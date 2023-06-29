Editor’s note: Jay has been writing about the fall of 1986 when he produced six shows on the same days as the Boston Red Sox American League play-offs against the Los Angeles Angels – and then the ’86 World Series that pitted the Sox against the New York Mets. Tickets didn’t sell well, due to the Series. But he got to spend time with Harry Belafonte, who performed three of the six shows, and took him behind-the-scenes of the Martin Luther King’s historic spring 1963 Birmingham campaign.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.