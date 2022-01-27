Editor’s note: Last week, Jay described an initial meeting with actor Rip Torn, to determine if the actor would be right to star as aging logger, Noel Lord, in Craven’s 1992 feature film, “Where the Rivers Flow North,” based on the novel by Howard Frank Mosher. He traveled to Lakeville, Connecticut for his first discussion with the actor but Rip failed to show up for their appointment by the lake. After waiting more than an hour, Jay stood to leave. It was then that Mr. Torn emerged from the swampy end of the lake, to greet him.
I left my old Saab in the parking lot by the lake and followed Rip toward his small home near the town’s bank and laundromat. Rip offered me some spaghetti with clams from a can, then charged out of the lot. I followed - and Rip was still attired in goggles and flippers, so he looked odd and didn’t move very fast. I caught up quickly.
“Who else are you looking at for this part?” Rip said, still sporting a bit of lake vegetation, especially in his thinning hair and on his stubbly face.
“Well,” I said, “I’m mostly interested in you.”
“Don’t try to jerk me around, man. You’ll wish you hadn’t. I won’t cook you the spaghetti. And don’t tell me you got Jack Nicholson waiting in the wings, either. I’ll walk out now and let you stew in your own juice.”
“We haven’t pitched Nicholson,” I said. “He hadn’t occurred to me. He doesn’t do independent films. But you do. You work with filmmakers who are out here, just trying to make it happen. When you get involved, it helps make it possible.”
“Don’t kid yourself. My name means nothing to those bastards in Hollywood. But Henry Miller had it right,” Rip said, referring to the notorious and controversial author of several banned books, including “Tropic of Cancer” and “Tropic of Capricorn.”
“How did he have it right?” I asked.
“Jack Nicholson is nothing more than a sawed-off, cut-rate version of Rip Torn.”
“Henry Miller said that?” I asked.
“More than once,” Rip said. “And he wasn’t bulls———g.”
“Do you know Jack?” I asked.
“The bastard took my part in “Easy Rider” and when I got nominated for an Oscar for “Cross Creek” who do you think won that year?”
“Let me guess,” I said.
“You don’t need to,” Rip said. “Now tell me who else is interested.”
“Hal Holbrook called and I spoke to him on the phone,” I said. “Treat Williams will be in the film and he passed the script on to Holbrook.”
“Holbrook’s completely wrong. And I did a better Walt Whitman than he’ll ever do Mark Twain. And you can tell him I said so.”
“Who else?” Rip wanted to know.
“Anthony Quinn,” I said. “I met with him last week for a couple of days.”
“Zorba the Logger,” Rip grinned. “I can’t see it. Plus, he’s too old for this guy. Must be 75 by now. I can still do the hard stuff. I know I may not look it, I’ve got too much belly flab from booze, but I’ll get sober, lift weights, get in damned good shape for this. I am meant to play this man.”
“That’s good to hear,” I said, as we approached Rip’s house in the middle of town.
“Well, do I get the part?” Rip asked, impatient and stopping to stare at me, point blank.
“I think you’d be terrific,” I said, wanting to edge myself out of a tight corner.
“What more do you want from me?” he grumbled. “I’m an actor’s actor, man. There’s nobody else to play this part. No one else who could. No one else who would.”
“You may be right I said,” I said. “I’ve thought about other possibilities. I wrote to Paul Newman and he sent me back a nice note.”
“Newman’s a good man,” Rip said. “But he won’t do your picture. I took over Newman’s lead part of Chance Wayne in Tennessee Williams’ “Sweet Bird of Youth.” And got a Tony nomination for playing the supporting part of Tom Finley, alongside Newman. And we did the film, together. Can Jack Nicholson say that?”
“No,” I said. “He can’t.”
“So, do I get the part or not?” Rip said.
“You said you’d make me dinner,” I said. “Is that still part of the bargain?”
“I see,” Rip grinned, a spark in his eye. “You’re the director, is that what you’re saying? You wanna take your own damned time to decide what you want?”
He wasn’t pleased to be sparring with me – but he relented.
“I’ll make your damned dinner. But there’s nobody else, not even Newman, who knows the guts and soul of that old Yankee logger the way I do. Not even Brando – and he’s a pain in the ass and would make you crazy.”
I nodded. We stepped into Rip’s house. As I was asking myself the obvious leading question: “Would Rip make me crazy?”
But I also knew Rip was probably right. Howard Mosher’s character of Noel Lord was a stubborn, spiteful, larger-than-life, heroic but self-defeating son of a bitch who had not resolved a lifetime of grievances.
It seemed that Rip Torn was a perfect match.
The only question: Could we endure it?
To be continued.
