Jay Craven: Remembering Harry Belafonte

I directed Catamount Arts from 1975 to 1991 – and, in addition to screening films and staging performances in the Northeast Kingdom, I occasionally ventured into Burlington to produce shows that were too big for local venues – and stood the chance of “making money” to support our local program. This strategy was often, but not always, successful.
Our Flynn Theater and Memorial Auditorium concerts included Jackson Browne, The Everly Brothers, Laurie Anderson, The Judds, Reba McIntyre, Chuck Berry, k.d. lang, David Byrne, and others. Overall, they earned us some money that helped us keep going over here in St. J and Lyndonville. And provided some of the $250,000 we needed to develop the former Catamount Arts Center in St. J’s former post office on Eastern Avenue.
Essex Fairgrounds shows with Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson made more than $20,000 each – providing crucial support. Our Miles Davis concert in Burlington lost $10,000. But it was an exceptional show – and I don’t know if he ever performed any other Vermont concerts. By paying Ray Charles $25,000 to perform at the Flynn, he agreed to a $12,000 date, the following night, at Fuller Hall. This kind of two-fer also worked for French jazz violinist Stephane Grappelli.
The recent passing of star performer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte takes me back to the sold out show I presented with him at the Flynn Theater during Thanksgiving week in 1985. The 58-year-old Belafonte was fabulous, singing a range of songs and warming the audience.
“It was the kind of concert that will be talked about for years,” wrote Paul Kaza, for the Burlington Free Press. “In just two hours, Harry Belafonte was able to build a relationship with the capacity crowd that brought beaming smiles from aisle to aisle and superlatives in every inch of the Flynn Theater lobby on the way out into the night.”
Not content to rest on his laurels or simply perform “greatest hits,” Belafonte opened the show with a fresh take on Bob Dylan’s classic song, “Forever Young.” From there, he and his eight-piece hot band launched into Jamaican reggae star Jimmy Cliff’s pulsing tune, “Born to Win.” From there he performed the Fantasticks’ Broadway show ballad, “Try to Remember” and one of his calypso-styled tunes, “Matilda, Matilda.” And, yes, he performed “The Banana Boat Song” and belted out “Day-O” enough times to get the audience fully into it.
As he often did, Belafonte brought along a rising singer, South African jazz vocalist Letta Mbulu, who added musical range and power to the evening. Her song, “Carry On,” about fallen leaders of the South African anti-apartheid movement started softly – then worked to a fevered gospel pitch, as Belafonte returned to the stage to join in.
Other artists Belafonte introduced to largely unfamiliar American audiences include the American folk singer, Odetta, who performed at Fuller Hall in the early 80’s – Greek singer Nana Mouskouri, and outstanding Grammy-winning South African singer/songwriter Miriam Makeba, who performed with acclaimed trumpeter Hugh Masekela at one of Catamount’s Flynn Theater shows in 1988.
Harry Belafonte showed he was hip to local politics, too, slipping in a comment about then-Burlington Mayor Bernie Sanders. “I heard the spirit of (1920’s socialist/populist American politician and trade unionist) Eugene Debs lives here,” he said. “And he’s doing what all good politicians do after they’ve been mayor - they run for Congress.”
Belafonte ended the evening with an electrifying performance of “We Are the World” – the mid-80’s charity song by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie that rallied people to support the USA for Africa initiative Belafonte conceived and launched, with support from the songwriters, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper and many others.
You can imagine the energy in the room as the entire audience stood to sing an extended version of the song.
After the show, Belafonte graciously made himself available to greet fans, including longtime pacifist and civil rights activist, Dave Dellinger, from Peacham. As the peace movement’s chief emissary to the civil rights movement, Dellinger, on multiple occasions, joined conference phone calls with Dr. Martin Luther King. On each of these calls, Dellinger said, Belafonte was a key voice and close confident of King. On some calls, he even represented Dr. King.
The Burlington concert went so well – on every level - that, when Belafonte’s agent called me eight months later, saying he wanted to fill several more concert dates in New England, I jumped at the chance.
I never could have predicted what I was about to experience.
To be continued.
