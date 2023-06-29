Editor’s note: Jay has been writing about the fall of 1986 when he produced six shows on the same days as the Boston Red Sox American League play-offs against the Los Angeles Angels – and then the ’86 World Series that pitted the Sox against the New York Mets. Tickets didn’t sell well, due to the Series. But he got to spend time with Harry Belafonte, who performed three of the six shows, and took him behind-the-scenes of the Martin Luther King’s historic spring 1963 Birmingham campaign.
Belafonte’s Barre, Vt. concert took place during Game 7 of the 1986 Red Sox/Mets World Series. We attracted less than half a house. The Red Sox led the game, 3-2, through the fifth inning – but they lost 8-5. They wouldn’t return to the World Series until 2004 – when they finally prevailed, for the first time since 1918.
This was also the last night I’d have to hear Belafonte’s story of how Martin Luther King’s Birmingham civil rights campaign turned out. We found a late night bar – and picked up where we had left off.
“After we collected the money to bail 2,000 kids out of jail,” Belafonte said, “Martin settled and signed an agreement with Birmingham business leaders where they agreed to desegregate lunch counters, restrooms, drinking fountains, and department store fitting rooms within 90 days, and to hire Blacks in stores as salesmen and clerks.”
“The Birmingham campaign initially looked like a total failure,” he said, “and we got no support from the Kennedys – but when 10,000 children took to the streets and Bull Connor responded with violence, the campaign gained huge momentum – and became the turning point for civil rights.”
“After Attorney General Bobby Kennedy secretly helped us raise the kids’ bail money, I felt we had found his moral center, which Martin predicted we would. Without his help, we would have seen an escalation to further violence.”
“I felt he trusted us – but it was also clear that the Kennedys were not prepared to back civil rights legislation which they felt would cause them to lose the next election and break apart the Democratic party in the South. We needed them to act now. So, there was tension. I had to be careful not to offend Bobby, to keep him on board.”
“So, what happened next?” I asked.
“Bobby wanted to take the temperature. He contacted (Black writer and activist) James Baldwin and invited him to his home. They came up with the idea for a larger meeting and conversation in New York – the next evening. So, Baldwin contacted me and, on the spur of the moment, and he gathered singer, Lena Horne, playwright Lorraine Hansberry (“A Raisin in the Sun”) sociologist Kenneth Clark, actor Rip Torn and others. I wasn’t sure this was the right move or the right time. Or what we would discuss. And we wouldn’t have time to get Martin there. It all seemed ad hoc.”
“Baldwin said that Bobby Kennedy wanted to understand anger that was growing in the Black community. This troubled me since I had talked to him at length about this. I worried this might be a set up – or and attempt to moderate our activities.”
“What happened?” I asked.
“I got there, to the Kennedy family apartment on Central Park South. We mingled and ate hors d’oeuvres – then Bobby emerged from down a long hallway. He was accompanied by Burke Marshall, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. Bobby thanked us for being there and listed the things JFK’s administration was doing to support civil rights. He also described a Democratic Party “in revolt” over civil rights. And asked that we recognize the threats JFK faced in the next election. He said he was worried that more Blacks were listening to more radical voices like Malcolm X. He said this would only bring trouble.”
“How did the invited guests react?”
“It was one of the most painful experiences I can remember,” said Belafonte. “At first, the conversation was cordial – but a young Freedom Rider, Jerome Smith, spoke up saying that he didn’t know why he was there and that he had been arrested and beaten a dozen times, while practicing non-violence – and that he was done with it. He said the next time he experienced beatings and dogs – he would have a gun.”
“Bobby Kennedy was stunned. He tried to respond but couldn’t. Lorraine Hansberry – and then others - supported the young man, who also said he would never fight in Vietnam. Bobby became visibly shaken and declared the event “over.” King’s attorney Clarence Jones went to console him and say that he and King appreciated the administration’s help in Birmingham. Kennedy asked why King hadn’t publicly acknowledged the administration’s support. Then I went over to calm Kennedy, but he wanted nothing to do with me. I asked him to consider the experience of the young man who spoke – to put himself in his shoes. He said he was disappointed in me – then simply left the room, never to re-appear.”
“I felt that everything I had built up with the Kennedys had been washed away – that he felt betrayed and would never speak to me and that Martin and the entire civil rights movement was in danger of being marginalized and ignored. Days passed then weeks, with no contact.”
“The next day, I gave Martin a blow-by-blow of the evening. I said it was a disaster. Strangely, Martin said that it might be just what Bobby Kennedy needed to hear, however unpleasant it was. Martin said that segregation and Jim Crow would be abolished – sooner or later. Through our non-violence or by someone else’s violence, if change did not happen soon. I listened.”
“We discussed the idea of a march on Washington – and how it could be great – or terrible, especially if no one showed up. I said I’d find a couple of well-known people to join the call to march. Within a day, Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward and Marlon Brando said they were in. We proceeded with our plans.”
“Meanwhile, Alabama Governor George Wallace blocked two Black students from enrolling at the University of Alabama. Tensions flared – and it became clear to me that President Kennedy was being asked to do nothing less than to embrace reconstruction – 100 years after it had failed so badly after the Civil War.”
“With tensions running high, and with violence threatening to break out, we were shocked, on June 11th – when President Kennedy announced, in an Oval Office speech, that he was sending a comprehensive civil rights and voting rights bill to Congress. He cited the events in Birmingham, saying, “We face a moral crisis as a nation and a people.”
“We couldn’t have asked for more. Martin wept. So did I. Later that night Black civil rights worker Medgar Evers was shot in his driveway. We were taking two steps forward – and one step back. Bobby Kennedy and I picked up where we left off. He said, after his anger subsided, after that night in New York, he did as I’d asked, and imagined himself in that young Freedom Rider’s shoes. It had an impact.”
“Then Bobby asked me to get Martin to call off the March on Washington, now that the President had acted. We did not call it off – we needed to show the nation our broad and deep support – and we did. JFK was killed six months later. But Lyndon Johnson pushed the civil rights bill through Congress, fracturing the Democratic Party. But it opened the door.”
The next morning, I drove Belafonte to the Burlington airport, still vibrating from the dramatic story he shared. We embraced and said we’d keep in touch. We didn’t, except for once at a Dartmouth event, years later, where we remembered our week together, stranded, losing money, and licking our wounds, during the 1986 World Series.
Two weeks after we parted, I received a letter from Belafonte Enterprises in New York. Inside was a note, saying “Thanks for a good time. And good luck.” Inside the note was a check to Catamount Arts – for $35,000.
