and everybody else,” Harry said.
He told me about a project he was excited about, to produce a TV mini-series about Nelson Mandela, who had been in prison for 23 years for his work against apartheid in South Africa.
NBC was on board, as was Belafonte’s closest Hollywood friend, Sidney Poitier, whom he’d met soon after he got out of the Navy, at the American Negro Theater. Marlon Brando had also signed on, to play 1980s South Africa Prime Minister, P.W. Botha.
That project got bogged down shortly thereafter, when Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, optioned rights from Mandela’s wife, Winnie – despite the fact that Belafonte had already secured exclusive rights from both Mandela and Winnie. The conflict ultimately resolved with Belafonte getting Cosby to back off – but he later said their friendship was never the same. Worse than that, Sidney Poitier dropped out of the project when he didn’t like the first draft script. Belafonte was heartbroken – and their very close friendship also suffered. Then Poitier later played Mandela in a Showtime TV production, co-starring Michael Caine as Prime Minister F.W. de Klerk who was instrumental to ending apartheid and establishing universal suffrage.
As we talked, Sascha scrambled around the empty dining room and landed under the table where Belafonte bent down to tease and tickle him. We took time out from our non-stop talk to bring in Sascha, center stage. He rose to the occasion.
A small crowd of about 400 attended that evening’s concert. The World Series grabbed so much attention that three members of Belafonte’s band showed up with Sony Walkman devices stuck to their belts. They listened to the game on earphones, as they played the concert!
The stakes were high – if the Red Sox won this game, they’d win the Series – for their first time since 1918. They started off strong – with Roger Clemons pitching for the Sox against Bob Ojeda for the Mets. The Sox were leading 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Mets scored two runs. Then the Sox pulled ahead by one in the 7th and the Mets scored to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th.
In the top of the tenth inning, Dave Henderson hit a home run to put the Sox ahead. Then, with two outs, Wade Boggs hit a double and Marty Barrett drove him home with a single. The Sox had a formidable 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Mets’ first two batters hit fly balls into the outfield that the Sox easily handled. The Red Sox were now one out from winning the World Series. The scoreboard mistakenly jumped the gun, reading “Congratulations Boston Red Sox, 1986 World Champions.” But the game wasn’t over.
Then, with two outs the Mets’ Gary Carter hit a single and Kevin Mitchell was announced as pinch hitter. But Mitchell had to be wrangled out of the clubhouse since he figured the game was over and headed out to catch a flight home. Despite the rush and commotion, he got a hit and advanced Carter to 2nd base.
Sox pitcher Calvin Schiraldi got two strikes on Mets’ 3rd baseman, Ray Knight – they were now one strike away from victory. But Knight hit a single to left-center field, scoring Gary Carter. Mitchell raced to 3rd base and then sprinted to home plate on a wild pitch, tying the game.
Then Mookie Wilson hit the ball to 1st base where Red Sox veteran Bill Buckner allowed the ball to roll between his legs, allowing Knight to score and deliver an extra innings victory to the Mets.
Now everything would depend on the 7th and final game - when we’d be on stage at Barre Auditorium for our final concert. I couldn’t help looking forward to it – for multiple reasons. But mainly to be through this excruciating chapter in my career as a performing arts presenter.
I also wanted to know how the Birmingham story played out.
“I’ll tell you after tomorrow night’s concert,” Belafonte said. “Be ready for a wild ride.”
To be concluded next week.
